Week 3 already? The section openers — gulp — are on tap for next week, with one more big blast of nonleague action on tap for this weekend. There are 28 big games on the slate — 25 Friday and a trio of tilts on Saturday — and we continue to preview those games here:

1. Can’t lie: It was a bummer when the new-look section breakdowns came out and Manheim Central (Section 2) and Cocalico (Section 4) were separated. I thought for sure that the Barons’ and the Eagles’ excellent head-to-head rivalry would be put on ice for a couple of years. And then I perused the nonleague schedules and stumbled across this gem: Week 3, Cocalico at Manheim Central in a nonleague tussle. Kudos to those programs for getting together on a date to keep this juicy rivalry going. Central and Cocalico shared the Section 2 crown last fall with Warwick, and the Barons and the Eagles also shared the Section 2 title back in 2016. They’ve met 14 times in the last 10 years, dating back to 2012. Central leads 10-4 over that clip, including a 42-20 triumph last fall. Cocalico won in 2020 (35-19), 2016 (28-24), 2014 (26-24) and 2012 (48-35). Over that same stretch, the Barons and the Eagles squared off four times in the District 3 playoffs, including three years in a row. Central won all four of those matchups: 42-20 in the D3 semifinals in 2013; 50-13 in the D3 semifinals in 2016; 21-20 in the D3 semifinals in 2017; and 48-14 in the D3 championship game in 2018. This time around, the Barons will bring a 2-0 record into the showdown, with a 56-7 romp at West Chester East before a wild and crazy 44-43 OT win over Immaculata (NJ) in Week 2. Cocalico took care of Warwick 42-27 in Week 1, but the Eagles were grounded at Solanco in Week 2 by a 21-7 count. May the best D win this game; Cocalico must slow down Central’s spread attack; the Barons have to keep the Eagles’ vaunted ground game under wraps. It’s Central. It’s Cocalico. It’s still one of the best local rivalries around. And even though they landed in different sections — and classifications; Cocalico is up to 5A, Central is down in 4A — we’re glad this scrap is still on the slate. … A key kid to watch here: Central LB Kahlen Watt, an all-star performer in 2021, has picked up right where he left off; in two games he’s piled up 14 tackles with a pair of sacks, and he scooped up a fumble and returned it for a TD in Week 1 vs. West Chester East. Watt and his D mates must keep Cocalico’s ground attack under control.

2. A pair of 2-0 teams will lock horns in Columbia on Friday night, when the Crimson Tide welcomes Elco. Like Central and Cocalico, these teams were section rivals for years and years and years. But when the new format was released, Elco landed in Section 4 and Columbia in Section 5. The Raiders and the Tide decided to keep their rivalry going in the nonleague, so a tip of the cap to them for that. Columbia won last year’s meeting 42-35. It was a big win for two reasons: First, it helped the Tide go on to win its first section championship since 2002. Second, it snapped a staggering 9-year losing skid vs. Elco. Before last fall, Columbia hadn’t beaten the Raiders since a 34-7 dub back in 2011. Elco then ripped off nine wins in a row, averaging a healthy 36 points a game over that clip. All eyes on a pair of rookie signal-callers on Friday: Tide QB Daezjon Giles has slid in quite nicely behind center, helping Columbia drop Eastern York and Hanover so far. Ditto for Elco’s Dom Thornton, who piloted the Raiders to wins over West York and Annville-Cleona — in comeback fashion — for a 2-0 getaway. Someone is walking away 3-0 on Friday. It should be a fun time up on the hill. … Here’s a fun stat: Elco D-end Alex Muniz has forced four fumbles in two games.

3. Ephrata visits Lebanon on Friday. The Mountaineers (1-1) and the Cedars (0-2) spent the last four years as Section 3 foes, after L-L League officials agreed to let those programs dip down for back-to-back scheduling cycles. They split their series: Ephrata won 48-32 last year and 24-22 in 2019; Lebanon won 31-20 in 2020 and 30-24 in 20-18. The teams had a home-and-home nonleague set in 2016-17, and the Cedars won both of those games, so Lebanon holds a 4-2 lead in the series dating back to 2016. Ephrata comes into Friday’s tilt flying high; the Mounts beat Warwick 29-21 in the George Male trophy game in Week 2, snapping the Warriors’ 15-game winning streak in that traveling trophy series. Lebanon’s defense tightened up in Week 1, but the Cedars dropped a close-call decision vs. Palmyra. Last week, Lebanon ran into Garden Spot’s blistering-hot offense, and the Spartans (2-0) lit up the scoreboard — and the stat sheet — for a 46-14 victory. No head-to-head section matchup this time around. But the Mounts and the Cedars will knock heads, looking to pick up some mo heading into their respective section openers. … Ephrata D-end Josh Musser has been a pest off the edge so far; he’s amassed 12 tackles, including two hits for losses, plus a sack and three QB hurries, and he’s forced a fumble for the Mounts.

