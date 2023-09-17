Here are the LNP | LancasterOnline Helmet Sticker winners, for the football players who helped their teams gain a victory in the Week 4 games …

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest: RB Fernando Marquez rumbled for 113 yards with three touchdown runs, and LB Malachi Victor scooped and scored on a 17-yard fumble recovery in the Falcons’ 42-13 win over Penn Manor, as Cedar Crest improved to 4-0. Falcons will go for a 5-0 getaway Friday at home vs. Wilson.

Hempfield: QB Jackson Landis had a dual-threat 100/100 night, passing for 150 yards with a pair of TD tosses, and rushing for another 110 yards with two TD keepers in the Black Knights’ 41-20 triumph over McCaskey. Hempfield snapped a two-game slide in the process, and the Knights will welcome rival Manheim Township in the Kurjiaka Trophy game on Friday.

Manheim Township: A trio of stickers for the Blue Streaks, who sailed past Spring-Ford 63-28 in a nonleague tilt to improve to 4-0: QB Hayden Johnson passed for 349 yards with six TD strikes; RB Declan Clancy rushed for 133 yards with two TD runs; and WR Landon Kennel caught eight passes for 102 yards with five TD receptions, tying the program’s single-game record. Township at Hempfield next. Never any love lost there. A deep-dive FYI: Kennel’s 5-TD-catch night tied Jay Ridinger’s program record. Ridinger is an assistant coach at … Hempfield, the Streaks’ next opponent.

Wilson: QB Tommy Hunsicker threw for 241 yards with four TD flips, and WR Madyx Gruber caught six passes for 153 yards with three TD grabs as the Bulldogs won their second straight game, 38-14 over Reading. Hunsicker is on quite a roll throwing the ball lately; he’s passed for 532 yards with six TD flips in the last two games — both wins, after a 0-2 start. Wilson at unbeaten Cedar Crest on Friday.

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley: RB Jayden Johnson scooted for 215 yards with a pair of TD runs, including a 65-yard scoring burst, in the Buckskins’ 19-7 victory over Warwick. A solid bounce-back win for CV, which fell in the waning seconds last week vs. unscathed Garden Spot. Bucks welcome reigning Section 3 champ Solanco to Witmer for a nonleague clash on Friday.

Exeter: Jayden Zandier has his breakout game for the Eagles, rushing for 126 yards with a pair of TD jaunts, covering 33 and 35 yards, respectively, plus a 56-yard TD reception in Exeter’s 31-9 victory over Governor Mifflin for the Eagles’ 16th straight regular season win. Exeter welcomes Lebanon on Friday.

Manheim Central: The Barons’ usual suspects were up to their old tricks in Central’s 28-7 scratch-and-claw nonleague win over Susquehannock: QB Zac Hahn threw for 284 yards with three TD strikes; RB Brycen Armold rushed for 150 yards with a TD run; and WR Aaron Enterline hauled in seven catches for 168 yards, including a 75-yard TD reception, as the Barons got back in the dub column after falling to rival Cocalico last week. Central has its Section 2 opener on Friday at home vs. backyard rival Warwick.

Muhlenberg: Muhls’ snapped their 9-game losing skid with a 13-7 win over Lebanon, and QB Aaden Lopez was one of the heroes; he passed for 137 yards with a TD toss, and he added 67 rushing yards, including a TD keeper, in the victory. Muhlenberg handed the Cedars their 26th straight defeat. Muhls at Governor Mifflin for another Section 2 clash on Friday.

SECTION 3

Ephrata: Three stickers for the Mountaineers, who soared past Solanco 55-29 for their first 4-0 start since 1995: DB Jeremiah Knowles had 28 tackles (including 18 solo sticks; not a misprint), LB Quintin Pfautz had 19 tackles, and jack-of-all-trades Nick Keller returned a kick 75 yards for a special teams TD in Ephrata’s victory. Mounts will go for a 5-0 getaway — which would also be a first since 1995 — on Friday when Daniel Boone comes to The War.

Garden Spot: A 1,000-yard passer and a 1,000-yard rusher in 2022, QB Kye Harting outdid himself in the Spartans’ 37-9 win over Daniel Boone with a rare 200/200 performance. Harting passed for 234 yards with three TD throws, and he rushed for 217 yards, including a 79-yard TD sprint, as Garden Spot zoomed to 4-0. Sparty Nation at Fleetwood on Friday, as Harting continues his march toward back-to-back 1,000/1,000 seasons. He’s on pace.

Twin Valley: More crooked numbers for the Raiders, who flew past Fleetwood 49-19 for a 4-0 getaway: RB Drew Engle scooted for 198 yards with two TD runs; RB Evan Johnson rushed for 135 yards with three TD runs, including a 97-yard scoring sprint; and QB Evan Myers passed for 202 yards and a TD, and he tacked on a TD keeper as TV piled up 360 rushing yards and 562 total yards in the win. TV leads the L-L in rushing yards (1,523) and total offense (524 yards a game). Raiders at Elizabethtown on Friday as the winless Bears open their Section 3 slate.

SECTION 4

Cocalico: Two backs put up big numbers in the Eagles’ 49-14 victory over Octorara: Sam Steffey gouged out 123 yards with two TD rumbles, and Aaryn Longenecker raced for 95 yards with two scores as Cocalico piled up 307 rushing yards and won its third game in a row. Cocalico welcomes undefeated Lampeter-Strasburg for a Section 4 showdown on Friday. Be there.

Elco: QB Steven Rosado had a pair of TD keepers — including the game-winning 1-yard plunge with time running out — and RB Jake Williams continued his torrid start with 229 rushing yards and a pair of TD runs in the Raiders’ 28-21 win over Conrad Weiser. Williams has a league-leading 1,141 rushing yards and a league-best 16 TD runs during the Raiders’ 4-0 getaway. Elco at undefeated Wyomissing on Saturday afternoon.

Lampeter-Strasburg: RB Jonathan Mellinger bolted for 219 yards with two TD runs, and a sticker for the Pioneers’ defensive unit, which held Donegal to 89 total yards — 17 yards if you take away a 72-yard pass completion — and two first downs (zero in the second half) in L-S’s 50-6 romp as the Pioneers improved to 4-0. They’ve outscored their foes 182-13 in those four games. L-S at Cocalico on Friday. Big, big game.

Wyomissing: Freshman phenom Justice Hardy continues to shine; he had a TD run, a TD catch and he returned an interception 23 yards for a third score in the Spartans’ 35-7 triumph over Berks Catholic in the annual Backyard Brawl bash. And a sticker for Ethan Brower, who returned a punt 67 yards for a special teams TD as Wyo won its 39th straight regular season game. Spartans host Elco — and will try and keep tabs on Mr. Williams — on Saturday afternoon.

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona: A much-needed 28-7 win over Hamburg for the Dutchmen, who got big efforts from QB Cam Connelly (TD pass, TD run) and RB Cael Harter (112 yards, 1 TD) in handing the Hawks their first setback this season. A-C snapped a 2-game slide in the process. Dutchmen wrap up a 4-game road-trip on Friday at Columbia.

Lancaster Catholic: RB Elijah Cunningham continues to cruise; he bolted for 220 yards with a trio of TD runs as the Crusaders improved to 4-0 with a 42-20 win over Columbia. It was Catholic’s 14th regular season victory in a row. Catholic visits red-hot Northern Lebanon on Friday.

Northern Lebanon: A multi-purpose night for Moises Gonzalez, who rushed for 122 yards with a pair of TD runs — including a 68-yard jaunt — and he returned a blocked punt 10 yards for a special teams TD in the Vikings’ 35-15 win over Pequea Valley. It was NL’s second straight win after a 0-2 start. Vikings welcome undefeated Lancaster Catholic to Fredericksburg on Friday.

Schuylkill Valley: Four stickers for the Panthers, who crunched Kutztown 49-21 for their third straight victory: QB Logan Nawrocki threw for 219 yards with five TD strikes, which tied the program’s single-game record; Kowen Gerner caught four passes for 106 yards with three TD grabs; Cooper Hohenadel had a TD run, a TD catch and an 89-yard kick-return TD; and a sticker for coach Bruce Harbach, who picked up his 150th career win, including his time at Lancaster Catholic. SV hosts Pequea Valley on Friday.

