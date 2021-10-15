The suspense was gone early when Manheim Central played at Conestoga Valley on Friday night.

Two touchdowns in the first two minutes was all the Barons needed to ruin homecoming for the Buckskins.

Of course, Central added a lot more scoring as a 56-point first half paved the way to a 63-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League football victory.

The Barons, who improved to 2-1 in Section Two and 7-1 overall, scored three different ways in the opening quarter alone — rushing, passing and on defense.

Central even added a special teams touchdown, a fourth-quarter punt return for the final score.

“I think we were a little more fresh," Central coach Dave Hahn said. “We’ve been battling the injury bug. We were worn down and tired from Week One through Five. We got a little bit of our legs back. We're on the right track of doing what we are doing with practices and adjusting our practices to try to get fresh.”

One week after throwing the ball 40 times, Central quarterback Judd Novak ran for 82 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 97 yards and three scores in the first half as the Barons took a 56-0 lead into intermission.

The senior said his team looked much better than last week at Solanco, when Central’s 35-21 victory was still frustrating.

“We came out strong from the very start. That was different from last week when it took a little bit to get going,” Novak said. “It was just great team play. I am very proud of our team. We had something to prove in this game and I think we really proved it.”

“That’s all credit to the kids, following the game plan and playing faster tonight,” Hahn added. “We haven’t been that fast since probably Week Four. After Week Four, we started getting a little sluggish.”

Novak got the scoring started on the opening drive after a long kickoff return gave Central great field position. On the third play from scrimmage he took off and sprinted 43 yards for a touchdown.

Fifty seconds later, Nick Haas scooped up a CV fumble and ran it 27 yards for a 14-0 lead only 1:54 into the contest.

Less than six minutes elapsed when Novak hit Owen Sensenig from a yard out for the first of his three TD passes, two of which went to Sensenig.

CV (1-2, 3-5) followed with its best possession of the night. However, when that drive stalled in Central territory, the Barons’ Bode Sipel blocked the Bucks’ field goal attempt, and Rocco Daugherty returned it almost 50 yards, setting up Novak’s second touchdown run.

Late in the first half, Kahlen Watt took interceptions back 37 and 31 yards for touchdowns, a mere 24 seconds apart.

“It was kind of wild, but honestly the coverage on that side we planned for it all week and we executed it perfectly,” Watt said. “I can give all the credit to our defense.”

In addition to his two receiving touchdowns, Sensenig took a punt 45 yards for another score midway through the fourth.

“It feels amazing,” Watt said. “We had some guys out, but guys stepped up and we played a great game. I am proud of us.”

Up next, Manheim Central returns home to face Elizabethtown next week. Conestoga Valley is at Solanco.