Here are the LNP | LancasterOnline Helmet Sticker winners from the L-L League football Week 10 games. Honorees helped their teams pick up victories this past weekend ...

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest: A 4-pack of stickers for the Falcons, who KO’d Lebanon 47-0 to capture the Cedar Bowl trophy: QB Jackson Custer passed for 161 yards with a touchdown toss and he rushed for 142 yards with three TD keepers to spark the offense. Meanwhile, LB Zion Rolon took an interception 32 yards to the house for a TD, safety-man Owen Chernich had a 55-yard pick-6 TD of his own, and DT Connor Schwartz piled up eight tackles for losses in Cedar Crest’s victory — the Falcons’ 10th in a row over Lebanon in the trophy series, dating back to 2011. No D3-6A invite for Cedar Crest, which finished two spots out of a bid in its .500 season.

Hempfield: The Black Knights tripped up Reading 40-16 to capture the outright section championship, thanks in part to a dominating ground game: Grant Hoover and Stephen Katch combined to rush for 120 yards and they each had a pair of TD runs as Hempfield locked up its first outright section crown since 1994 — and sewed up the No. 1 seed in the upcoming D3-6A playoffs; Black Knights will welcome Carlisle for a quarterfinal showdown on Nov. 11.

Penn Manor: A couple of outstanding offensive efforts for the Comets in their 42-6 win over McCaskey: QB Eli Warfel passed for 172 yards with a pair of TD tosses, and he chipped in with 86 yards on the ground with two TD keepers. Meanwhile, RB Jonathan Osman rushed for 96 yards with two TD runs, including a 90-yard TD sprint, and he hauled in a 20-yard TD catch from Warfel for PM, which was — gut-punchingly — the last team out in the D3-6A bracket. Still, a .500 season for the Comets.

Wilson: Cam Jones went crazy for the Bulldogs, who held off rival Manheim Township 27-21. Jones rushed for a career-high 248 yards with a pair of TD runs, and he also fired a TD pass on a trick play for Wilson. He tacked on a 2-point conversion run, plus five tackles and a pass breakup on defense. Up next for the Bulldogs: A rematch against Harrisburg — which topped Wilson in last year’s D3-6A title game — on Nov. 12 in a D3-6A quarterfinal clash.

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley: Two big-time performances for a pair of Buckskins’ backs, who helped CV blank Muhlenberg 35-0. Nick Tran scooted for 138 yards on just nine carries with a a pair of TD runs, and Ish Camacho rushed for 106 yards on just three touches, including an 86-yard TD run, and he also tossed a 60-yard TD pass on a trick play for the Bucks — who came up three slots short of a D3-5A bid, but finished with a .500 season in Witmer.

Exeter: The Eagles escaped Manheim Central 21-17 to win the outright section championship, and RB Richie Karstien, jack-of-all-trades Joey Schlaffer and DB Nate Pashley were the X-factors. Karstien rumbled for 157 yards with a pair of TD bolts, and Schlaffer rushed for 75 yards on three carries, including a 65-yard TD run, and he caught two passes for 49 yards as Exeter capped a 10-0 regular-season ride. Meanwhile, Pashley's interception in the end zone in the waning seconds capped the Eagles' exhilarating win over the previously undefeated Barons. Exeter drew the No. 2 seed in D3-5A, where the Eagles will be out to defend their title. They’ll get a first-round bye and get back to work on Nov. 11.

Warwick: One last hurrah for the Warriors’ standout pitch-and-catch combo of QB Jack Reed and WR Brendon Snyder, who came up big in Warwick’s 25-7 win over Governor Mifflin. Reed clicked on 17-of-21 passes for 248 yards with two TD tosses — both to Snyder, who caught eight passes in all for 150 yards to spark the Warriors’ win. Alas, Warwick’s .500 season came up two spots shy of a D3-5A slot.

SECTION 3

Daniel Boone: The Blazers snapped a six-game slide with a much-needed 35-8 victory over Fleetwood, and QB Dean Rotter was the star of the show. The lefty dual-threat signal-caller passed for 145 yards with a pair of TD strikes, and he rushed for 181 yards on six keepers for his second 100-pass, 100-run game this season for Boone, which will not make a repeat trip to the D3 playoffs.

Elizabethtown: A record-smashing night for QB Josh Rudy, who helped the Bears fend off Ephrata 35-30. Rudy passed for 304 yards with two TD tosses, giving him a league-best 2,773 passing yards this season, and 5,306 passing yards for his career — now No. 1 in program history, besting Andy Breault’s previous mark. Rudy and the Bears will host former L-L League Section 2 rival Cocalico in a D3-5A first-rounder on Friday.

Solanco: The Golden Mules capped a 10-0 regular-season run with a 35-20 win over Garden Spot to sew up the outright section championship. Stickers for QB Brody Mellinger, who directed traffic with 74 rushing yards, a TD keeper and a TD pass, and Josiah Forren, who popped a kickoff return 87 yards for a TD to help Solanco seal the deal on section gold, their first outright title since 1990. The unscathed Mules have the coveted No. 1 seed for the D3-5A playoffs, and after a first-round bye, they’ll open the postseason on Nov. 11.

Twin Valley: The Raiders sashayed past Hatboro-Horsham 55-20 for a nonleague triumph behind Drew Engle, who returned the opening kickoff 72 yards for a TD to get the party started, and QB Evan Myers, who passed for 107 yards with three TD strikes in the win. And a sticker for TV skipper Brett Myers, who picked up his 100th career coaching victory. TV nabbed the 4-seed in the D3-4A bracket, and will start its second straight postseason journey on Nov. 11.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 4

Berks Catholic: The Saints outlasted Elco 49-28, and QB Will Hess and RB Josiah Jordan both came up big in the win. Hess hit on 5-of-6 passes for 190 yards with a trio of TD tosses, and Jordan zoomed for 179 yards on 15 takes with three TD runs, plus a 70-yard TD reception from Hess. No D3 playoff spot for the Saints, but they’ve qualified for the Eastern Conference 3A championship game; BC will host Pine Grove on Thursday for that postseason clash.

Cocalico: The Eagles blanked Conrad Weiser 49-0, so first and foremost, a sticker for Cocalico’s entire defensive unit, which held the Scouts to 40 rushing yards, 123 total yards and no points. And a sticker to wily vet OL-DL punisher Chuckie Drain, who had a 3-yard TD run on offense, and he chipped in with a solo stick and a pass breakup on defense for Cocalico, which scarfed up the 12th and final seed in the D3-5A bracket — just ahead of Ephrata, Warwick and Conestoga Valley, who all saw their bubbles burst — and will visit old pal Elizabethtown on Friday.

Donegal: Noah Rohrer continued his torrid season for the Indians in their 37-6 victory over Octorara, rushing for 91 yards with three TD runs, and he registered seven tackles on defense for Donegal. The Indians crashed the D3-4A party as the 10th and final seed, and Donegal will play at York Suburban in a first-round game on Friday.

Wyomissing: A sticker for the Spartans’ entire defensive crew, who stuffed Lampeter-Strasburg throughout in Wyomissing’s 21-0 win over the Pioneers, which capped a 10-0 regular-season ride and the outright section championship. The Spartans held L-S to 61 rushing yards, 78 total yards, five first downs and no points, as Wyomissing picked up its fourth shutout this season, and the Pioneers suffered their first regular-season shutout loss since 2008. The Spartans snagged the 1-seed in the D3-3A bracket, where they’ll set sail on winning their fourth straight crown; Wyomissing has a first-round bye and will be back on the field Nov. 12.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona: A pair of stickers for the Dutchmen, who dropped Northern Lebanon 48-10. Phoenix Music bolted for 244 yards on 28 takes with three TD runs to spearhead the offense, and LB Darrian Holloway returned an interception 45 yards for a TD to spark the defense in A-C’s win. Music is up to 1,902 rushing yards this season, tops in the league. The top-seeded Dutchmen will host Camp Hill in a D3-2A semifinal showdown on Friday.

Hamburg: A trio of stickers for the Hawks, who topped Columbia by a 42-20 count. QB Xander Menapace went 14-for-20 for 139 yards with two TD passes; RB Pierce Mason rushed for 104 yards with two TD runs; and TE Mason Semmel caught six passes for 70 yards with two TD snags in Hamburg’s victory. Hawks will host Upper Dauphin in a D3-3A quarterfinal on Friday.

Lancaster Catholic: What a win for the Crusaders, who staved off Schuylkill Valley 44-41 to lock up a 10-0 regular-season run and the outright section championship. Two stickers here: K Gavin Tregea drilled the game-winning 23-yard field goal with 22 seconds to play. Some clutch kicking there. And RB Elijah Cunningham carved up SV with 42 carries for 302 yards with five TD runs in Catholic’s stirring win. Crusaders will have a bye week after wrapping up the No. 2 seed in the D3-3A bracket. They’ll be back on the field Nov. 11 in the semifinals.

Pequea Valley: A great finish for the Braves, who snuck past Kutztown 21-20 to end their season with a victory. A sticker for RB Orlando Stoltzfus, who rushed for 90 yards, including a 5-yard TD run with 2:38 to go. And a sticker for Dontae Petersheim, who caught the game-winning 2-point conversion pass in the waning minutes after Stoltzfus’ score.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage