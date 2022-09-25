Here are the LNP | LancasterOnline Helmet Sticker winners from the L-L League football Week 5 games. Honorees helped their teams pick up victories this past weekend …

SECTION 1

Hempfield: A trio of stickers for the Black Knights; to Gabe Benjamin for hauling in a 36-yard Hail Mary TD catch at the first-half horn for a 10-0 lead at the break, and to Stephen Katch for heaving said Haily Mary at the buzzer on a trickeration play. And to Grant Hoover, who returned the second-half kickoff 93 yards for a TD in Hempfield’s 17-14 win over rival Manheim Township. The Knights secured the Joseph F. Kurjiaka traveling trophy for the second year in a row, and snapped the Blue Streaks’ 3-game winning tear in the process to remain atop the section leaderboard with Wilson and Penn Manor.

Penn Manor: Three stickers to the Comets, as well: Jonathan Osman had a 56-yard TD run and he returned an interception 30 yards for a score. Sekai Lewis pounced on a fumble and returned it 3 yards for a TD. And Jordan Martin had a fumble return for a TD of his own, a 20-yard defensive score, in Penn Manor’s 36-7 victory over Reading as the Comets remained in a first-place tie with Hempfield and Wilson. FYI: Penn Manor at Hempfield on Friday in the Battle of 462 traveling trophy scrap.

Wilson: In the Bulldogs’ 36-13 win over Cedar Crest, QB Tommy Hunsicker had his best game to date, clicking on 8-of-12 passes for 127 yards with three TD tosses, and he chipped in with 81 yards on 10 keepers, and Cam Jones continued his torrid start with 113 rushing yards, including a pair of TD runs and a TD reception as Wilson won its fourth straight and remained in a 3-way tie for the section lead with Hempfield and Penn Manor. FYI: Hempfield at Wilson in Week 7; Wilson at Penn Manor in Week 8.

SECTION 2

Exeter: Plenty of offensive heroes to go around in the Eagles’ 69-22 win over Lebanon, but a nod to a pair of defenders here: Genuine Stutzman — all-name team alert — recovered a fumble in the end zone for a TD, and Jayden Zandier returned an interception 63 yards for a TD as Exeter zoomed to 5-0. The Eagles will go for a 6-0 getaway Friday at home vs. Warwick.

Governor Mifflin: QB Delsin McNeil piloted the Mustangs to a gotta-have 42-8 victory over Muhlenberg, with 45 passing yards and a TD throw, and he rushed for 58 yards with a trio of TD keepers as Mifflin picked up its first section win. The Mustangs will host backyard rival Wilson on Saturday for a nonleague tilt, with the Gurski-Linn traveling trophy up for grabs. Mifflin has won the last two meetings.

Manheim Central: Another game, another big performance by QB Zac Hahn and RB Brycen Armold. Hahn hit on 8-of-13 passes for 117 yards with three TD strikes and he chipped in with a TD keeper, and Armold bolted for 201 yards on 21 carries with a pair of TD runs, including an 80-yard sprint on the first play from scrimmage in the Barons’ 47-13 triumph over Warwick to go to 5-0. Central will welcome Muhlenberg on Friday for a shot at 6-0. FYI: Hahn has 11 TD tosses in the last three games, and Armold has darted for 532 yards with five TD runs over the same scorching-hot stretch.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 3

Elizabethtown: The Bears outlasted Twin Valley 47-42 in their section opener, and did so behind this familiar trio: QB Josh Rudy passed for 317 yards, RB Logan Lentz rushed for 146 yards with four TD rumbles, and WR Braden Cummings caught five passes for 226 yards as E-town remained unbeaten. The Bears will go for a 6-0 start Friday at home vs. Daniel Boone. FYI: Rudy leads the league with 1,405 passing yards; Cummings leads the league with 836 receiving yards and 10 TD catches, and he’s averaging a lights-out 30.0 yards per catch; and Lentz has 14 TD runs, second-most in the league.

Ephrata : The Mountaineers outlasted Daniel Boone 28-20, thanks in large part to this troika of playmakers: QB Sam McCracken threw for 245 yards with three TD strikes, RB Andre Weidman rushed for 71 yards with a TD run and he caught three passes for 100 yards with two TD grabs, and WR Nate Conover caught a pair of passes for 133 yards, including a 97-yard TD reception in Ephrata’s win. That's the longest TD grab from scrimmage in the league so far this season. The Mounts will go for back-to-back wins Friday at home against Garden Spot.

Garden Spot: Two stickers here ... Nick Gleason booted three field goals — from 25, 40 and 32 yards out, respectively — and QB Kye Harting passed for 159 yards with three TD strikes and he rushed for 179 yards with a pair of TD keepers in the Spartans’ 44-0 romp over Fleetwood. Garden Spot remained atop the Section 3 heap with the win, and they’ll head to Ephrata for another key section matchup on Friday.

Solanco: The Golden Mules improved to 5-0 with a 41-21 nonleague victory over Conestoga Valley, and QB Brody Mellinger had his fingerprints all over Solanco’s win with 69 passing yards, including a pair of TD tosses, and he rushed for 91 yards with a trio of TD keepers. Solanco will go for a 6-0 start Friday at Twin Valley.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

SECTION 4

Berks Catholic: The Saints picked up their first victory this season with a 21-9 win over Donegal, and Josiah Jordan came up big for BC: He returned a punt 56 yards for a TD, and he rushed for 106 yards with a TD run in the Saints’ much-needed victory. BC was 0-4 for the first time in program history before knocking off the Indians. The Saints will go for back-to-back wins Friday at home vs. Conrad Weiser.

Conrad Weiser: A three-pack of running backs did ample damage in the Scouts’ 45-7 win over Octorara: Jonathan McQuillen (116 yards, 1 TD), Sevon Parham (94 yards, 1 TD) and Ousmane Conde (90 yards, 1 TD) all dominated on the ground, as Weiser remained atop the section charts with Lampeter-Strasburg and Wyomissing. The Scouts are at Berks Catholic on Friday.

Lampeter-Strasburg: A fantastic night in the pass-catching department for Pioneers’ WR Hunter Hildenbrand, who hauled in four receptions for 143 yards, including a 79-yard TD snag in L-S’s 23-14 win over Cocalico. The Pioneers visit Octorara on Friday.

Wyomissing: A sticker for the Spartans’ entire defensive unit, which held Elco to three passing yards, 79 total yards and five first downs in Wyo’s 42-0 whitewash win over the Raiders for their 30th regular-season victory in a row, tying Wilson for the longest such streaks among Berks County pigskin programs. The Spartans lead the L-L League in total defense (158.8 yards) and they’ve allowed a league-low 38 points and 213 passing yards. Wyo is also fifth in the league with just 581 rushing yards against, and the Spartans will go for a 6-0 start Friday at Donegal.

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona: There is simply no slowing down Phoenix Music. The Dutchmen’s ace RB rumbled for 177 yards with three TD bolts on 30 carries in A-C’s 27-7 win over Columbia. Music leads the league with 987 rushing yards. After a home-cooking 3-game home-stand, the Dutchmen will venture to Kutztown on Friday.

Hamburg: QB Xander Menapace came up big in the passing department in the Hawks’ 42-7 victory over Kutztown. He clicked on 17-of-23 throws for 261 yards with a trio of TD strikes as Hamburg improved to 5-0. The Hawks will visit Lancaster Catholic for a first-place showdown on Friday.

Lancaster Catholic: Stickers galore for the Crusaders … QB Will Cranford passed for 351 yards with five TD tosses; RB Elijah Cunningham rushed for 122 yards, including an 80-yard TD sprint; WR R.J. Gonzalez had four catches for 123 yards with a TD grab; WR Jaevon Parker had three catches — all for touchdowns — for 119 yards; and DB Colton Hegener returned an interception 100 yards for a TD as Catholic remained unscathed with a 55-20 win over Northern Lebanon. The undefeated Crusaders will host undefeated Hamburg on Friday. Circle it.

Schuylkill Valley: The Panthers socked Pequea Valley 55-7 to remain in a first-place tie with Hamburg and Lancaster Catholic, and RB Dom Giuffre had a huge night toting the rock in SV’s win with 136 yards on 14 carries with four TD romps, including 45- and 40-yard jaunts. SV at Northern Lebanon on Friday as the Panthers look to remain in first place.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage