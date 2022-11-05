Here are the LNP | LancasterOnline Helmet Sticker winners from the L-L League football Week 11 games — the first full weekend of postseason action around District 3. Honorees helped their teams pick up playoff victories …

Cocalico — First a foremost, a sticker for the Eagles’ offensive and defensive lines, which owned the trenches from kickoff to final horn in Cocalico’s 42-2 romp over Elizabethtown in a D3-5A first-rounder. The big boys up front were outstanding. And stickers for a pair of ball-carriers, who ran behind that fired-up line as the Eagles hammered out 327 rushing yards: FB Sam Steffey continued his torrid tear with 174 yards on 26 carries with a pair of TD runs. And QB Josh Myer piloted the Veer ship quite nicely, darting for 99 yards on 12 carries with a trio of TD keepers for Cocalico. In the Eagles’ last four games — all victories — Steffey has taken the rock 94 times for 647 yards with 10 TD thunderbolts. He’s up to 1,302 yards with 17 TD runs through 11 games. Cocalico at Gettysburg on Friday in a D3-5A quarterfinal clash, as the Eagles won and advanced as the No. 12 seed — the last team in the bracket.

Berks Catholic — No .500 season for the Saints. And no D3 playoff bid. But BC qualified the postseason, and made the most of it. The Saints socked Pine Grove 49-14 in the Eastern Conference Class 3A championship game, and RB-DB Josiah Jordan wrapped up his BC career in style: 16 carries for 180 yards with four TD jaunts, plus three catches out of the backfield and an interception on defense as the Saints finished up 5-6 overall. Jordan finished his senior season with 1,225 rushing yards and 19 TD runs, plus 16 receptions and three TD snags.

Annville-Cleona — The Dutchmen are heading to the D3-2A championship game after dispatching Camp Hill 42-13, and here’s a trio of stickers for A-C: RB-DB Phoenix Music continued his sweet season with yet another dominating ground performance; he galloped for 160 yards on 26 takes with two TD runs, upping his season total to 2,062 rushing yards — on 296 workmanlike carries with 26 TD rips. He’s the fifth player in L-L League history to put together a 2,000-yard rushing season. Music chipped in with four tackles and a pass breakup on defense in the Dutchmen’s win over Camp Hill in the semifinals. Up next, RB-DB Cael Harter also ran wild vs. the Lions, piling up 134 yards on 10 carries with two TD runs, including an 80-yard scoring sprint, as A-C gouged out 420 rushing yards in the victory. Harter added 10 tackles and he had four pass breakups vs. Camp Hill. And a sticker for LB Dominic Funk, who paced the defense with 10 tackles, including three sticks for losses and a sack for A-C, which will play for a D3 title for the first time in program history when Trinity visits Annville on Friday.

FYI: Lebanon Catholic’s Tommy Long was the first L-L League player to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season, back in 1996. Other league backs who have eclipsed that plateau: Conestoga Valley’s Kevin Kelley (2,327 yards in 2009), Warwick’s Deron Thompson (2,135 yards in 2010), Lancaster Catholic’s Roman Clay (2,497 yards in 2011) and Manheim Central's Marc Royer (2,172 yards in 2013) as the L-L produced four 2,000-yard rushers in five years. That’s a neat feat. Now Music has joined that club.

Hamburg — The Hawks outlasted Upper Dauphin 49-35 in a D3-3A shootout, and ace RB Pierce Mason was back in form for Hamburg. He’s been dealing with a lower-body injury since the mid-season range, but he was back to making cuts and avoiding would-be tacklers vs. UD. The numbers: 24 carries for 268 yards with four TD runs, including a 56-yarder. Mason is up to 1,304 rushing yards in all, on 117 carries with 23 TD runs. He’s averaging a spiffy 11.2 yards per carry, and he helped the Hawks clinch a spot in the 3A semifinals next Saturday at Wyomissing, the 3-time reigning champ in that bracket.

