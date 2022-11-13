Here are the LNP | LancasterOnline Helmet Sticker winners from the L-L League football Week 12 games — the second full weekend of postseason action around District 3. Honorees helped their teams pick up playoff victories this past weekend …

SECTION 1

Hempfield: The Black Knights took care of Carlisle 30-14 in a D3-6A quarterfinal clash, and LB Aidan Shorter and K Cannon Biscoe had their paws all over Hempfield’s victory. Shorter picked off a pass late in the third quarter, setting up a back-breaking TD that kept the Knights safely out front. And Biscoe came up big in special teams, booming a 38-yard field goal while tacking on three PAT boots as top-seeded Hempfield set up a semifinal showdown vs. bitter rival Manheim Township on Friday.

Manheim Township: What a win for the Blue Streaks, who put together a late rally and fended off Cumberland Valley 37-31 in a thrill-a-minute D3-6A quarterfinal clash. Stickers aplenty for Township, including: QB Hayden Johnson piloted the ship, hitting on 17-of-20 passes for 298 yards with a pair of TD throws, plus three TD keepers and a 2-point conversion run on the ground. Two receivers of note: Nick Palumbo had three catches for 99 yards with a TD grab, and Landon Kennel pulled in seven catches for 84 yards, including the highlight-reel game-winning 32-yard TD reception from Johnson with 51 seconds to play in regulation. A sticker for Streaks’ DB Charlie Kingsbury, who teamed with Kennel to make the key defensive stop of the night, a pass breakup in the end zone on the last play of the game to thwart Cumberland Valley’s last-gasp effort. And another special teams sticker, to Township K Hunter Nguyen, who made good on a 35-yard field goal, plus a pair of must-have PAT conversions. Manheim Township at Hempfield on Friday in a D3-6A semifinal. Whoa, Nellie.

SECTION 2

Exeter: Make that an 11-0 getaway for the Eagles, who soared past Dover 42-12 in a D3-5A quarterfinal, as Exeter opened defense of its district title in fine fashion. Two stickers here: QB Mason Rotelli completed 7-of-12 passes for 133 yards and he threw five TD passes to five different receivers. And RB Richie Karstien bulled his way to 213 yards on 22 carries with a 14-yard TD run as the Eagles set up a D3-5A semifinal date vs. Northern York on Friday in Reading.

Manheim Central: Oh mercy, Brycen Armold. The Barons’ breakaway back continued his torrid season in Central’s 63-14 romp over York Suburban in a D3-4A quarterfinal. His numbers: 21 carries for 250 yards with six — a half dozen — TD runs as the Barons gouged out 558 yards and picked up their staggering 60th D3 playoff victory in program history. Armold is up to 1,973 rushing yards this fall — just 27 stripes shy of becoming the seventh back in L-L League history to amass a 2,000-yard season. Two more stickers for the Barons: QB Zac Hahn clicked on a cool 9-of-10 passes for 152 yards with a pair of TD tosses, and RB Jaden Weit rumbled for 105 yards on just three carries, including an 80-yard TD sprint, against York Suburban. FYI: Hahn is up to 2,047 passing yards, with 28 TD strikes against just three picks. Up next for Central: Old friend Lampeter-Strasburg comes to Manheim on Friday for a must-see D3-4A semifinal showdown.

SECTION 3

Solanco: The top-seeded, undefeated Golden Mules survived Shippensburg 42-35 in a wild and crazy D3-5A quarterfinal in Quarryville, and QB Brody Mellinger and RB Josiah Forren were key cogs in the victory. Mellinger bolted for 131 yards on 16 carries with a trio of TD keepers, and Forren zoomed for 175 yards on 14 takes with a pair of TD runs as Solanco piled up 425 rushing yards and punched its ticket to Friday’s D3-5A semifinals opposite longtime rival Cocalico. Forren also registered a team-best nine tackles vs. Ship.

Twin Valley: The Raiders picked up their first win in D3 playoff history, a 43-29 D3-4A quarterfinal triumph over Milton Hershey, and TV’s rushing attack showed the way. Breakaway backs Evan Johnson (214 rushing yards, 3 TD) and Jaydon Goebel (157 rushing yards, 1 TD) and QB Evan Myers (82 rushing yards, 2 TD) helped the Raiders hammer out 476 rushing yards and 556 total yards vs. MH. Myers also passed for 80 yards, and Johnson’s TD romps covered 60, 68 and 42 yards, respectively. And a sticker for TV DE Ben Spiri, who spearheaded the defense with a fumble recovery and an interception for the Raiders, who will take on top-seeded (and defending champ) Bishop McDevitt in a D3-4A semifinal on Friday in Harrisburg.

SECTION 4

Cocalico: Another game, another big-time rushing effort for the Eagles, who piled up 417 yards on the ground in their 23-13 D3-5A quarterfinal win against Gettysburg. Once again, FB Sam Steffey led the charge, with 175 yards on 36 workmanlike carries with a pair of TD runs. QB Josh Myer steered the ship; he added 116 yards on the ground, on nine keepers, including a 97-yard TD jaunt — the longest TD run from scrimmage by any L-L League back this season. And yet another special teams sticker: Cocalico K Cole Roos drilled a 34-yard field goal to pad Cocalico’s lead, and he split the uprights on a PAT kick. Cocalico at Solanco on Friday in a D3-5A semifinal scrap featuring a couple of old-school L-L League rivals. The Mules beat the Eagles in a nonleague game earlier this fall. The rematch is for a spot in the district finale.

Lampeter-Strasburg: A 52-6 runaway win over Susquehanna Township in a D3-4A quarterfinal for the Pioneers, who remained on track to get back to the 4A finale for the fourth year in a row. Four stickers for L-S: QB Trent Wagner went 10-for-16 for 160 yards with a pair of TD tosses, and he tacked on 46 rushing yards, including a 32-yard TD run. RB Carson Coleman bolted for 113 yards on 20 takes with a trio of TD runs, and he joined the 1,000-yard rushing club this season in the process. WR Hunter Hildenbrand hauled in four catches for 94 yards, and he was on the receiving end of both of Wagner’s TD flips. And K Peter Fiorello knocked in a 44-yard field goal and drilled four PAT boots to spark the special teams as the Pioneers set up a 5-star D3-4A semifinal on Friday at Manheim Central.

Wyomissing: Tip of the cap to Spartans’ DB Logan Hyde, who picked off a pass and went 55 yards the other way for a pick-6 TD return in Wyo’s 49-14 win over Hamburg in a D3-3A semifinal. Hyde and the unscathed, top-seeded Spartans will play for their fourth 3A championship in a row on Saturday against West Perry, which knocked out Lancaster Catholic in the semifinals.

