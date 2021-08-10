From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Day 1 of heat acclimatization practices are in the books, as teams pick up speed and start making some tweaks heading into the scrimmages, which are set for Aug. 21. There are plenty of camp battles heating up for starting gigs.

There are 20 scrimmages involving L-L League teams on tap for Aug. 21, and I’ll preview all of them over the next two weeks — starting today …

1. Garden Spot at Elco, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. — This one intrigues me because of the 24 L-L League outfits, only one team didn’t have a QB listed on its preseason depth chart. And that squad is Garden Spot. Whoever wins the Spartans’ QB derby has some big shoes to fill with the multi-purpose Jesse Martin now departed. He was a 4-year contributor and an option wiz, and he also dominated at D-back the last couple of years in New Holland. There are three QB’s listed on Garden Spot’s preseason roster: Tristin Sadowski, a senior; Andrew King, a junior; and Kai Harting, a sophomore. It appears those three will be duking it out in camp for the Spartans’ Week 1 starting assignment in Elverson against Twin Valley. Absolutely, positively keep an eye on that spot, Sparty Nation. … FYI: Garden Spot’s Week 2 game is at Conestoga Valley, as the Spartans have two road testers before their home opener on Sept. 10 against Daniel Boone, when Garden Spot will unveil its shiny new turf field. … Meanwhile, Elco will begin the post-BB Era — Braden Bohannon finally graduated, honest — when Garden Spot comes to Myerstown for this scrimmage. It will be odd seeing the Raiders sans Bohannon, after everything he accomplished for Elco over the past four years. Bohannon’s departure left the QB spot open for Cole Thomas, who has taken ample snaps in the past — and he’s been a key cog in Elco’s playoff runs the last two seasons. With the Williams boys behind him in the backfield — rugged runners Luke and Jake — Thomas just has to keep the status quo going in Raiders’ camp, as Elco angles for its fourth D3 playoff trip in a row — while defending its Section 4 crown. … There will be other battles going on in the Garden Spot at Elco scrimmage; the Spartans must replace six total full-time starters from last year, while the Raiders must replace 13 full-time starters from last year. So Garden Spot coach Matt Zamperini and Elco skipper Bob Miller will be zeroing in on some newbies on Aug. 21.

2. Susquehanna Township at Pequea Valley, Aug. 21, 2:30 p.m. — Hanna will gas up the bus and make the trip from Harrisburg to Kinzers to take on the Braves. Chatted with PV coach Jeff Werner at the media day festivities last week, and he was excited for his team to go up against the Indians’ speed game, as the Braves will scrimmage a Hanna team that is no stranger to Mid-Penn races and D3 playoff runs. … FYI: Manheim Central at Susquehanna Township in a Week 3 nonleague throw-drown. Circle that one. … Werner really likes his new QB, Peyton Temple, who has taken a couple of varsity snaps in the past. He’ll have the keys to the Braves’ O this around — with multiple vet O-linemen returning in front of him, and that’s always a good thing. PV must replace its top rusher — scatback Tony Lazar — and fill in some gaps on the flanks, as Temple will be working with some new receivers. So it’ll be a busy scrimmage day for the Braves, who should get plenty of reps against Hanna’s wave of athletes.

3. Octorara at Oxford, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. — We’re very interested to see what the Braves will do for an encore after last year’s head-turner, program-boosting 6-win season, when Octorara had eventual Section 4 champ and D3-4A runner-up Elco on the ropes in the fourth quarter. It was an unforgettable season for the Braves, as coach Jed King and his crew really kicked down the door and made their first L-L League statement. The big question: Can Octorara do it again? The short answer is yes, especially with a dozen total full-time starters due back. That includes the 1-2 punch backfield duo of QB Weston Stoltzfus and RB Mike Trainor, who are both coming off all-star seasons. Trainor is the top returning rusher in the league — he galloped for 817 yards with 12 TD bolts last fall — and Stoltzfus had a dynamic dual-threat breakout season last season, throwing for 1,098 yards, rushing for another 409 stripes, and contributing 17 total touchdowns. King will spend his camp time breaking in some new linemen up front, and some new skill kids on the flanks, and the Braves will scrimmage an Oxford team that only played four games last fall because of the pandemic. You think the Hornets are ready to get back on the field?

I’ll weave in more scrimmage previews over the next two weeks, along with plenty of news and notables from heat acc week.

