Loyalsock Township was able to eke out a 25-21 nonleague win over Berks Catholic on a rainy Friday night at Loyalsock’s Kenneth M. Robbins Stadium.

The Saints jumped out to a first-half lead until faltering after intermission.

Despite throwing three interceptions, Tyler Gee led the comeback effort for the Lancers. He threw for 234 yards in the air, adding 61 more on the ground. He passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third. Both of the passing touchdowns were caught by Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock’s leading receiver from last season. Andrews, who tallied 173 receiving yards on five receptions, scored on the third play from scrimmage amid the pouring rain.

Gee’s 1-yard rush on the second play of the fourth quarter gave the Lancers a lead they would never relinquish. The play was set up by a 28-yard reception by Logan Bastian.

Bryce Gumby played well for the Saints, recording two defensive interceptions while covering Andrews. The junior running back also added 131 rushing yards, beating his total of 101 yards from the entirety of the 2022 campaign.