

Here are the LNP | LancasterOnline Helmet Sticker winners from the L-L League football Week 8 games. Honorees helped their teams pick up victories this past weekend ...

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest: Two stickers for the Falcons: First, QB Jackson Custer continues to sizzle since taking over behind center for the injured Jay Huber. In Cedar Crest’s 42-19 win over McCaskey, he hit on 10 of 12 passes for 221 yards with a trio of touchdowns tosses. And RB Izaiah Gonzalez raced for 134 yards, including a 15-yard TD scamper, in the Falcons’ victory. Cedar Crest finishes up Section 1 play Friday when Hempfield comes calling, before the Falcons cap off their regular season with the “Cedar Bowl” at Lebanon in a nonleague showdown. Since taking over the QB duties, Custer had thrown for 514 yards with seven TD flips against no picks; he’s the top-rated passer in the section.

Manheim Township: Another week, another big receiving performance by WR Landon Kennel. In the Blue Streaks’ 49-14 win over Reading, he caught four passes for 74 yards with three TD grabs, all in a row in the first half, staking Township to a quick 21-0 lead. It’s the second game in a row that Kennel had three TD receptions; he had 12 catches for 139 yards and a trio of TD snags in Week 7 vs. Cedar Crest. His 10 TD grabs overall are third-most in the league. Key stretch drive for Kennel and the Streaks coming up; they’ll get home games vs. Penn Manor and Wilson as the section and D3-6A scenarios come to a head.

Wilson: A couple of fun TD plays for the Bulldogs in their 56-7 romp over Penn Manor: Edison Case scooped up a fumble and raced 46 yards for a score. And Cam Jones did it again; he returned a punt 94 yards for a TD, for his fifth punt-return score this season, and his 12th special teams TD return in his career. Jones tacked on a pair of TD runs vs. the Comets, as the Bulldogs now gear up for a home date with McCaskey before a trip to Neffsville and a stab at Township in Week 10.

SECTION 2

Exeter: Punishing RB Richie Karstien carved up Hempfield for 212 yards on 32 workmanlike carries with four TD runs as the Eagles remained undefeated with a 44-22 victory over the Black Knights in a much-anticipated nonleague showdown between section leaders. And a sticker for Exeter DB Gavin Reiking, who picked off a pass and returned it 89 yards for a pick-6 TD at the second-quarter horn for Exeter. The Eagles get Conestoga Valley on Friday before a Week 10 trip to Manheim Central. Will Exeter and Central both still be unbeaten come Oct. 28? Stay tuned.

Governor Mifflin: A big night for Mustangs’ RB Ayden Martin, who rushed for 98 yards on just four carries, including a 39-yard TD jaunt, and he returned a punt 55 yards for another TD in Mifflin’s 62-0 victory over Lebanon. It was the largest margin of victory in Mustangs’ program history. Now Mifflin will try and throw a monkey wrench into the Section 2 proceedings on Friday, when they welcome 8-0 Manheim Central to Shillington.

Manheim Central: Shifty RB Brycen Armold continues to do damage for the Barons. In Central’s 48-0 whitewash win over rival Conestoga Valley, he rushed for 218 yards on 30 takes with a pair of TD runs, and he hauled in a 12-yard TD catch out of the backfield. And a sticker for RB-DE fiend Jaden Weit, who had a dual-threat game against the Buckskins with two TD runs on offense, and he registered 11 tackles with a pair of sacks on defense as the Barons remained undefeated. Central at Mifflin on Friday before Exeter comes to Elden Rettew in Week 10. Should be a couple of fun weeks as the Section 2 race approaches the finish line. By the way, Armold has 20 TD runs — most in the league.

Warwick: The Warriors picked off Muhlenberg 41-8, and Warwick QB Jack Reed had a whopper game in the pocket. He clicked on 13 of 20 passes for 200 yards with four TD tosses, and he tacked on a 14-yard TD keeper in the Warriors’ win. Warwick gets Lebanon and Mifflin down the stretch, and needs wins and help to make the D3-5A bracket.

SECTION 3

Elizabethtown: Pin-point passer Josh Rudy filled the air with footballs in the Bears’ 42-16 win over Fleetwood. He clicked on 21 of 33 passes for 365 yards with six TD strikes. The yardage total and the TD tosses were single-game bests in the L-L League this season, and Rudy leads the league with 2,253 passing yards and 23 TD strikes. The Bears get two home dates to close it out, and they’re both must-see games, against Garden Spot and Ephrata, as E-town, Sparty Nation and the Mountaineers  are all angling for D3 playoff bids, while chasing down Solanco in the section race.

Ephrata: Safe to say slick RB Andre Weidman has found his groove. One week after rushing for a program-record 382 yards in a win over Fleetwood, he took the ball 43 times and bolted for 185 yards with three TD runs in the Mounts’ 35-15 triumph over Twin Valley. Weidman is up to 2,895 career rushing yards — a school record — and he eclipsed 1,000 yards this season. Ephrata welcomes Muhlenberg on Friday, needing a win to stay in the 5A postseason chase.

Garden Spot: Reliable K Nick Gleason continues to have an excellent season in the place-kicking department. In the Spartans’ 45-6 nonleague win over Central Mountain, he went 6 for 6 on PAT attempts and he drilled a 40-yard field goal — his ninth FG this season, tops in the league. He’s also booted 31 PAT tries. Garden Spot at E-town in a battle of 1-loss squads on Friday. Circle it.

Solanco: Multiple stickers to go around for the Golden Mules, who dropped Daniel Boone 49-21 to remain unbeaten. Multi-purpose back Josiah Forren rushed for 139 yards, including a 35-yard TD scamper, and he also threw a TD pass on a trick play; FB Cole Harris rumbled for 134 yards with a TD run; DB Carter Smith had a 54-yard pick-6 TD return on defense; and LB Landon Steele scooped up a blocked punt and returned it for a TD for a special teams score for Solanco. The Mules host Fleetwood on Friday and welcome Garden Spot in Week 10, with the section championship in their sights.

SECTION 4

Berks Catholic: K Andrew Kurtas matched Gleason in the Saints’ 38-7 win over Octorara. He booted a 26-yard field goal and went 6 for 6 on PAT attempts in BC’s victory. The Saints welcome Cocalico on Friday in a rematch of last year’s D3-4A first-rounder, won by BC. The Saints and the Eagles both need wins to keep their postseason chances alive.

Cocalico: Plenty of thunder for FB Sam Steffey, who rumbled for 145 yards on 20 carries with three TD bolts in the Eagles’ 39-14 win over Donegal. And a sticker for Aaryn Longenecker, who had a TD run — averaging 10.3 per carry on six takes — and he returned a punt 80 yards for a TD in Cocalico’s victory. Eagles at Berks Catholic on Friday in a must-win for playoff implications.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Stickers for the Pioneers’ pitch-and-catch combo of QB Trent Wagner and wideouts Hunter Hildenbrand and Dean Herr, who all came up big through the airwaves in L-S’s 49-0 win over Elco. Wagner went 6 for 8 for 221 yards with five TD tosses — three to Hildenbrand and a pair to Herr, as that duo combined for 208 receiving yards. It was the Pioneers’ third shutout victory this season, and they’ll host Conrad Weiser on Friday — one week before L-S loads up the bus and goes to Wyomissing for a must-see Week 10 collision.

Wyomissing: The Spartans remained unscathed with a 49-10 win over Conrad Weiser, and scat-back Drew Eisenhower came up big in the win. He rushed for 88 yards on just three carries, with a 61-yard TD sprint, and he returned an interception 50 yards for a pick-6 TD in Wyo’s 32nd regular-season win in a row. The Spartans will go for 33 in a row on Friday at Octorara, before L-S invades Wyo in Week 10. FYI: Eisenhower is among the league leaders, averaging a nifty 11.8 yards per carry.

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona: Phoenix Music continues to dominate opposing defense. In the Dutchmen’s 59-12 victory over Pequea Valley, the runaway-train RB rushed for 200 yards with four TD romps, and Music leads all L-L League backs with 1,456 rushing yards. A-C is at section co-leader Schuylkill Valley on Friday, with a shot to give the standings a facelift. The Dutchmen also need a fast finish to keep a grip on a D3-3A playoff slot.

Columbia: The Crimson Tide snapped a 5-game losing streak with a nip-and-tuck 12-6 win over Northern Lebanon, and Dominic Diaz-Ellis was in on both of Columbia’s touchdowns. Playing QB, the converted receiver had a 1-yard TD keeper, and he hit on 14 of 22 passes for 133 yards, including the go-ahead TD pass in the second half for the Tide, which hosts Kutztown and its powerful ground attack on Friday.

Lancaster Catholic: Another big night through the air for the Crusaders’ QB-WR dynamic duo. Will Cranford completed 9 of 13 passes for 211 yards with four TD tosses, and Jaevon Parker hauled in four catches for 123 yards with three TD grabs as Catholic remained undefeated with a 46-23 win over Kutztown. Parker has 13 TD snags, second-most in the league, while Cranford has 19 TD throws, tied for third-most in the league. Catholic will look to remain perfect Friday when Pequea Valley comes calling, one week before the Crusaders face a trip to Schuylkill Valley to take on the co-leading Panthers — and former coach Bruce Harbach. Should be a fun finish in this race.

Schuylkill Valley: The red-hot Panthers dropped Hamburg 41-34 in the “Frost Bowl” for their sixth victory in a row, and RB Dom Giuffre was the star of the show with 302 rushing yards and four TD runs, including a 96-yard TD sprint — the longest TD run from scrimmage in the league this season. And K Noah Wamsher went 5 for 5 on PAT tries, and he drilled two deep field goals, from 35 and 43 yards in SV’s win. Big week for kickers around the league. Panthers host Annville-Cleona in a mighty intriguing game on Friday, before Lancaster Catholic comes to Leesport in Week 10. Welcome to the big stage, SV. Buckle up.

