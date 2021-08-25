The object is never to dwell on the past, but it has to be said up front that Manheim Central is coming off a funky football season — by the Barons’ lofty standards.

Central, battling COVID-19 concerns, a truncated schedule and lack of all-important practice time, went 3-5 last fall. It was the first time the Barons: had a losing record since 1971, had a four-game losing streak since 1977 and had missed the postseason in 29 years.

The top priority in 2021: Flushing 2020 and getting back to doing Barons things.

“That’s the goal,” Central coach Dave Hahn said. “We’ve worked awfully hard in the offseason. The kids have put in the time. We’re in a much better place now than we were last year at this point. It’s kind of an unspoken thing, but you can tell by the way they’re working that they don’t want a repeat (of 2020).”

The good news in Baron Nation: Hahn has a lot of veteran players back in tow, both in the trenches and in the skill-kid department. So it would surprise no one if last year was just a blip and that Central will be back to being, well, Central.

“I don’t worry about what other people might be thinking about us,” Hahn said. “If you sleep on us, you sleep on us. But I don’t think anybody will sleep on us. I think some people might say, OK, that was them last year. But they’ll be back. And I know we are. I know we’re better. I just don’t know how that will translate into wins and losses.”

About the offense

Plenty to like here, with QB Judd Novak, trusty sidekick wideout Owen Sensenig, and brute between-the-tackles slasher RB Jaden Weit all due back in the Barons’ spread attack.

Brady Harbach should be another reliable target at wideout, and Larry Marley and Justin Heffernan both have multiple varsity carries under their belts, so there’s a lot of flexibility and firepower here.

More good news: O-line stalwarts Ryland Fittery, Cole Groff, Jeff Hauser and Wyatt Kupres return, giving the Barons plenty of beef and stability in the trenches.

“The O-line is the heart and soul of any team,” Hauser said. “We don’t always get the glamour and the recognition; the quarterbacks and the running backs and the receivers score all the touchdowns. But without the O-line, that doesn’t happen at all. We have a pretty good O-line, so we’re going to have a lot of versatility with our offense.”

About the defense

The Barons are also in pretty good shape on this side of the ball, with heavy hitters like LB Rocco Daugherty, DT Tyler Fahnestock, DE Logan Saunders and safety Mason Weaver all back in the mix to spearhead Central’s 4-2-5 look.

“Depth is our question mark,” Hahn said. “Other than that, I feel really good about what we have across the board on both sides of the ball.”

Intangibles

Central must replace all-star kicker Logan Shull and all-star punter Nate Reed. Special teams have always been an integral part of the Barons’ success, so keep an eye on those spots moving forward.

Final word

“Last year is already out of my head, and it’s made me work a lot harder,” Hauser said. “We’ve talked about staying committed and being in here every day. We’ve done as much as we can to come in here to be as prepared as possible for the season. We’ve done a lot and it’s been non-stop, because we do not want to go back there again.”