Handing out a handful of LNP|LancasterOnline Helmet Stickers for the 24 victorious Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams in the Week 2 games …

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest: DB Leo Tirado had a 36-yard pick-6 TD return to spark the Falcons’ defense in a 33-7 triumph over CD East — and a crisp 2-0 start for Cedar Crest, which has outscored its first two opponents by a commanding 57-7. Up next: A trip to Lititz to take on Warwick, which was held out of the end zone in Week 2 in a setback against rival Ephrata. Keep reading.

Manheim Township: QB Hayden Johnson hit on 11 of 13 passes for 173 yards with four TD strikes in the Blue Streaks’ 56-0 romp over Dallastown, and the Lehigh commit became the 29th player in league history to throw for 5,000 career yards. Johnson is at 5,094 passing yards heading into Township’s Week 3 showdown at home against Harrisburg in a rematch of last year’s D3-6A finale. That will be a battle of 2-0 teams. Through two games, Johnson leads the league with eight TD strikes.

McCaskey: A much-needed 40-13 victory over Elizabethtown for the Red Tornado — snapping a 10-game slide dating back to Week 1 of last season — who had a 4-pack of heroes: QB Jalen Cintron passed for 170 yards and three scores; RB Steven Lavender-Gray rushed for 176 yards and a TD; WR De’Andre Jones had five catches for 110 yards with two TD grabs; and WR Quimeak Talton had five receptions for 108 yards with a pair of TD snags. Up next: McCaskey will go for back-to-back dubs at Cedar Cliff.

Reading: Newbie QB Kayson Fritz had his breakout game with a pair of TD keepers, and Xavier Beatty came up big in special teams, returning a kickoff 93 yards for a score in the Red Knights’ 25-7 win over Muhlenberg in the Battle of the Border trophy game. Reading retained the trophy, and took an 11-9 lead in that series. Up next: Reading heads to Red Lion for a Week 3 clash vs. the Lions.

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley: RB Jayden Johnson continues to sizzle; he rushed for 220 yards with three TD runs, and he tacked on a TD catch in the Buckskins’ 28-21 victory over Daniel Boone. Johnson’s scoring plays covered 56, 44, 44 and 76 yards, respectively, as CV zoomed to 2-0. Up next: Bucks will welcome old pal Garden Spot — another 2-0 club — in Week 3.

Exeter: Nathan Pashley pulled in a pair of TD passes for the Eagles, who rallied past Boyertown 36-14 to remain unbeaten. Exeter trailed 14-0 early before putting on its rally caps. Up next: Eagles will go for a 3-0 start at West York.

Governor Mifflin: Dual-threat QB Javien Pletz had two TD passes and a pair of TD keepers for the Mustangs, who held off Carlisle 28-21 for their first win. Up next: Mifflin welcomes Boyertown, which couldn’t finish the job vs. Exeter.

Manheim Central: WR Aaron Enterline had seven catches for 129 yards, none bigger than his game-winning 38-yard TD grab — in traffic, at the very top of his acrobatic leap — with time running out in the Barons’ electrifying 37-36 victory over Smyrna (Del.) in the Mid-Atlantic Pigskin Classic in Wilmington (Del.). It was scintillating. Through two weeks, Enterline leads the league with five TD receptions. Up next: Central goes for a 3-0 getaway at rival Cocalico. Circle that one; still one of the juiciest rivalries in the L-L League, even though the Barons and the Eagles don’t play in the same section.

SECTION 3

Ephrata: The Mountaineers made it back-to-back George Male Trophy wins over rival Warwick, this time by a 14-0 score. Brayden Brown rushed for 134 yards with a TD run, and his 65-yard interception return for a TD iced it for Ephrata, which bumped to 2-0 and has everyone’s attention. Up next: Mounts welcome Lebanon on Friday, looking for their first 3-0 start — have to dig for this one — since 2003.

Fleetwood: RB Dakota Thomas ran wild for the Tigers, galloping for 132 yards with a trio of TD sprints — including a 67-yarder — as Fleetwood improved to 2-0 with a 30-21 win over Conrad Weiser. Up next: Tigers are at Upper Perkiomen on Friday; UP dropped a gut-punch decision against Schuylkill Valley in Week 2.

Garden Spot: QB Kye Harting was up to his old tricks, passing for 148 yards with three TD tosses while rushing for 101 yards with three TD keepers in the Spartans’ 45-7 triumph over Lebanon. Harting has thrown for 100-plus yards and rushed for 100-plus yards in both of Garden Spot’s games — and he’s accounted for 11 TD already. Up next: Sparty Nation at Conestoga Valley in a battle of unbeatens on Friday. Get yourself to Witmer.

Twin Valley: Another game, another impressive rushing performance by RB Drew Engle (190 yards, 1 TD) and Evan Johnson (185 yards, 2 TD) as the Raiders piled up 430 rushing yards in their 24-21 win over Lower Dauphin in Hersheypark Stadium. During its 2-0 start, TV has amassed 909 rushing yards, and is averaging a robust 560 yards a game — both tops in the league, by a goodly margin. Up next: Raiders at Conrad Weiser on Friday.

SECTION 4

Berks Catholic: The Saints rallied past state-ranked Executive Education Academy Charter 19-14, and RB Michael Bradley was one of the heroes with 130 yards and a pair of scores, including an 83-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to cap it. BC trailed 14-0 at the half and responded with 19 unanswered second-half points to win it. Up next: Saints host yet another state-ranked team — Pope John Paul II out of Pottstown — on Friday.

Cocalico: Pitch-man QB Josh Myer made the Eagles’ triple-option offense click with three TD keepers, and Cocalico amassed 389 rushing yards in its 49-14 victory over Solanco — wiping out the taste of last week’s 17-14 setback at Warwick. Up next: Cocalico welcomes Manheim Central. Never, ever any love lost in that clash. All eyes on Denver on Friday.

Donegal: A 2-0 getaway for the frisky Indians, and QB Brock Hammaker had his fingerprints all over Donegal’s gut-check 20-19 win over York Suburban with 203 passing yards and two fourth-quarter TD tosses to cap the comeback victory. Up next: Donegal goes for a 3-0 start when Palmyra visits Mount Joy on Friday.

Elco: RB Jake Williams snapped his own school record with an unforgettable 320-yard rushing night, plus five TD runs, in the Raiders’ 49-7 win over Annville-Cleona. Through two weeks, Williams leads the L-L League in rushing yards (554) and TD runs (9) and he’s averaging — zoinks — 19.1 yards per carry. Up next: Elco welcomes Columbia on Friday, in a battle of former longtime section foes.

Lampeter-Strasburg: RB Jonathan Mellinger — summoned for more carries after an injury in the backfield — scooted for 157 yards with a pair of TD runs for the Pioneers, who blanked Penn Manor 24-0 to remain undefeated. Up next: L-S welcomes Kennard-Dale for its home opener.

Octorara: RB Mehki Murray capped three scoring drives with short TD runs, and Octorara hoisted the Braves Bowl trophy with a 35-0 win over backyard rival Pequea Valley. Octorara took an 11-3 lead in the series after its second straight 35-0 dub over PV. Up next: Octorara looks to remain perfect when fellow unbeaten Lancaster Catholic comes to Atglen on Friday.

Wyomissing: RB Chase Eisenhower paced the Spartans’ punishing ground attack with 111 yards and a pair of TD bolts, as Wyo put up 330 yards on the ground in its 41-7 win over Pottsville. It was the Spartans’ 38th regular-season victory in a row. Up next: Wyo will go for 39 on Friday at reigning D3-2A champ Trinity. Hang a star next to that one.

SECTION 5

Columbia: Freshman QB Cameron McClair had his hello-world moment, going up top for 218 yards with a trio of TD passes in the Crimson Tide’s 40-27 victory over Hanover. It was quite the turnaround for Columbia, which fell to Eastern York 46-0 in Week 1 — only to come back and put up 40 points, and get a win, vs. the Nighthawks. Up next: Columbia visits Elco on Friday, when the Tide will be tasked with slowing down Mr. Williams.

Hamburg: For the second straight game, QB Tyler Shuey threw for 300-plus yards — 314 this time — and he had three TD strikes to TE Mason Semmel, who had four receptions for 165 yards in the Hawks’ 34-27 escape-job win over Warrior Run. Through two weeks, Shuey leads the league with 670 passing yards, and he’s second with seven TD tosses. Up next: Hamburg goes for a 3-0 getaway when Fairfield comes calling on Friday.

Kutztown: Ethan Lafferty returned a pick 30 yards for a defensive TD, and he had an 80-yard TD run in the Cougars’ 42-7 victory over York Tech as Kutztown evened up its record. Up next: Pottsville Nativity BVM invades Kutztown on Friday.

Lancaster Catholic: RB Elijah Cunningham ran wild, piling up 172 yards with four TD runs in the Crusaders’ 28-21 win over Delone Catholic for a clean 2-0 start. Up next: Lancaster Catholic visits Octorara in a battle of undefeated teams on Friday.

Schuylkill Valley: QB Logan Nawrocki passed for 251 yards with a pair of TD flips — including the game-winner in the fourth quarter — and Dominic Giuffre had 139 all-purpose yards, with a TD run and a TD catch in the Panthers’ 22-19 win over Upper Perkiomen. Up next: SV welcomes Susquenita on Friday.

