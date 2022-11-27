Here are the LNP | LancasterOnline Helmet Sticker winners from the L-L League football Week 14 games. Honorees helped their teams pick up playoff victories this past weekend …

Cocalico: The Eagles dismantled previously unbeaten Exeter 34-14 for the D3-5A title, and here’s a 4-pack of stickers for Cocalico: QB Josh Myer went 2-for-2 in the passing department for 87 yards with a TD toss, and he rushed for 70 yards on 16 carries with a pair of TD keepers, covering 13 and 5 yards, respectively. He’s been an excellent maestro and game-manager during the Eagles’ glorious postseason ride. Next, spark-plug LB Tyler Angstadt keyed Cocalico’s D effort with 13 tackles, including three sticks for losses and a sack, as the Eagles held Exeter to a season-low 97 rushing yards. Next, RB-DB Aaryn Longenecker caught both of Myer’s completions, including a 42-yard TD reception, and he tacked on a pair of tackles and an interception on defense, as Cocalico forced three turnovers. And last, but certainly not least, DT Chuckie Drain — who contributed as a freshman on the Eagles’ 2019 D3-5A title team, and book-ended his prep career with another D3 crown — had four tackles, including a pair of sticks for losses, and he intercepted a pass as Cocalico won its fourth D3 championship. Eagles vs. Pine-Richland in the PIAA-5A semifinals coming up next.

Wyomissing: Exhale, Spartans’ fans. Wyo hung on for dear life in a 21-19 escape-job win over Danville in a PIAA-3A state quarterfinal. As usual, the Spartans’ rushing attack did most of the damage, churning out 325 yards against the Ironmen. Stickers for Wyo’s top ball-carriers: Matt Kramer rumbled for 157 yards on 27 big takes, including a 2-yard TD plunge. Drew Eisenhower darted for 109 yards on 14 carries, including a 14-yard TD sprint. And Charlie McIntyre tacked on 61 yards on 12 carries to keep the Spartans’ run game moving. Kramer and McIntyre both joined the 1,000-yard club in the process; Kramer is up to 1,066 yards with 25 TD runs, while McIntyre is at 1,007 yards with 12 TD bolts, and he’s averaging a nifty 12.1 yards per touch. Eisenhower is approaching the grand club; he’s at 843 yards with 11 TD runs, and he’s averaging 10.0 yards per carry. Wyo vs. Neumann-Goretti in the PIAA-3A semifinals coming up next.

