READING — Jay Jay Jordan did everything he could to keep Berks Catholic in the football game Friday night. In the end, though, it was not enough and the Saints fell to Loyalsock 34-21 in a nonleague season opener at Forino Sports Complex.

Trailing 14-0 in the second quarter, the Saints needed a lift and got one from Jordan with a 10-yard TD reception from Will Hess. Shortly afterward, Jordan followed that play with a spectacular interception return for a touchdown midway through the second quarter. Jordan wrestled the ball away from a Loyalsock receiver for the 46-yard return. He also had a big fourth-and-1 run deep in Saints’ territory to keep a drive alive.

However, big plays doomed the Saints.

Loyalsock maintained its lead through big runs by RB Davion Hill and two touchdown passes from Lancers quarterback Tyler Gee. The Saints simply could not stop the Lancers' high-powered offense.

The Saints pulled within six with 7:17 left in the game with a nine-play drive capped by a 9-yard touchdown run by fullback Devin Garcia. But Loyalsock answered with a short drive to take a commanding lead.

Berks Catholic travels to play Executive Education Charter School next Friday. The Saints won last year’s contest 46-12 at Forino Sports Complex.