LEBANON — Manheim Central improved to 7-0 overall and remained tied with Exeter atop the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two standings Friday night, beating Lebanon 83-7 at LHS Alumni Stadium.

The Barons (3-0 L-L) set the early tone by receiving the opening kickoff and driving 63 yards on five plays, scoring on Zac Hahn’s 30-yard TD pass to Aaron Enterline.

From there, they went on to score on all nine of their first-half possessions and amassed 343 of their 448 total yards in the opening two quarters, building a 62-0 lead at the halftime break. Seven different Manheim Central ball carriers combined to gain 267 yards on the ground.

Manheim Central’s defense and special teams also chipped in, with Rocco Daugherty’s blocked punt setting up a score, Jaden Weit sacking Lebanon QB Jack Herr in the end zone for a safety, and Xander Kolk returning a fumble one yard for a touchdown.

Overall, Herr was sacked five times, as Lebanon (0-4, 0-7 overall) was held to just two yards rushing on 32 attempts. Through the air, Herr finished 13-of-24 passing for 124 yards and Blaze Watson paced the Cedars’ ground game with 43 rushing yards, including a 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to get Lebanon on the scoreboard.

Stars of the game

Manheim Central running back Brycen Armold carried the ball seven times for 152 yards and four touchdowns, wide receiver Aaron Enterline hauled in four receptions for 137 yards and three TDs, in addition to returning a punt 33 yards to set up another score, and quarterback Zac Hahn was 9-of-11 through the air for 181 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a 7-yard score — all in the first half.

Up next

The Barons return home to Elden Rettew Field next Friday night to host Conestoga Valley, while Lebanon travels to Shillington to play Governor Mifflin.