Here are the LNP | LancasterOnline Helmet Sticker winners from the L-L League football Week 13 games — the third full weekend of postseason action around District 3. Honorees helped their teams pick up playoff victories this past weekend …

Cocalico: The streaking Eagles picked off top-seeded Solanco 32-8 on the road in a D3-5A semifinal, and once again Cocalico’s rushing attack came up extra large. First and foremost, stickers for the Eagles’ O-line department, who helped pave the way for 315 rushing yards against the previously undefeated Golden Mules. Up next, FB Sam Steffey continued his torrid stretch with 251 rushing yards on 31 big takes with a trio of TD runs, covering 52, 45 and 6 yards. And a sticker for LB Tyler Angstadt, who piled up 13 tackles to spark Cocalico’s D, which held Solanco’s high-powered rushing attack to 101 yards. Cocalico, riding a 6-game winning tear, is at Exeter on Friday for D3-5A gold.

Exeter: The undefeated Eagles are heading back to the D3-5A title game, compliments of their 21-7 win over Northern York in the semifinals. Multiple stickers here: RB Richie Karstien piled up 179 yards on 35 workmanlike carries with a 2-yard TD plunge; Penn State recruit Joey Schlaffer came up big on the flanks with five catches for 111 yards, including a 30-yard TD grab; LB Miles Brant sparked the defense with a pair of interceptions; and stickers to Exeter’s O-line unit, which opened up holes throughout for Karstien. The Eagles will go for back-to-back 5A gold trophies vs. Cocalico.

Manheim Central: The Barons belted Lampeter-Strasburg 42-6 in a D3-4A semifinal, setting up a must-see championship clash on Friday at Bishop McDevitt, as the two winningest programs in D3 history will meet head-to-head for the title. In Central’s win over L-S, RB Brycen Armold continued his tour-de-force season with 231 yards on 36 carries with three TD runs (12, 3 and 19 yards, respectively) and he became the eighth back in L-L League history to join the 2,000-yard rushing club in a single season. It was Armold’s fifth 200-yard rushing game this season, and his 34 TD runs are most in the league. And a sticker for Central’s O-line posse, which road-graded the way to Armold’s big night — and to his 2,000-yard milestone all fall.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

Manheim Township: The Blue Streaks rode into Landisville and picked off their uber rival, top-seeded Hempfield, by a 42-7 count in a D3-6A semifinal showdown, and three Township standouts are picking up stickers here … DB Nick Palumbo intercepted three passes — including a 40-yard pick-6 TD return to ice the game — and he was in on five tackles with a pair of pass breakups; RB-LB Declan Clancy bolted for 130 yards on 15 carries with three TD runs (46, 15 and 4 yards, respectively) and he chipped in with five tackles; and QB Hayden Johnson passed for 132 yards with a TD toss, and he rushed for 98 yards with a TD keeper as the Streaks advanced to Saturday’s 6A title game at Harrisburg.

Wyomissing: The unscathed Spartans walloped West Perry 63-7 for D3-3A gold on Saturday, as Wyo made it four district championships in a row. We’ll stick with the O-line theme here; stickers for that menacing group, which helped the Spartans ground out 626 yards and average 15 yards a carry against the Mustangs. And stickers for two of those ball-carriers: Charlie McIntyre raced for 165 yards on five carries (33 yards per pop) with a pair of TD runs, covering 73 and 63 yards. And Matt Kramer rumbled for 155 yards on 14 takes with three TD runs, including a 63-yarder of his own. Wyo at undefeated D4 champ Danville in a PIAA quarterfinal on Friday.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage