SECTION 1

Hempfield: Jackson Landis orchestrated the Black Knights’ 24-0 win over Cedar Crest from his QB spot, hitting on 14 of 23 passes for 149 yards with a pair of touchdown strikes, and he chipped in with 34 rushing yards on just three keepers as Hempfield cliched no worse than a tie for the section title. And a sticker for Hempfield’s entire defensive unit; that hard-charging crew held the Falcons to 41 rushing yards and 149 total yards with two interceptions and zero points allowed, for the Knights’ first shutout dub this fall. They’ll go for the outright section crown — potentially their first since 1994 — on Friday at Reading.

Manheim Township: We’re going defense for the Blue Streaks, who picked off Penn Manor 35-13 to remain in the thick of the section and District 3 Class 6A chases. D-line punisher Julian Larue registered five tackles, with two sticks for losses and a pair of sacks in Township’s victory, as the Comets managed just 193 total yards. The Streaks welcome Wilson on Friday for a classic Week 10 showdown. Plenty on the table for that matchup.

Wilson: Stickers for Makih Cooper, who returned the opening kickoff 88 yards for a score, and Edison Case, who popped a punt return 49 yards for a TD in the Bulldogs’ 63-7 triumph over McCaskey, to remain in the section and D3-6A hunts. That’s right, kickoff-return and punt-return scores for Wilson, and neither of them by Cam Jones. Bulldogs go to Township on Friday, with one eye on the scoreboard, while trying to sew up a D3-6A seed.

SECTION 2

Exeter: Penn State commit Joey Schlaffer stuffed the stat sheet in the Eagles’ 38-10 victory over Conestoga Valley. He had a 91-yard TD run, and he caught five passes for 129 yards, including a 31-yard TD catch as Exeter improved to 9-0 and remained in a first-place tie with Manheim Central. Eagles at Barons on Friday. Don’t miss it.

Manheim Central: A simply jaw-dropping rushing performance by RB Brycen Armold, who galloped for 332 yards on 26 carries with five TD runs — including a 51-yarder and a 49-yarder — in the Barons’ 69-21 victory over Governor Mifflin. And stickers for Central’s entire O-line, which helped pave the way for Armold’s monster night, and helping the Barons’ offense churn out 403 rushing yards and 621 total yards as Central remained unscathed. The Barons will angle for some payback against Exeter on Friday; the Eagles knocked them out of the D3 playoffs last fall, and Friday's winner gets the outright section banner. FYI: Armold has 25 TD runs, most in the league.

Warwick: A pair of defensive scores for the Warriors in their 60-13 romp over Lebanon: DB Cody Kirchner returned an interception 40 yards for a pick-6, and NG hit-man Harman McKnight scooped up a fumble and went 25 yards the other way for a TD for Warwick. And a sticker for RB Colin Winters, who zoomed for 161 yards on just seven carries (23 yards per pop) with a pair of TD sprints, including a 78-yarder. Warwick gets a rare home game Friday when Governor Mifflin comes to Lititz. Just the second home date for the Warriors this fall because of ongoing construction at Grosh Field.

SECTION 3

Ephrata: Andre Weidman dominated on the ground in the Mountaineers’ 42-14 nonleague win over Muhlenberg, with 148 yards on 19 takes with four TD runs, as Ephrata remained in line for a D3-5A playoff invite. Weidman is up to 34 career TD runs, a new program record. He also joined the 3,000-yard club vs. Muhlenberg; he’s up to 3,043 career rushing yards — a school record. Ephrata at Elizabethtown on Friday in an intriguing Week 10 scrap, as the Mounts angle for their first postseason sojourn since 1987.

Garden Spot: A riveting, scoreboard-popping 66-21 victory over Elizabethtown for the Spartans, with a trio of stickers going out to that bunch: QB Kye Harting (121 passing yards, 2 TD passes, 133 rushing yards, 3 TD keepers) had his third 100-100 game this season; RB Jadon Burkholder rushed for 115 yards with two TD runs — including a 70-yard sprint on the very first play from scrimmage — plus a 43-yard TD grab; and Blake Weaver returned an interception 67 yards for a pick-6 in Garden Spot’s victory. Sparty Nation goes to Quarryville on Friday for a showdown vs. first-place Solanco, with the section title hanging in the balance.

Solanco: Have a night, Elijah Cunningham. He was absolutely everywhere in the Golden Mules’ 56-12 win over Fleetwood: Cunningham rushed for 115 yards on just three carries, with a 54-yard TD run. He caught two passes for 57 yards, including a 52-yard TD grab. He returned a kickoff 80 yards for a TD. And he was in on four tackles with a pair of pass breakups and an interception, as Solanco clinched no worse than a tie for the section crown. The Mules can earn it outright with a win over Garden Spot on Friday. The Spartans share it with a W. Circle that one.

Twin Valley: The Raiders scored six unanswered touchdowns to rally past backyard rival Daniel Boone 43-20, and a pair of backs did a lot of heavy lifting for TV: Jayden Goebel rushed for 115 yards with a trio of TD runs, and Evan Johnson piled up 121 yards with a pair of TD runs — covering 59 and 41 yards, respectively — in the Raiders’ victory. TV has wrapped up its section slate; the Raiders finish up Friday with a nonleague date at Hatboro-Horsham, looking to lock up at D3-4A bid — while trying to get skipper Brett Myers his 100th career coaching victory.

SECTION 4

Cocalico: Rugged FB Sam Steffey carved up Berks Catholic’s defense in the Eagles’ 31-10 win over the Saints. The bell-cow back rumbled for 234 yards on 42 workmanlike carries with three TD romps in the win, as Cocalico kept its playoff chances alive. The Eagles host Conrad Weiser on Friday, and will need a win — and likely some help — to get into the D3-5A bracket.

Donegal: An exciting victory for the Indians, who rallied late for a 20-19 win over Elco. Donegal QB Landen Baughman engineered the charge, completing 7 of 10 passes for 131 yards, including the game-winning TD flip with 15 seconds to play as the Indians stunned the Raiders. And a sticker for Ruben Mumper, who rushed for 59 yards with a pair of TD bolts, and he amassed a team-best 14 tackles on defense in the win. Donegal welcomes Octorara to close it out on Friday; Elco is fighting for a D3-4A slot, and will host Berks Catholic on Friday.

Lampeter-Strasburg: A pair of stickers for the Pioneers. First up, D-line hammer Tre Spahr, who intercepted a pass and went 11 yards for a pick-6 TD. And another huge week by multi-purpose back Hunter Hildenbrand, who had an 85-yard TD run, and he caught four passes for 115 yards, including a 53-yard TD catch, in L-S’s 53-17 win over Conrad Weiser. Pioneers hit the road to Wyomissing on Saturday for a 1:30 kickoff, with the outright section championship hanging in the balance vs. the undefeated Spartans.

Wyomissing: A clean sheet for Spartans’ QB Ben Zechman, who was 6 for 6 through the air for 100 yards with a TD toss as Wyomissing topped Octorara 56-7 for its 32nd regular-season victory in a row. The Spartans will go for No. 33 on Saturday vs. L-S; the winner gets the section gold trophy. Don’t miss that clash.

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona: Phoenix Music continued his torrid season with another huge rushing effort, gouging out 202 yards on 42 big carries with four TD runs in the Dutchmen’s 42-10 victory over Schuylkill Valley. A-C knocked SV out of a first-place tie with the win, and Music leads the league with 1,658 rushing yards. The Dutchmen are in terrific shape for a D3-2A bid, and they’ll welcome Northern Lebanon for a Week 10 backyard rivalry scrap.

Hamburg: The Hawks have been dealing with injuries to their key backfield performers. In Hamburg’s 48-27 triumph against Northern Lebanon, two players stepped in and stepped up: Leland Moore took the ball 37 times and rushed for 232 yards with a pair of TD runs. And Charles Sheppard — the Hawks’ 286-pound brute O-tackle — subbed in at RB and rushed for a pair of scores in Hamburg’s victory. The Hawks will host Columbia on Friday, looking to seal the deal on a trip to the D3-3A playoffs.

Kutztown: Not one, not two, but three 100-yard rushers for the Cougars in their 19-13 victory against Columbia. Their the first team in the league to pull off that feat this fall. Stickers for QB Jacob Lafferty (164 yards), RB Dakota Thomas (135 yards, 1 TD) and RB Brenden Ackley (129 yards, 1 TD), who helped Kutztown pile up 463 rushing yards on 74 carries vs. the Crimson Tide. Tack on stickers for the Cougars’ O-line, who helped road-grade the way. Take a bow, gentlemen. Kutztown will go for a 4-win season on Friday at home vs. Pequea Valley.

Lancaster Catholic: The Crusaders clinched no worse than a tie for the section title with a 33-0 win over Pequea Valley, and WR R.J. Gonzalez played a key role in the victory. The sure-handed wideout hauled in five catches for 120 yards with a 51-yard TD reception as Catholic improved to 9-0. Crusaders at Schuylkill Valley on Friday, where they’ll take on their old coach — Panthers’ skipper Bruce Harbach — while trying to clinch the outright crown.

