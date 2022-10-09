Here are the LNP | LancasterOnline Helmet Sticker winners from the L-L League football Week 7 games. Honorees helped their teams pick up victories this past weekend ...

SECTION 1

Hempfield: An electrifying 20-16 victory at Wilson for the Black Knights, who took over sole possession of first place in the section race thanks to K Cannon Biscoe — who drilled 20- and 29-yard field goals — safety-man Brian Williams, who picked off a pair of passes, and RB Stephen Katch, who scored the game-winning TD on a 2-yard plunge with 17 seconds to play in regulation for Hempfield, which snapped a 16-game losing streak against the Bulldogs. The Knights, who are riding a 4-game winning streak, have an intriguing nonleague game at home Friday vs. undefeated Exeter, and they’re in line to capture their first section title since 2005. Hempfield also snapped Wilson’s 16-game league unbeaten streak.

Manheim Township: A huge night in the pass-catching department for Blue Streaks’ WR Landon Kennel, who hauled in 12 receptions for 139 yards with three TD grabs, and it was QB Hayden Johnson who made those aerial deliveries, as he clicked on 27-of-33 attempts for 298 yards with five TD tosses in Township’s 42-14 win at Cedar Crest. Kennel’s catch total was second-best in the league so far this season. Kennel, Johnson and Co. are at Reading on Friday, as Township continues its climb toward a D3-6A playoff invite. FYI: Johnson leads the L-L League in completions (158) and pass attempts (213) and he’s second with 1,644 air yards.

Penn Manor: The Comets needed a bounce-back win, and they got it, dropping Daniel Boone 33-12 in a nonleague game. Stickers for a pair of PM backfield heroes here: Jonathan Osman had a 57-yard TD grab, and he returned an interception 34 yards for a pick-6 TD, his second INT return for a score this season. And Noah Bolin was a force on the ground with 108 yards on 13 carries with a pair of TD runs — including a 60-yard sprint — in the Comets’ victory. PM’s next two games: Wilson at home and at Manheim Township, so this will be a key clip for the Comets.

Reading: The Red Knights’ pitch-and-catch combo of QB Amier Burdine and WR Ruben Rodriguez stole the show in Reading’s 38-0 victory over McCaskey. Burdine had his third 100-100 game this season, hitting on 15-of-23 passes for 217 yards with four TD tosses, and he rushed for 133 yards on 11 keepers with a TD run. Burdine is second among L-L League signal-callers with 592 rushing yards. Meanwhile, Rodriguez caught 11 passes for 166 yards with three TD snags in the Knights’ win, in their 100th meeting against the Red Tornado. Reading now leads the all-time series 49-46-5. And why doesn’t that series have a trophy, by the way?

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley: A clutch victory for the Buckskins, who stunned Governor Mifflin 34-31 at the wire when David Irwin drilled a game-winning 28-yard field goal with just 2 seconds left in regulation. Earlier, Irwin booted a 20-yard field goal, and DB Malachi Santana chipped in with a 50-yard pick-6 INT return in CV’s riveting win. Stickers for those guys for sure. That’s two victories in a row for the Buckskins, but they’ll face a stiff challenge Friday when they play at old pal Manheim Central, which is simply scorching.

Exeter: Richie Karstien was a beast on the ground, rumbling for 127 yards on just 10 carries with a trio of TD runs, and receiver/runner/passer du jour Joey Schlaffer caught a 14-yard TD pass and he also tossed a 14-yard TD pass as the Eagles remained undefeated with a 42-8 win over Muhlenberg. And a sticker for coach Matt Bauer, who picked up his 100th victory as Exeter’s skipper. The Eagles head to Landisville on Friday for a mega nonleague showdown vs. Hempfield, which is sailing right along after beating Wilson. Exeter is at Manheim Central in Week 10, by the way. Not that anyone is looking that far ahead or anything.

Manheim Central: Lebanon had no answer on the flanks for Barons’ WR Aaron Enterline, who caught four passes for 137 yards — that’s a nifty 34.3 yards per grab — with three TD receptions, which covered 30, 47 and 54 yards, respectively, as Central zoomed to 7-0 with an 83-7 win over the Cedars. The Barons have piled up a league-best 384 points — 54.9 per game — and they’ve outscored their last four foes by a blistering 249-20, with two shutout wins mixed in there. Central welcomes Conestoga Valley on Friday, as the Barons look to remain unbeaten with showdowns against Governor Mifflin and unscathed Exeter also on the horizon.

SECTION 3

Ephrata : What a night for Mountaineers’ ace RB Andre Weidman, who took the rock 32 times and he rumbled for a single-game school-record 382 rushing yards with a pair of TD runs in Ephrata’s 42-28 win over Fleetwood. Weidman also caught two passes — one for a TD — out of the backfield, and he became the program’s all-time leading rusher with 2,710 career stripes. And a sticker for WR Jeremiah Knowles, who had four catches for 92 yards with a pair of TD grabs for the Mounts, who travel to tricky Twin Valley on Friday.

Last evening #26 Andre Weidman became the all-time leading rushing in school history with his 32 carry 382 yard, 2 TD performance against Fleetwood! Andre past Eric Frees whose record of 2,562 yards stood for 35 years! #GoMounts #WinAllDay pic.twitter.com/pIZmFN3LL7 — Ephrata HS Football (@VarsityMountsFB) October 8, 2022

Solanco: In a battle of undefeated teams that more than lived up to the hype, the Golden Mules outlasted Elizabethtown 35-32 in an instant-classic, and Solanco QB Brody Mellinger had his fingerprints all over Solanco’s thrilling victory. He completed 3-of-4 passes for 54 yards with two TD tosses, and he rushed for 121 yards on 17 keepers with two TD runs, including the go-ahead 1-yard plunge with 1:38 to play as the Mules remained perfect and took over sole possession of the section lead. And a sticker for Solanco coach Tony Cox, who earned his 50th career victory as the Mules’ boss. Solanco goes for an 8-0 start Friday at Daniel Boone.

Twin Valley: The Raiders knocked Garden Spot out of a first-place tie in the section hunt with a 39-27 victory, and RB Evan Johnson was one of the stars of the show with 154 rushing yards on 16 carries with a pair of TD romps, including a 54-yarder, in TV’s victory. The Raiders’ next assignment: Trying to slow down Weidman and Ephrata on Friday, when the Mounts touch down in Elverson.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

SECTION 4

Donegal: The Indians finally broke through with a 28-12 win at Conrad Weiser, and RB-LB Noah Rohrer continued his torrid start for Donegal with 152 rushing yards on 27 workmanlike carries with a pair of TD romps, he chipped in with nine tackles (one for a loss) and an interception on defense, and he booted four PAT kicks in the Indians’ win. Donegal snapped a 3-game slide, and heads to Cocalico on Friday looking for two wins in a row.

Elco: The Raiders snapped a 3-game slide in fine fashion, compliments of a 41-21 win over Octorara, and RB Jake Williams was a one-man wrecking crew for Elco. He galloped for 319 yards on just 11 carries — 29 yards per rush — with five TD bolts, which covered 79, 55, 64, 35 and 42 yards, respectively, in the Raiders’ victory. Williams is one of three L-L League backs with 1,000-plus rushing yards; he’s at 1,249 ground stripes, second-best in the circuit heading into Elco’s home game on Friday vs. first-place Lampeter-Strasburg.

Lampeter-Strasburg : Make that six wins in a row for the rampaging Pioneers, and jack-of-all-trades Hunter Hildenbrand had a hand in L-S’s 30-7 victory over Berks Catholic. He rushed for 79 yards on just three carries (26.3 yards per pop) and he hauled in three receptions for 76 yards, including a 45-yard TD grab, as the Pioneers remained atop the section standings. On defense, Hildenbrand chipped in with six tackles (one for a loss) plus an interception and a pass breakup for L-S, which is at Elco on Friday in a rematch of the 2020 D3-4A finale.

Wyomissing: The Spartans aren’t known for their passing attack, but QB Ben Zechman had a big day through the air in Wyo’s 38-7 win over Cocalico on Saturday afternoon. Zechman hit on 8-of-10 passes for 137 yards with two TD tosses as Wyo won its 32nd regular-season game in a row. And a sticker for Spartans’ RB Matt Kramer, who rushed for 63 yards on seven carries, and he had three TD runs in the first quarter for the first-place Spartans. Road trip on Friday for Wyo, which will visit Conrad Weiser, trying to remain tied atop the section chase with L-S. FYI: Pioneers at Spartans in Week 10.

SECTION 5

Hamburg: Another week, another 100-100 performance by Hawks’ QB Xander Menapace. In Hamburg’s 27-20 win over Pequea Valley, he clicked on 14-of-24 passes for 169 yards with a TD toss, and he piled up 172 rushing yards on 21 keepers with a trio of TD runs as the Hawks held off the pesky Braves. Menapace also went 100-100 in Week 7 at Lancaster Catholic. Hamburg hosts first-place Schuylkill Valley in the “Frost Bowl” trophy game on Friday, and the Hawks will try and give the section standings a facelift.

Kutztown: The Cougars snapped a 70-game league winning streak — dating back to their Berks League days — with a 34-28 triumph at Northern Lebanon, and RB Dakota Thomas had a big night on the ground with 183 yards on 13 carries, and his 87-yard TD sprint was the longest TD run from scrimmage in the league this season. Kutztown will welcome first-place Lancaster Catholic on Friday.

Lancaster Catholic: QB Will Cranford and WR Jaevon Parker continue to sizzle through the airways. Cranford clicked on 15-of-20 passes for 172 yards with a pair of TD strikes — both to Parker, who caught eight passes for 114 yards in the Crusaders’ escape-job 14-13 win at Annville-Cleona to remain undefeated. Parker’s 10 TD grabs are second-most in the league. Catholic will go for an 8-0 getaway on Friday at Kutztown.

Schuylkill Valley: Yet another sticker for RB Dom Giuffre, who continues to dominate on the ground for the Panthers, who remained in a first-place tie with Lancaster Catholic compliments of a 35-6 win over Columbia. Giuffre ran wild, piling up 202 rushing yards with four TD bolts, including a 51-yard scamper, as SV won its fourth game in a row. In four section games — all wins — Giuffre has rushed for 576 yards with 12 TD bolts. Big closing stretch here for SV: Friday at Hamburg in the “Frost Bowl” rivalry game, before home dates vs. tricky Annville-Cleona and then Week 10 vs. Lancaster Catholic, Panthers’ coach Bruce Harbach’s old club.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage