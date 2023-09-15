KUTZTOWN — Logan Nawrocki threw five touchdown passes, including three to Kowen Gerner, and Cooper Hohenadel had three scores to lead Schuylkill Valley to a 49-21 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five football win Friday night over Kutztown.

Nawrocki, who had 225 yards through the air, connected with fellow junior Gerner on first-half scoring passes of 12, 78 and 16 yards to open up a commanding 35-0 lead at the intermission.

The victory for the Panthers (1-0 L-L, 3-1 overall) was the 150th career win for coach Bruce Harbach, whose team overcame the loss of All-State running back Dominic Giuffre.

Giuffre left the game in the first half with a hand injury after only five rushing attempts. Hohenadel, his replacement, had touchdowns rushing, receiving and returning. The sophomore took the third-quarter kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown.

The Cougars (0-1, 1-3) got 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns from sophomore running back Mason Sherry while backfield mate Ethan Lafferty had 76 yards rushing and a score.

Schuylkill Valley returns home next week to face Pequea Valley while Kutztown hosts Hamburg.