Week 3 — drum roll, please — is finally over.

L-L League teams had to work some OT to get the 28-game schedule completed, and after some wicked thunderstorms, lightning, postponements and suspensions, here are our LNP | LancasterOnline Helmet Sticker winners for the players who helped their teams win in a wild and completely wacky Week 3 ...

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest: RB Fernando Marquez scored two touchdowns — the first to open the scoring, the last to win it — in the Falcons’ 29-23 triple-OT win over Warwick. His 7-yard TD gave Cedar Crest a 6-0 lead in the first quarter. His 2-yard TD plunge won it for Cedar Crest, which zoomed to 3-0 heading into Friday’s Section 1 opener at home vs. Penn Manor.

Manheim Township: We’ll go with the Blue Streaks’ talented pitch-and-catch combo of QB Hayden Johnson and WR Landon Kennel here. That dynamic duo flew the friendly skies in Township’s 38-6 romp over Harrisburg. Johnson, a Lehigh commit, hit on 16-of-26 passes for 277 yards with four TD strikes — two to Kennel, a Monmouth commit, who had six receptions for 162 yards, including a 72-yard TD snag to get the scoring started, as the Streaks improved to 3-0. Township wraps up its nonleague slate Friday when undefeated, high-octane Spring-Ford out of D1-6A comes to Neffsville.

Wilson: You didn’t really think the Bulldogs were going to start 0-3, did you? Exhale, West Lawn. They didn’t. Wilson crunched Cheltenham 40-26, and the Bulldogs’ pass-and-catch combo of QB Tommy Hunsicker and WR Edison Case thrived. Hunsicker clicked on 21-of-27 passes for 291 yards with a pair of TD tosses, and he chipped in with three TD keepers. Case caught six passes for 173 yards, and he was on the receiving end of both of Hunsicker’s TD tosses as Wilson finally cracked the W column, and picked up some mo heading into Friday’s Section 1 opener at home against Reading.

SECTION 2

Exeter: Three players accounted for two touchdowns apiece in the Eagles’ 49-14 victory over West York; QB Riley Martinez threw for 126 yards with a TD flip and a TD keeper, RB Pharrell Caceres rushed for 88 yards with two TD runs, and Jayden Zandier chipped in with 52 rushing yards and a pair of TD runs of his own as Exeter won its 15th regular season game in a row. Eagles will go for 16 at home Friday in the Section 2 opener vs. rival Governor Mifflin.

Governor Mifflin: Make that back-to-back wins for the Mustangs, and RB Grady Garner had his breakout game with 185 yards on 25 workmanlike carries with a trio of TD romps in Mifflin’s 35-16 dub over Boyertown. His TD runs covered 41, 25 and 18 yards, respectively. And a sticker for Stewart Janowski, who pounced on a blocked punt in the end zone for a special teams TD for the Mustangs, who open up Section 2 play Friday around the corner at Exeter.

SECTION 3

Daniel Boone: The Blazers are in the W column for the first time this season — tip of the cap to rookie coach J.D. Okuniewski for picking up his first victory — after a 51-14 triumph over Muhlenberg, and QB Dean Rotter had his fingerprints all over Boone’s win. He completed 11-of-13 passes for 141 yards with two TD tosses, and he tacked on a TD keeper to spark the offense. And stickers for Anthony High, who hauled in a 15-yard TD catch and also fell on a fumble in the end zone for another score, and Connor Reed, who had a pick-6 INT return for 20 yards in the Blazers’ win. Boone at home against undefeated Garden Spot in the Section 3 opener on Friday.

Ephrata: Mountaineers are 3-0 for the first time since — wait for it — 2000, compliments of a 51-12 romp over Lebanon. First, a special teams sticker for K Evan Honberger, who booted six PATs and a pair of field goals, from 29 and 20 yards out, respectively. And a pair of D stickers: Alex Ortiz picked off a pass and returned it 10 yards for a TD. And for the second week in a row, Brayden Brown had a pick-6, this time for 49 yards the other way for Ephrata. Brown tacked on a TD run to boot. Mounts at Solanco in the Section 3 opener on Friday in Quarryville. Be there.

Garden Spot: Reed Gruber, take a bow. Spartans’ run-stuffer made the biggest hit of the game, registering the tackle in the backfield when Conestoga Valley went for a 2-point conversion and the lead, instead of going for the PAT kick and the tie with a minute and change to go in regulation. Garden Spot held on 27-26 to improve to 3-0 — thanks to Gruber’s stick. Spot at Boone on the turf in Birdsboro in the Section 3 opener on Friday.

Solanco: First dub for the Golden Mules, who blanked Penn Manor 33-0. Two stickers here: RB Johnny Garcia bolted for 201 yards with two TD rumbles, and QB Austin Jarabak had 100 yards with two TD keepers as Solanco piled up 377 rushing yards and handed the Comets their third straight shutout setback. Mules welcome undefeated Ephrata for the Section 3 opener on Friday.

Twin Valley: Several heroes to go around in the Raiders’ 49-0 W over Conrad Weiser, and we’ll go with these three: QB Evan Myers was a tidy 8-for-11 for 152 yards with two TD tosses; Ean Winchester had a pair of short TD runs to cap drives with points; and Kyle Kline scooped up a fumble and returned it 42 yards for a defensive score as TV steamrolled to a 3-0 start. Raiders host Fleetwood in the Section 3 opener on Friday.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 4

Cocalico: It was one of the final scores that reverberated all around District 3 over the weekend — Cocalico 48, Manheim Central 28. The Eagles did their thing on the ground, chewing up 475 yards. The leaders: QB Josh Myer had 124 yards and two TD keepers, and RB Sam Steffey bulled his way to 191 yards with a trio of TD runs as Cocalico improved to 2-1, while handing the Barons their first loss this season. Cocalico at Octorara on Friday in the Section 4 opener.

Elco: Running out of superlatives for Raiders’ RB Jake Williams, who continues to terrorize opposing defenses. This past week, it was Columbia. Elco’s breakaway back scooted for 358 yards with five TD runs in the Raiders’ 49-6 win, as Elco improved to 3-0 for the second year in a row. All five of Williams’ TD scampers covered 50 or more yards: 52, 66, 80, 57 and 51 yards, respectively, giving him 14 TD runs already this season. Williams, who snapped his own program record for most rushing yards in a game, is up to 912 yards already this season, and he’s averaging a sparkling 20.3 yards per carry. Elco welcomes Conrad Weiser for the Section 4 opener on Friday.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Pioneers squashed Kennard-Dale 63-0 for their second straight win via shutout, and a clean 3-0 getaway. Heroes aplenty for L-S, including: Dominic Brown, who returned a pick 12 yards for a TD and tacked on a 17-yard TD run; WR Damoj Gray, who had a pair of TD snags; RB Jonathan Mellinger, who bolted for 144 yards with three TD runs; and QB Trent Wagner, who went 7-for-10 for 150 yards with a trio of TD tosses against K-D. Pioneers host Donegal in the Section 4 opener on Friday.

Wyomissing: The Spartans were thisclose to seeing their glittering 37-game regular season unbeaten string get snapped. But the trio of Logan Hyde, Justice Hardy and Keegan Maher kept the streak alive. Hyde helped engineer Wyo’s wild second-half comeback, when the Spartans rallied out of a 20-point hole. His 1-yard TD flip to Hardy tied the game in the waning seconds. Maher’s PAT boot gave Wyo the lead for good, 35-34, and the Spartans stunned the Shamrocks to go to 3-0. Berks Catholic at Wyo on Saturday in the Backyard Brawl. ‘Nuff said.

SECTION 5

Hamburg: Another game, more staggering passing numbers for QB Tyler Shuey, who has owned the airwaves for the Hawks. In Hamburg’s 48-28 victory over Fairfield, he clicked on 17-of-21 passes for 347 yards with four TD strikes. And a star for TE Mason Semmel, who caught five of those passes for 119 yards with three TD snags. Shuey is the first L-L QB to eclipse 1,000 passing yards this season — 1,006, with 11 TD tosses — as Hamburg preps for its Section 5 opener on Friday at home vs. Annville-Cleona.

Lancaster Catholic: Make that 13 regular season wins in a row for the Crusaders, who took care of Octorara 34-7. Stickers for RB Elijah Cunningham, who continued his torrid start with 206 yards and two TD runs, and Brandon Way, who returned a punt 79 yards for a TD — and then tacked on a 2-point conversion play — as Catholic improved to 3-0. Catholic hosts old pal Columbia in the Section 5 opener on Friday.

Northern Lebanon: The Vikings cracked the W column with a 25-7 victory over York Tech, and the stars of the show were QB Kael Erdman, who threw for 136 yards with a pair of TD tosses, and Moises Gonzalez, who had a pair of TD runs. NL at Pequea Valley in the Section 5 opener on Friday.

Pequea Valley: A gut-check, come-from-behind 25-14 win over Hanover for the Braves, and Dontae Patterson was all over the place during PV’s second-half rally. He had TD runs of 1 and 11 yards, respectively, and his INT thwarted Hanover’s comeback drive in the fourth quarter. PV hosts Northern Lebanon in the Section 5 opener on Friday.

Schuylkill Valley: Was just saying last week that Panthers’ standout Dominic Giuffre really hadn’t gone off yet this season. Then Susquenita came to Leesport. And Giuffre dominated. In SV’s 48-14 win, he rushed for 255 yards with a trio of TD runs, and he picked off a pass and returned it 45 yards for another score as the Panthers won their second straight. SV at Kutztown on Friday in the Section 5 opener — when Panthers’ coach Bruce Harbach goes for his 150th career W, including his time at Lancaster Catholic.

