Here are the LNP | LancasterOnline Helmet Sticker winners from the L-L League football Week 6 games. Honorees helped their teams pick up victories this past weekend …

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest: A 39-0 whitewash win over Reading for the Falcons, who snapped their 3-game losing skid in fine fashion. And a trio of offensive weapons helped lead the way: QB Jackson Custer — subbing in for the injured Jay Huber — hit on 8-of-10 passes for 137 yards with a trio of TD tosses, plus a TD keeper; TE Aiden Schomp caught four passes for 101 yards with a pair of TD grabs, covering 38 and 39 yards; and RB Alex Abreu rushed for 116 yards with a 28-yard TD rumble in Cedar Crest’s victory. The Falcons will go for back-to-back wins on Friday when Manheim Township comes calling.

Hempfield: The Black Knights powered past Penn Manor 34-7 to retain the Battle of 462 traveling trophy — and remain in a first-place tie in the loss column with Wilson — and we’re doling stickers out to DT Deyvid Palepale, who scooped up a fumble and barreled 23 yards for a TD, and RB Grant Hoover, who zoomed for 182 yards with a pair of TD romps in Hempfield’s win. Huge game alert: Hempfield at Wilson for sole possession of first place on Friday in West Lawn.

Manheim Township: Not one, not two, but three 100-yard rushers for the Blue Streaks, who sailed past McCaskey 55-6 for their first section victory. Huge nights on the ground for: Declan Clancy (200 yards, 3 TD), Jack Pfitzmaier (113 yards, 1 TD) and Shymere Covington (112 yards, 1 TD) helped Township pile up 427 rushing yards in its win. Streaks at Cedar Crest on Friday, as both squads will look to remain within shouting distance of the lead pack in Section 1.

Wilson: The Bulldogs beat back rival Governor Mifflin 32-14 to reclaim the Gurski-Linn traveling trophy on Saturday, and once again, Cam Jones was a hero. The Holy Cross commit returned a punt 56 yards for a TD — his fourth punt-return score already this season — and he rushed for 139 yards with a pair of TD jaunts as rampaging Wilson won its fifth game in a row.

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley: The Buckskins took care of Lebanon by a 38-18 count, and here’s a nod to CV’s special teams: David Irwin booted a 34-yard field goal and he was a perfect 5-for-5 on PAT attempts in the Bucks’ victory, which snapped a 2-game slide. CV will go for two straight dubs when Governor Mifflin touches down in Witmer on Friday.

Exeter: A perfect night through the air for QB Mason Rotelli, who went 9-for-9 for 134 yards with three TD strikes, and he added a 76-yard TD keeper. And a sticker for RB Richie Karstien, who rumbled for 124 yards with a pair of TD runs as the Eagles improved to 6-0 with a 47-7 win over Warwick. Exeter will go for a 7-0 getaway on Friday with a home date vs. Muhlenberg.

Manheim Central: Sorry if this is beginning to sound like a broken record, but another week, and another tip-top performance by Barons’ QB Zac Hahn and RB Brycen Armold, who continued their tear in Central’s 70-0 romp over Muhlenberg. Hahn clicked on 11-of-14 passes for 250 yards with four TD strikes — giving him 11 TD tosses in the last three games — and Armold rushed for 112 yards with four TD runs as the Barons improved to 6-0. Central will look to remain undefeated on Friday when the Barons make the trek up Route 72 North to tangle with Lebanon.

SECTION 3

Elizabethtown: The Bears held off Daniel Boone 26-13 to remain unblemished, and the pitch-and-catch combo of QB Josh Rudy and receiver Cade Capello answered the bell. Rudy went 11-for-20 through the air for 190 yards with four TD strikes — three to Capello, who caught four passes for 122 yards, including the game-icing 41-yard TD grab in the fourth quarter. Hang a star next to this one: Undefeated E-town at undefeated Solanco on Friday. Be there.

Garden Spot: Two stickers here … QB Kye Harting rushed for 130 yards with a TD keeper and he passed for 105 yards with a TD toss for his second 100-100 effort this season, and D-tackle wizard Tyler Hurst chipped in on offense with a 3-yard TD plunge as the Spartans edged Ephrata 24-21 to remain in a 3-way tie for first place in the loss column with E-town and Solanco. Garden Spot welcomes Twin Valley to New Holland on Friday.

Solanco: The undefeated Golden Mules held off finicky Twin Valley 32-25 thanks to another big effort on the ground, this time behind Solanco’s power-and-speed duo; FB Cole Harris rumbled for 138 yards and a TD, and scat-back Elijah Cunningham rushed for 105 yards with a TD run, and he tacked on a 27-yard TD reception. The Mules will welcome E-town on Friday with first place on the line, in a battle of the two top-rated teams in D3-5A.

SECTION 4

Berks Catholic: Josiah Jordan continues to sizzle. In the Saints’ 45-0 whitewash win over Conrad Weiser, he put together his fourth 100-yard rushing game in a row, sashaying for 177 yards with a pair of TD runs in Berks Catholic’s victory. The Saints will host Lampeter-Strasburg on Friday in a rematch of the 2019 D3-4A championship game, won by the Pioneers.

Cocalico: Have a night, Aaryn Longenecker. In the Eagles’ 42-6 triumph over Elco, he returned an interception 60 yards for a TD, he had a 51-yard TD run, and he hauled in a 36-yard TD catch — while rushing for 79 yards on just five carries — in Cocalico’s victory. Eagles at Wyomissing on Saturday. Circle that one.

Lampeter-Strasburg: The Pioneers won their fifth game in a row compliments of a 49-13 victory over Octorara, and RB Carson Coleman and LB Drexton Frank both came up big against the Braves. Coleman rushed for 71 yards with a pair of long-distance TD runs, covering 35 and 24 yards, and Frank picked up a fumble and took it 20 yards to the house for a defensive score for L-S, which will take a bus ride to Berks Catholic on Friday in yet another Section 4 must-see showdown.

Wyomissing: The Spartans continued their ground domination — and remained in a first-place tie with L-S — in their 41-7 win over Donegal. Three backs kept their spiffy seasons going: Matt Kramer (102 yards, 2 TD), Charlie McIntyre (87 yards, 2 TD) and Drew Eisenhower (92 yards, 1 TD) helped Wyo pile up 384 rushing yards in all as the Spartans won their 31st regular-season game in a row, a new Berks County record. Spartans will host Cocalico on Saturday.

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona: A big night for jack-of-all-trades Alex Long, who returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a TD, before he hauled in a 75-yard TD catch in the Dutchmen’s 42-28 win over Kutztown. Long also chipped in with 11 tackles on defense for A-C, which will welcome undefeated Lancaster Catholic on Friday.

Lancaster Catholic: An enormous 38-35 victory over Hamburg for the Crusaders, who handed the Hawks their first loss, while improving to 6-0 in the process. Four stickers here: Gavin Tregea booted the game-winning 23-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter; DB Brandon Way forced and then recovered a fumble on Hamburg’s last-gasp drive with time running out; R.J. Gonzalez returned the second-half kickoff 85 yards for a TD; and Jaevon Parker caught seven passes for 141 yards with a TD grab, and he stripped away a fumble and raced 45 yards for a defensive TD for Catholic, which pays a visit to old pal Annville-Cleona on Friday.

Pequea Valley: The Braves blanked Columbia 16-0 for their first win, so a sticker to PV’s defensive unit for pitching a shutout. And a nod to a pair of backs: Dontae Petersheim (103 yards, 1 TD) and Orlando Stoltzfus (68 yards, 1 TD) made the Braves’ O go. Stoltzfus’ fourth-quarter 35-yard TD thunderbolt iced the game for PV, which will host Hamburg on Friday.

Schuylkill Valley: The Panthers picked off Northern Lebanon 39-12 to remain in a first-place tie with Lancaster Catholic, and once again, RB Dom Giuffre stole the show. SV’s durable back raced for 154 yards with two TD runs, covering 47 and 43 yards, as the Panthers piled up 398 total yards in their win. SV will welcome Columbia on Friday. And this FYI: Lancaster Catholic at SV in the Week 10 finale.

