If you like monster hits, this football game had them on nearly every play.

Big plays? They were part of it, too, like Bodie Siple’s 42-yard reception from Zac Hahn (13-for-23 for 281 yards passing and 4 TDs) for a late score.

It had pretty much everything you would want in a rivalry game, and did we mention nearly 800 yards of offense? But it was a defensive stop on a two-point conversion by the Barons of Manheim Central that changed the whole tone of the game in a 35-19 win over Cocalico that moved the Barons to 3-0 on the young season.

The Eagles (1-2) drew first blood on Braden Eppinette’s (2-75) 41-yard score with 2:56 left in the first. No problem for the Barons as they steamrolled right back, with Rocco Daugherty pulling a Hahn pass in for a 6-yard score.

Not to be outdone, Cocalico showed its mettle and racing right back. Aaryn Longenecker (11-115) made some sweet moves en route to a 28-yard score, but the PAT was no good, and with 18 seconds left in the first quarter, the Eagles held a slim 13-7 lead.

The Barons would take the lead after an Eagle miscue. With 5:29 left until the half, Brycen Armold (30-156) rambled in from 22 yards out to knot things up. Abbie Reed hit the PAT, and the momentum suddenly changed. Hahn found Aaron Enterline for a 41-yard score with 1:29 left in the second, and at the half, it was 21-13.

Player of the game

There were some big plays in this one, but this one goes to Reed, the Barons’ kicker. Her veins of ice on a PAT after Armold’s big run put the Barons ahead 14-13. It forced the Eagles to go for two after their final score of the night, a Sam Steffy (20-119) 2-yard score with 5:36 left in the fourth. It was promptly halted by the defense. The Barons went on to score on their next two possessions, including Kahlen Watt’s 28-yarder with 28 seconds left.

Quotable

“Manheim Central and Cocalico, it’s a rivalry because we bring the best out of each other. We want to dominate each other, and that is what both teams were trying to do out there tonight,” Manheim coach Dave Hahn said.