All of them were going to play football. That part, in many ways, was inevitable.

They were the sons of a Manheim Central legend growing up in his hometown. How could the boys not put on a helmet and shoulder pads?

Joe Kolk was once stopped by an old man during a bike ride to the pool. The man knew about the family. He knew where the story was headed.

“I watched your dad play,” he said to Joe. “He was a powerhouse. We’re excited to see you come through.”

One by one they arrived.

The oldest, Daniel, followed by Joe, Troy and now Xander. The Kolks became a tradition with the Barons. Most of them wore No. 31. Most of them have a tattoo with their last name written on their left triceps in Old English lettering.

Something like this can’t be planned. It can evolve only through the right circumstances.

Brett Kolk moved to Manheim from Bloomsburg in the 1990s when he was about to start high school. He discovered football was an institution at his new school. Instead of 50 fans sprinkled throughout the bleachers, home games were must-see events.

Brett never left. He put down roots with his wife, Hollee, and the couple started a family. They had four boys. All four loved being on the field as much as their dad did.

From 2014 through this fall, which is Xander’s senior season, one member of the Kolk crew has roamed the turf at Rettew Stadium. They’ve built a collective reputation.

“To me, when I think of the Kolks, you’re gonna get a tough, hard-nosed, gritty player,” Central coach Dave Hahn said. “Plain and simple. No frills. No bells and whistles. Here I am. Let’s go.”

Joe still vividly remembers that conversation on his way to the pool. It filled him with a sense of pride. It showed him the standard.

“People were excited to see the offspring of the great Brett Kolk from back in the day,” Joe said. “You were always like, ‘Am I going to live up to those expectations?’ ”

All of them did.

Backyard battles

The boys were constantly roughhousing inside or staging knock-down, drag-out pickup games in the yard. Troy always seemed to get the worst of it.

Couch cushions were stuffed into his pants, and he was placed in front of a hockey net to be the goalie. The driveway wasn’t paved, so slapshots didn’t just send the ball toward the net. They also sent whatever rocks were picked up along the way.

“I was the one injured the most,” Troy said. “I was always getting stitches. They would pick on me. They would tackle me as hard as they could. That’s just how we are. How we roll.”

Xander was too small to play in these impromptu games. Troy was the target.

They were ready for whatever football could bring by the time they were old enough for Midgets. They climbed the ranks, one by one, before making it to Central.

Daniel, who serves in the Air Force and is stationed in Guam, started the trend. The younger ones went to the older ones’ practices, ran around and hit the sled until it was their turn to play.

Each had a different role and a different impact once he made it to varsity.

Brett was a defensive lineman, a 6-foot, 3-inch, 235-pound rock, who played alongside quarterback Matt Nagy and graduated in 1996. Brett played professionally in an Arena league. He won a pro championship with the Reading Express.

Daniel became a linebacker, Joe a defensive end and Troy a two-way lineman. Xander plays defensive end, fullback and tight end.

Whenever they were going at it, someone ended up crying. It usually didn’t take long.

“It was always something with the boys,” Brett said. “From little on up, they’ve always been competitive with each other. But when it comes down to it, they have each other’s backs. That’s really neat to see.”

Xander said Daniel once threw a brick at Joe during a heated exchange. It missed, thankfully, and broke a window. Everyone got in trouble that day.

“That was a scary moment,” Xander said. “I didn’t know it could escalate that fast. We’re all competitive. We enjoy it. We love it. It’s what we do. We fight, then we make up.”

The brotherly battles were a proving ground of sorts. Friday nights were tame by comparison.

Who’s the best?

It has occasionally been a topic of conversation when they gather at the dinner table. Which of the five of them had the best high school career?

Brett and Troy were All-State. They have their pictures hanging in Athletes Alley, the famous hallway at Central.

Others can argue they went farther into the playoffs or faced the most famous opponent or made the most extraordinary play. It’s a circular debate. One that can never reach a conclusion.

Hahn has coached all of the Kolks. No one is more qualified to say who was the best. Hahn refused to touch that powder keg of a question.

“I plead the fifth,” he said with a smile.

The playful trash talking is a way for the men to stay connected and relive memories from a time in their lives that remains special.

Xander, once too young to participate, is about to embark on his final season. Central opens at home against West Chester East at 7 p.m. today. Every moment from the next few months will be appreciated.

Brett, Joe and Troy will line up alongside the fence near the sideline for home games. That’s their spot. It gets them closer to the action. It fuels their nostalgia.

“You want to be back on that field,” Troy said. “But you know you can’t. All you can do is watch and hope for the best. I would go back any day.”

The Kolks have contributed to many of the 594 wins that are celebrated with a sign hanging on the stadium press box. A chapter will close when Xander walks off the field after his final game this fall.

“Time flies,” the senior said. “This is something I want to hold onto forever.”

It’s the end of the Kolks wearing the maroon and gray. At least until the grandkids come along.