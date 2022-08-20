Taking a stab at predicting the final outcome of the section races for the much-anticipated 2022 Lancaster-Lebanon League football season, which starts Friday in a stadium near you.

This is for entertainment purposes only, by the way. No gambling or wagering please.

The 37-team league — with 13 Berks County programs now officially on board — is in the starting gates and ready to pounce.

Teams are listed in predicted order of finish. Here goes nothing …

SECTION 1

The only change here: Reading rejoins the fray. Welcome back, Red Knights. You should be plenty familiar with everyone else.

1. Wilson: The goods might look a tad different, but they are here — especially on the defensive side — for the Bulldogs to make it three straight crowns, and an impressive 30th overall section title. Bow-wow, indeed.

2. Manheim Township: Blue Streaks have to retool a smidge, especially in the trenches. But they’ll find a way — like they always do — to be pounding on the door come late October. Go ahead and circle that Week 10 Wilson at Township showdown a while.

3. Hempfield: Black Knights scared the living daylights out of everyone last fall, on the way to a D3-6A semifinal appearance. With a slew of hard-hitting defensive players due back — their calling-card — I expect Hempfield to be major players in this race.

4. Cedar Crest: Falcons will flash some terrific returning offensive talent and light up a lot of scoreboards. But they’ll need to get defensive and stop people to break into that wild and woolly lead pack.

5. Penn Manor: Sleeper-team alert. The Comets are set to return a bushel of talent on both sides of the ball. After a .500 finish last fall, they’re feeling frisky, and are raring and ready to make a charge in the Section 1 ranks.

6. Reading: Seeking some much-needed normalcy in their program, the Knights crash-landed into the always rugged Section 1 grind. Might take a season or so to get used to their old stomping grounds, but Reading will cause some headaches.

7. McCaskey: An entirely new O-line up front for the Red Tornado, and that’s an area you positively must have covered in the rigors of the Section 1 race. The quicker that crew comes together, the better for McCaskey.

SECTION 2

Four brand-name heavyweights right up top here. Anyone else thinking this sucker might end up in a tie of some sort?

1. Exeter: Defending D3-5A champs beat Manheim Central and Governor Mifflin, both on the road, behind enemy lines, in the playoffs last fall, and the Eagles are set to return some serious studs up front. Offense will look a little different — Penn State TE recruit Joey Schlaffer could end up at QB — but the Eagles will have the trenches, and a pretty gnarly D, covered.

2. Manheim Central: A new QB for the Barons — Zac Hahn, from all indications, is ready for his debut — plus some all-star ball-hawking defenders are due back in Manheim, where this bunch should be fired up after being taken down by Exeter in the playoffs last year. Those seven home games — including five in a row — on the schedule won’t hurt either. Elden Rettew Field has been a house of horrors for all-comers over the years.

3. Governor Mifflin: Some wholesale changes in Shillington after some sucker-punch graduation jabs, including all-state RB Nick Singleton, who jetted to Penn State. Some wetness behind the ears, and next-man-up in Mustangs’ camp, yes, but I still fully expect Mifflin to challenge.

4. Warwick: Wanted to bump the Warriors up a notch, but can’t get past their funky schedule, which includes eight — eight! — road games because of construction at Grosh Field. That’s a lot of bus rides. Turn that into a positive and get on a roll, and Warwick will be there. Again.

5. Conestoga Valley: Buckskins will dedicate their season to fallen teammates Tyreese Smith and Tyler Zook. If they can use that inspiration to their advantage, CV will push. But those top four teams will be an Excedrin headache for everyone.

6. Lebanon: Cedars are coming off a 0-10 campaign, so there should be plenty of motivation in Lebanon’s camp to get back in the win column. Pronto. It says here that they will, as the Cedars celebrate 125 years of football.

7. Muhlenberg: Muhls are right smack dab in the middle of a retool, and were slotted into this rugged race. They’ll certainly learn on the fly and get a lot of on-the-job experience — and fast — playing this schedule.

SECTION 3

No joke: This could be the toughest section to forecast, with any number of contenders. This, my friends, is an unabashed gut-hunch.

1. Solanco: Here’s a number I really like: The Golden Mules have 26 chiseled seniors on their roster, and those guys have been through a zillion Section 2 wars over the years, duking it out in the trenches against the Manheim Centrals, Cocalicos and Warwicks of the world. Gotta believe that experience pushes Solanco to the lead pack, hence the bull’s-eye on the Mules’ backs.

2. Ephrata: The time in now for the Mountaineers, who have the weapons — welcome back, RB-DB wunderkind Andre Weidman — and the motivation to make a run for section gold and a long-awaited D3 playoff bid.

3. Elizabethtown: Like Solanco, the Bears have been through so many brutal Section 2 showdowns that not much should faze E-town here, even with a new skipper and some new pieces. Beware of the Bears.

4. Garden Spot: Hate to look like a total homer putting four Lancaster County teams at the top, but the Spartans are feeling fine after last year’s fast finish. And like Solanco, Ephrata and E-town, they’re battle-tested, and return some key cogs.

5. Daniel Boone: Blazers will be sprinkling in some new starters on both sides of the ball, but QB Dean Rotter returns, and he’ll have some help up front. Daniel Boone would love a return trip to the postseason, and if the new D starters jive, watch out.

6. Fleetwood: A lot of trench talent due back for the Tigers, and they went to the playoffs last fall, so there’s plenty of juice in their program. Insert sleeper-team tag here.

7. Twin Valley: A change at the top in Elverson — hello, skipper Brett Myers — and the Raiders must replace their all-time leading rusher, and one of the top receivers in Berks County history. Still, I’m thinking it won’t be too long before TV is banging at the door.

For the record, I really hated putting anyone in the No. 7 slot here. This derby should be a real beauty, from the starting line all the way to the tape. You could have picked these teams out of hat and made an argument for any of them to win this race. For real.

SECTION 4

In my humble opinion, the best section in the state. Wyomissing is the three-time reigning D3-3A champ and is coming off back-to-back PIAA finals trips. Lampeter-Strasburg has been to three D3-4A finals in a row, with two crowns. And seven of the eight teams here went to the playoffs last fall. The only team that didn’t — Elco — was in the D3-4A finale in 2020. Never, ever a dull moment in Section 4 this fall. Get your popcorn ready.

1. Wyomissing: Bull’s-eye on the Spartans — not a huge surprise there, eh? — who are simply sizzling. Can Wyo make it four D3-3A titles in a row, and finally get over the hump and win state gold? We can’t wait to find out.

2. Lampeter-Strasburg: Still tons to like in Pioneers’ camp — including a rock-solid O-line — and they should be plenty motivated to get back to the D3-4A finale for the fourth year in a row. They’ll have to navigate this crazy race first — and Manheim Central and Bishop McDevitt could be lurking later — but they have the horses to be there at the wire.

3. Cocalico: Really like what the Eagles are bringing back, with a mix of experienced trench and skill kids, including some RB types who can flat-out make plays, and some line studs who must win the battles up front on a weekly basis. Cocalico will play, pound-for-pound, the best 10-game schedule in the league this fall; the Eagles have nonleague dates vs. Warwick, Solanco and Manheim Central — on top of this grueling Section 4 grind.

4. Berks Catholic: Some trench stalwarts are due back here — that’s one of the first things I check when perusing the key-players-returning lists — and in fleet RB JayJay Jordan, the Saints will feature one of the top backs in the league. He’ll challenge for the rushing title for sure.

5. Donegal: Coming off a playoff run last fall, and feeling fine once again with some key skill kids coming back. Only hiccup here: Indians will be breaking in a slew of new O-line protectors.

6. Conrad Weiser: Scouts were popped pretty hard on graduation night last spring, but they’ll have a nice nucleus to build around. Don’t sleep on Weiser, which is always there in the end, and is a perennial playoff qualifier.

7. Elco: Some new weapons on display in Myerstown, including the Raiders’ shiny new turf playing surface in the stadium. Schedule will be a total meat grinder, but Elco, which made deep D3-4A playoff trips in 2019 and 2020, will absolutely post, compete and push.

8. Octorara: A bunch of key losses for the Braves — graduation hits, injuries, etc. — who will be retooling up front and in some important skill areas. But they’ll play for injured teammate Mason Ellingsworth, and that should provide plenty of motivation for this crew.

SECTION 5

Might have to flip a couple of coins here. Seriously. Much like Section 3, this Section 5 race should come right down to the wire in Week 10. A tie perhaps, anyone?

1. Hamburg: Plenty to like in Hawks’ camp, including the return of QB Xander Menapace. He’ll be piloting a new-look spread scheme, with a lot of returning talent around him. Placing the favorite’s tag, in mid-August, on Hamburg.

2. Annville-Cleona: Really like what the Dutchmen have coming back, including blue-chipper Alex Long, QB Gavin Keller, multi-purpose threat Phoenix Music, and a bunch of kids up front. Do not sleep on A-C.

3. Schuylkill Valley: The time seems to be now for the Panthers — who will celebrate 50 years of football this fall — as familiar-face coach Bruce Harbach sets sail on his second season in charge in Leesport, with a bigger roster and some key kids coming back. Are they ready for prime time? We’ll find out.

4. Lancaster Catholic: Some good vibes in Crusaders’ camp, coming off a playoff run and with QB Will Cranford due back for his third season running the offense. If Catholic’s D can stop people, the Crusaders will be there.

5. Columbia: Will be weird not seeing QB Robert Footman out there winging the ball around and making plays. But once the Crimson Tide picks its new QB — and breaks in some new trench talent — there are some snazzy O weapons due back to do damage.

6. Northern Lebanon: Was nice seeing the Vikings make a charge back to the D3 playoffs last fall, and despite losing some hulking leaders in the trenches, there is enough mojo flowing in the program to take another step forward.

7. Pequea Valley: A new offense in Kinzers — an old-school Wing-T look, how do you do — as Mike Choi returns for his second stint as head coach. Here’s thinking he’ll keep raising the bar in Braves’ territory.

8. Kutztown: Cougars are still in first-floor retooling mode, but landing in Section 5 was the best thing for this program. Kutztown will keep everyone honest.

