Manheim Central hosted Susquehannock Friday night as the final nonleague tuneup before starting Lancaster-Lebanon League play next week against Warwick.

And the Barons (4-0) were not to be denied as they beat the Warriors (2-2) on both sides of the ball in a 49-0 rout.

In fact, the Barons were at it from the very start, scoring on their first snap of the night on a 62-yard run by Grayson Armold.

Ultimately, Armold ran for 183 yards on just 10 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns on the night. The 5-foot-8, 172-pound junior was in on several tackles on defense as well.

Manheim Central’s defense was stellar on the evening, holding the Warriors to just 43 yards on the ground and 80 yards in the air while picking off two of Susquehannock’s passes.

Central totaled 405 total yards of offense, including 314 yards on the ground, while quarterback Zac Hahn threw for 91 yards on four completions while his backup, Kadin Diabich, was 1-for-1 for 17 yards.

Key play

On the first touch of the game, Armold busted the defense for a 62-yard TD and the Barons never looked back.

Key stat

Central rang up 405 total yards of offense while holdings the Warriors to just 123.

Up next

Susquehannock hosts Dover next Friday, while Central hosts Warwick.