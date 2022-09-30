The Manheim Central Barons kept their undefeated start alive with a dominating 70-0 win over Muhlenberg at Rettew Stadium on Friday night.

The Barons put on a clinical display on offense in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two contest, led by junior QB Zac Hahn. Hahn went 11-for-14 with 235 yards passing and four touchdowns. And Brycen Armold was unstoppable, rushing for 112 yards and four touchdowns on just seven carries.

Hahn’s options out wide also had themselves good nights. Bode Sipel caught all four balls that were thrown to him, totaling 99 yards and adding one touchdown. Aaron Enterline caught three balls for 76 yards and two touchdowns, one coming from a 67-yard bomb.

As a team, the Barons (2-0 L-L, 6-0 overall) had 428 yards of total offense. They had contributions from each player that touched the ball.

Manheim Central’s defense made it tough for Muhlenberg (1-2, 2-4) to move the ball all night, allowing only 103 total yards. The Muhls were without their premier running back, Gio Cavanna, who had over 600 rushing yards in the first five games of the season.

The Barons scored early and often and handled their business on homecoming weekend.

Quotable

“Everything is about us,” said Manheim Central coach Dave Hahn. “It’s doing what we do. Doing our job.”

Up next

Manheim Central takes their undefeated record to Alumni Stadium for another Section Two matchup with the Lebanon Cedars. Muhlenberg will have another tough task ahead of it, on the road again against Exeter.