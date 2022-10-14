Cole Groff never bothered to add his first initial to his Manheim Central jersey. The senior was the only Groff on the team and he figured it’d stay that way.

The surprise came when younger brother Tyler decided to climb aboard last season. The sophomore didn’t like football when he was younger and didn’t play for years. Big brother convinced little brother to give it another shot.

“I tried out,” Tyler said. “I kind of fell in love with it. Now I enjoy every minute.”

The Groffs are starting guards and key parts of an overpowering offensive line. Their dominance was on display when Manheim knocked off Conestoga Valley 48-0 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two game at Elden Rettew Stadium Friday night.

Cole Groff remembers the day when Tyler chose to return to the field.

“I loved it,” the older brother said. “He was always a big guy who wrestled. He never really liked football. Then he played last year. I pushed him every day to get better and better.”

Manheim (4-0 L-L, 8-0 overall) rushed for 340 yards and six touchdowns against Conestoga Valley. The Barons collected 25 first downs.

Much of that damage was done by tailback Brycen Armold, who carried 32 times for 228 yards and three scores. Armold slipped through crevices and darted through holes created by the Groff brothers, center Owen Yost and tackles Wyatt Kupres and Teddy Will.

Tyler Groff, at 5-foot-10, 221 pounds, has become the fifth member of the line. Sophomores aren’t typically impact players at Manheim. He has broken the mold.

“We wanted him to come out,” Manheim coach Dave Hahn said. “He’s a stud. He doesn’t play like a sophomore. He plays like he’s a seasoned veteran. He’s got a brother who guides him along. He’s been special.”

Cole Groff has played since joining Midgets in sixth grade. He was recruited by his future coach. Many of these Barons were baseball teammates once upon a time. That includes quarterback Zac Hahn, Dave’s son.

Dave Hahn used to call Cole Groff, now a 5-10, 258-pound force, the “OG.” In this case it meant future offensive guard.

“I’d try to have fun with him and yell that out,” Hahn said. “Just build a relationship with him. I try to do my part to get those big boys out. We can’t survive without them. We want them.”

The Groff brothers are “weight room junkies,” according to their coach. Tyler’s smooth transition has been helped by having footsteps to follow.

“He’s a great leader,” Tyler said of Cole. “He helps me out when I have questions. I just go to him. He’s had three years of knowing what’s going on. It works out well.”

Armold scored on TD runs of 4 and 2 yards and caught a 12-yard touchdown pass. Jaden Weit scored on runs of 28 and 2 yards. The last touchdown was delivered by Kylen Watson.

Hahn completed 16-of-22 passes for 209 yards and had a rushing touchdown. Manheim was in control throughout. The defense held Conestoga Valley (2-2, 4-4) to four first downs.

Cole and Tyler knelt next to one another in the postgame huddle. They wear Nos. 68 and 70. Tyler’s jersey has the first initial “T.” to accompany the 70 under his name. He was the second Groff, after all.

Another fun element has been added to Cole’s final high school season.

“It’s definitely a cool feeling,” he said. “My senior year and I get to play with my brother. It’s one I’ll always remember.”

For years, Tyler watched Cole from the stands. Now they share a huddle and stand side by side.