1. It’s been a frustrating couple of days for Annville-Cleona. First, the Dutchmen dropped a 23-13 decision to rival Elco on Friday, and when the final D3-3A power rankings were released on Saturday, A-C found itself on the 9-line — as the first team out in the playoff bracket. That was a bummer. But no worries, because the Dutchmen’s postponed Week 1 nonleague game vs. Schuylkill Valley was still on the schedule, as a Week 11 makeup clash. So at least A-C — and its seniors — would get one last game. Until … Schuylkill Valley qualified for the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference 3A playoff game vs. Nanticoke, so the Panthers called off their makeup date vs. the Dutchmen, leaving A-C scrambling for an opponent so it can play a max 10-game regular season. At last check, the Dutchmen were looking for a game this coming weekend.

2. One Week 11 game has been added for sure: Garden Spot will play at Elco, either Thursday or Friday. Stay tuned for the official date. Garden Spot needed a game when its Section 3 makeup date vs. Donegal was canned because the Indians made the D3-4A bracket. Elco needed a game when its Week 1 nonleague makeup date vs. Susquenita was bagged because the Blackhawks made the D3-2A bracket. So the Spartans and the Raiders — who scrimmaged back in August — will have a nonleague bash in Myerstown later this week. … One other nonleague makeup game slated for Friday: Pequea Valley will welcome Biglerville.

3. Milestone updates aplenty: Manheim Township QB Hayden Johnson will need 89 passing yards for 2,000 when the Blue Streaks take on top-seeded Central York in the D3-6A playoffs. … With his 151-yard passing effort in Warwick’s 41-0 Week 10 win over Conestoga Valley, Warriors’ QB Jack Reed (2,072) joined the 2,000-yard passing club this season. … With his 86-yard passing effort against Donegal, Lancaster Catholic QB Will Cranford (1,081) eclipsed 1,000 passing yards this season. … The rainy conditions contributed to Columbia QB Robert Footman throwing for just 142 yards in the Crimson Tide’s win over Pequea Valley. But he hit two milestones with that effort: A 2,500-yard season (2,548), and Footman is up to 4,064 career air yards. … Octorara QB Weston Stoltzfus finished the regular season with 20 TD passes against zero interceptions. No picks. His 149 passer efficiency rating is tops in the L-L League. … Footman has a league-best 29 TD strikes; Johnson is next with 25 for Township. … Cedar Crest RB Aadyn Richards, who had a mammoth 317-yard, 5-TD effort in a Week 10 win over McCaskey, will come up just short of a 1,000-yard season; he’s at 949 yards through nine games, and the Falcons — at last check — were not going to add a 10th game. … Wilson RB Jadyn Jones will need 52 rushing yards vs. York in the D3-6A playoffs for a 1,000-yard season. And he missed two games. … With his monster 200-yard night in Warwick’s win over Conestoga Valley, Warriors’ RB Christian Royer (1,075) joined the 1,000-yard club this season. … L-L League rushing leader Anthony Bourassa (1,863 yards) will need a 137-yard night in Cocalico’s D3-4A playoff game vs. Berks Catholic for a 2,000-yard season. … A pair of Section 4 backs rode big Week 10 performances to 1,000-yard seasons: Octorara RB Mike Trainor piled up 265 yards in a win over Northern Lebanon, and Annville-Cleona RB Rogan Harter scooted for 120 yards in a setback against Elco, and Trainor and Harter are both sitting on 1,005 yards for their respective teams. … Harter, Trainor, Bourassa, Royer, Elco’s Luke Williams (1,200-plus) and Ephrata’s Andre Weidman (1,400-plus) have all hit the 1,000-yard rushing mark so far this fall. The next closest in line after Jones at Wilson to joining the club? Elco QB Cole Thomas (828) will need 172 keeper yards vs. Garden Spot to hit the century mark. … Manheim Township WR Anthony Ivey needs one catch vs. Central York for 50 receptions this season. … Warwick WR Cooper Eckert needs 18 receiving yards vs. Gettysburg in the D3-5A playoffs for a 1,000-yard receiving season for the Warriors. He leads the league with 62 grabs. … Just three L-L League pass-catchers have 700-plus receiving yards this fall: Eckert (982), Columbia’s Dominic Diaz-Ellis (793) and Manheim Central’s Owen Sensenig (774). … Diaz-Ellis, a freshman, leads the league with 10 TD receptions.

