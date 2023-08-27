Back — by popular demand — it’s our weekly Helmet Sticker awards for the top individual achievements around Lancaster-Lebanon League football.

Week 1 had plenty of head-turning performances. Here are the players who caught our attention, while helping their teams earn victories this past Friday …

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest: The Falcons blanked Northeast Philadelphia 24-0 to get their season started on the right foot, as Cedar Crest’s D allowed just 131 yards and got two key plays: Stickers for DB Logan Oriel for his interception, and LB Richie Hernandez for his fumble recovery, as the Falcons honored fallen teammate Michael Rivera in fine fashion. … Short week for Cedar Crest, with a trip to Harrisburg to face 1-0 CD East coming up on Thursday.

Hempfield: The Black Knights rallied valiantly for a squeaker 16-14 victory over Dallastown, and we’ll give a nod to QB Jackson Landis and WR Cam Margeson. Landis threw for 282 yards — Margeson had nine of those grabs, for 159 yards, including a 66-yard TD catch — and his 1-yard sneak gave Hempfield the lead for good with 33 seconds to play. … Hempfield is at York in Week 2; the Bearcats fell to reigning D3-6A champ Harrisburg in their opener on Saturday night.

Manheim Township: A sizzling start for the Blue Streaks, who mercy-ruled Cumberland Valley 35-6, and QB Hayden Johnson was cooking through the air. The Lehigh commit clicked on 16 of 22 passes for 281 yards with four TD tosses, and he added a TD keeper. Johnson is up to 4,921 career passing yards — just 79 shy of joining the league’s 5,000-yard club. … Township is at Dallastown next; the Wildcats dropped a heart-breaker to Hempfield in Week 1, and now they need to gear up — quickly — for Johnson and the Streaks’ aerial assault brigade.

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley: The Buckskins blanked Penn Manor 27-0, and RB Jayden Johnson had his fingerprints all over CV’s win with a 10-yard TD run, a 13-yard TD run and a 23-yard TD catch for a trio of scores. … CV heads to Berks County on Friday to tangle with 0-1 Daniel Boone.

Exeter: Two stickers for the Eagles, who drilled Daniel Boone 42-7 to retain the Pig Iron Bowl trophy: Newbie QB Riley Martinez threw for 165 yards with a pair of TD tosses and he added a TD keeper, and RB Pharrell Caceres scooted for 124 yards, including a 40-yard TD sprint, for Exeter. … Eagles are at 1-0 Boyertown in Week 2.

Manheim Central: The Barons’ all-star troika of QB Zac Hahn, RB Brycen Armold and WR Aaron Enterline picked up right where they left off last year, helping Central whitewash West Chester East 56-0. Hahn went 13 for 14 through the air for 230 yards with five TD strikes. Armold rushed for 256 yards on 20 carries with three TD runs, including a 94-yard bolt. And Enterline caught seven passes for 156 yards with three TD grabs as the Barons cruised. … Central heads to Delaware on Friday to take on Smyrna, which won the state title last fall. That’s a funky 3:30 p.m. kick in Wilmington, as part of the Mid-Atlantic Pigskin Classic.

Warwick: What a win for the Warriors, who rallied past Cocalico 17-14 with a spirited second half to KO the reigning D3-5A champs. The stars: QB Trevor Evans completed 12 of 19 passes for 163 yards with a pair of TD tosses. And freshman K Tyler Schoffstall drilled the game-winning 22-yard field goal with 5:51 to go. … Big Week 2 game coming up for Warwick, which will welcome 1-0 Ephrata in the annual George Male Trophy clash.

SECTION 3

Ephrata: Three stickers for the Mountaineers, who edged Red Lion 34-32: QB Sam McCracken passed for 225 yards with a trio of TD flips and a TD keeper; RB Brayden Brown rushed for 205 yards with a TD run; and Nick Keller caught a 51-yard TD pass, and his interception with two minutes to go iced it for Ephrata. … Mounts at Warwick on Friday for the Male Trophy. Circle it.

Fleetwood: A hot start for the Tigers, who crunched Kutztown 48-6 to keep the Hall of Fame trophy in their case. Stickers for RB Czion Brickle, who rushed for 107 yards and a pair of scores, and QB Jack Riffle, who had a pair of TD tosses. … Fleetwood welcomes 0-1 Conrad Weiser in Week 2.

Garden Spot: QB Kye Harting had a huge dual-threat night in the Spartans’ 42-3 romp over Conrad Weiser: 119 passing yards with four TD throws, and 125 rushing yards and a 38-yard TD keeper. He’s coming off a 1,000/1,000 season, and he’s already on pace to do it again. … Short week for Sparty Nation; Garden Spot is at 0-1 Lebanon on Thursday.

Twin Valley: The Raiders stacked up 619 yards in their 44-13 triumph over Schuylkill Valley. The heroes: RB Evan Johnson rumbled for 251 yards with a pair of TD runs, including a 58-yarder, and RB Drew Engle added 179 rushing yards with a TD jaunt for TV. … Raiders are heading for Hersheypark Stadium on Friday to take on 1-0 Lower Dauphin.

SECTION 4

Donegal: A glorious opener for the Indians, who blanked Elizabethtown 27-0. A sticker for RB De’Andre White, who sparked the offense with 110 rushing yards and a TD. And a sticker for rookie coach Anthony Sottasante, who had a memorable homecoming in his debut, as Donegal’s D allowed just 62 rushing yards and picked off two passes. … Indians go for a 2-0 getaway Friday at 0-1 York Suburban, which ousted Donegal in the D3-4A playoffs last fall.

Elco: Jake Williams absolutely stuffed the stat sheet in the Raiders’ 42-18 win over West York: He rushed for 234 yards on just eight carries (29.3 yards per pop) with four TD runs (covering 52, 85, 62 and 33 yards, respectively), and he returned a kick 90 yards for a fifth TD. … Elco welcomes 1-0 Annville-Cleona for a Thursday game in Week 2.

Lampeter-Strasburg: The Pioneers socked Solanco 45-7 to take back the Milk Jug. A couple of stickers for L-S: RB Carson Coleman rushed for 156 yards with a TD run, and LB Julian Lopez sparked the D with 14 tackles, three hits for losses, two sacks and a fumble recovery. … L-S welcomes Penn Manor on Friday.

Octorara: A riveting OT win for the Braves, and Braedon Wood was right in the middle of it. His 1-yard QB plunge and ensuing 2-point run gave Octorara the lead in OT, and Wood scooped up a fumble from his LB spot at the goal line to ice it, as the Braves outlasted Muhlenberg 15-7. A sticker also for Octorara skipper Ed Smith, who picked up a win in his head-coaching debut.

Wyomissing: The Spartans picked apart Kennard-Dale 56-7 for their 36th straight regular-season win, and freshman RB Justice Hardy made a big splash in his debut with a 66-yard reception, plus 82 rushing yards and two TD runs, covering 35 and 20 yards for Wyo. … Spartans will go for 37 straight dubs in the regular season on Friday at Pottsville.

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona: Looks like the Dutchmen have found another ground-and-pound kid in their Veer attack: RB Bryce Keller took the rock 30 times and rumbled for 208 yards with a TD run in A-C’s 52-18 victory over Hanover. … Dutchmen at Elco in a battle of unbeatens on Thursday, when Keller and Williams will square off in a backfield duel.

Hamburg: What a start for the Hawks, who handled Halifax 49-19 thanks to an electric passing attack. Check the numbers: QB Tyler Shuey went 10 for 14 for 356 yards with four TD strikes, and WR Ty Werley had five grabs for 254 yards (an incredible 50.8 yards per catch) with three TD snags, including an 87-yarder. Shuey added a pair of TD keepers for good measure. … Hamburg at 0-1 Warrior Run — an 82-mile bus ride up 61 North for the Hawks — on Friday.

Lancaster Catholic: A 3-TD night for multi-purpose threat R.J. Gonzalez, who helped the Crusaders crunch York Catholic 48-12. Gonzalez had a TD run and a TD catch, and he completed the trifecta with a 60-yard kick return for a score. … Crusaders welcome 0-1 Delone Catholic in Week 2.

