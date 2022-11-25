HARRISBURG — All Owen Yost wanted from his senior season was a chance to be on the field. He didn’t care how or where.

Manheim Central’s most glaring opening was at center. There was one problem. Yost had never played there before.

“We were in the weight room and I asked Coach (Dave) Hahn, ‘Would it be a good idea if I learned how to snap?’ ” Yost said. “He said yes. I learned it and took off from there.”

Fourteen weeks later, Yost was an indispensable player who helped create a dominant running game. He wasn’t just on the field. He made an impact.

That’s how Manheim Central advanced this far. The No. 2 Barons fell to top-seeded Bishop McDevitt 40-0 in the District Three Class 4A football championship game at Rocco Ortenzio Stadium Friday night.

Central (10-2) was shut out for the first time since 2011. Yost, lining up in the middle between guards Cole Groff and Tyler Groff and tackles Wyatt Kupres and Teddy Will, couldn’t open any holes against McDevitt’s formidable defense.

Running back Brycen Armold, who collected more than 2,000 yards during a dazzling first 11 games, was held to 38 yards on 17 carries.

Central kept it scoreless through the first quarter before McDevitt’s big-play capability began to break through. The Crusaders scored 26 points in the second quarter.

Running back Marquese Williams rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns. Those TDs went for 4, 42 and 64 yards. Receiver Rico Scott caught a 35-yard score and rushed 70 yards for another touchdown.

“I don’t have any answers for you right now, just like we didn’t have any answers during the game,” Hahn said. “I’m not going to make any excuses. Bottom line, we got beat by a very good 6A team.”

Hahn paused. Then winked.

“I mean 4A,” he said. “Did I slip there? You can print that.”

McDevitt (11-1) is a private school powerhouse that doesn’t much resemble other 4A teams in District Three.

Yost said he played all over the field during his midget days. The 5-8, 231-pound senior was a utility lineman last season. He practiced snapping relentlessly once he had a chance for the job. He became so skilled at it that Hahn didn’t worry about being in the shotgun.

“It was probably his best path to playing time,” Hahn said. “It was in the thought process last year. Our wheels were spinning. Who’s out there? Who can we look at? Yost was one of those kids. He stepped in and did a fantastic job.”

Much of Armold’s yardage came through the middle of the line. Yost epitomized a team that made it work despite having many new players in bigger roles.

“Running behind Owen is awesome,” Armold said. “He brings great energy to practices and games. He’s a funny guy. He handles his business. He got the job done this year. That’s for sure.”

Central managed just five first downs with two coming via penalty. The Barons nearly scored on the final play when a pass to Aaron Enterline fell incomplete in the end zone.

Landon McGallicher had an interception. Kupres recovered a fumble. Those were the bright spots on a day that featured 63 net yards of offense.

Yost, fighting back tears, hugged Zac Hahn, Central’s quarterback, after it was over. It was the end of an exciting ride.

“Some of us have played together for 10 years, some of us for one year,” Yost said. “It doesn’t matter. We’re a family. After all the stuff we went through, this is heartbreaking.”

Yost made himself into a starter. Then he helped Central make it a memorable season.