Manheim Central blew up the scoreboard for the second straight week Friday night during the Barons’ homecoming football game against Elizabethtown.

It was actually the defense that carried Central throughout the night; the unit forced four turnovers and added a pair of late touchdowns on special teams en route to a 42-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two shutout of the Bears.

Judd Novak and Owen Sensenig were in sync on the opening drive of the game, hooking up 32 yards on a third-down throw three plays in, then again a couple snaps later for a 19-yard TD after Novak scrambled out of the pocket and found Sensenig in the back of the end zone.

Elizabethtown (0-4 L-L, 3-6 overall) wound up giving the ball away on its first play from scrimmage, when QB Josh Rudy was stripped for a fumble by Kylen Watson, with Rocco Daugherty recovering for the Barons.

The Bears did force a quick turnover on downs and had a shot inside the red zone after a 56-yard throw from Rudy to Pat Gilhool, but the Barons (3-1, 8-1) stuffed a fourth-down run in response.

Following a pair of punts, Sensenig set the Barons up on the Bears’ side of the field with a nice return. They turned to Jaden Weit from there, feeding him the ball seven times on a 10-play scoring march. He ran in from four yards out to finish off the drive early in the second quarter to put the score at 14-0.

The Bears had another prime opportunity slip away two drives later. After Braden Cummings reeled in a diving interception at Central's 24, Rudy had a 19-yard TD to Brady Breault wiped out by a holding penalty.

Worse still, a botched snap back to punter Carlton Wise put the Barons on Elizabethtown’s side of the field, though they had a botched snap of their own to punter Zac Hahn shortly afterward. Novak and Mason Weaver had a pair of interceptions late in the half for Central, but the Barons were unable to move the ball very far before halftime.

Elizabethtown embarked on a 13-play drive to start the second half, but three straight incomplete passes on the Barons’ side of the field resulted in a turnover on downs. Central used up most of the remaining time in the third with a 14-play drive, relying mostly on Weit, though Daugherty finished things off by stretching the ball across the goal line from a yard out on fourth-and-goal.

Novak put the game out of reach early in the fourth with a 14-yard keeper for six. Kahlen Watt got in on the fun for the Barons by taking a punt return 41 yards for another TD. Sensenig scooped up a fumble on the subsequent kick return and scored from 20 yards out.