Here are the LNP | LancasterOnline helmet sticker winners from the L-L League football Week 1 games. Honorees helped their teams pick up victories on the opening weekend of the season ...

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest: QB Jay Huber clicked on 17-of-30 passes for 165 yards with a pair of touchdown strikes in the Falcons’ 21-12 win over Abraham Lincoln.

Hempfield: QB Jackson Landis completed 5-of-9 passes for 40 yards, but he did plenty of damage on the ground with four TD keepers in the Black Knights’ 30-13 win at Dallastown.

McCaskey: QB Matthew Remash sparkled in Philadelphia; he hit on 7-of-12 passes for 112 yards with a pair of TD strikes, and his 3-yard TD keeper gave the Red Tornado a riveting 30-24 win in overtime at John Bartram.

Penn Manor: QB Eli Warfel was his usual dual-threat self, competing 6-of-12 passes for 75 yards through the air, and he zoomed for 133 yards on 15 carries with a TD keeper on the ground, helping the Comets KO Conestoga Valley 27-13.

Yep, four quarterbacks from Section 1. They all piloted their teams to wins in Week 1.

SECTION 2

Exeter: QB Mason Rotelli had an unforgettable starting debut behind center, hitting on 12-of-16 passes for 157 yards with three TD strikes, as the Eagles opened defense of their D3-5A title with a 35-0 win at Daniel Boone to capture the Pig Iron Bowl trophy.

Manheim Central: What a night for RB-LB Rocco Daugherty, who scored four touchdowns, four different ways for the Barons. Daugherty returned an interception for a TD; he returned a blocked punt for a TD; he returned a fumble recovery for a TD; and he had a short TD run for Central, which won at West Chester East by a 56-7 count.

Muhlenberg: Jack-of-all-trades Giovanni Cavanna ran wild for the Muhls, with 220 yards on just seven carries with a pair of TD runs, and he also caught a 68-yard TD pass in Muhlenberg’s 25-13 victory at Octorara.

SECTION 3

Elizabethtown: Impossible to pick one, so helmet stickers for a pair of Bears’ wideouts: Cade Capello had 11 receptions for 129 yards with a TD grab, and Braden Cummings had five catches for 146 yards with four TD snags in E-town’s 43-21 win over Donegal.

Fleetwood: A successful starting debut behind center for QB Jack Riffle, who went 7-for-10 for 164 yards with four TD passes as the Tigers won 58-12 at Kutztown to clinch the Hall of Fame trophy.

Garden Spot: QB Kye Harting filled the air with footballs, going 14-of-25 for 346 yards — most by an L-L League signal-caller in Week 1 — with a trio of TD tosses in the Spartans’ 31-6 triumph at Conrad Weiser.

Solanco: A big multi-purpose night for Josiah Forren, who rushed for 61 yards and two scores, and he returned a kickoff 92 yards for a TD as the Golden Mules won 40-35 at Lampeter-Strasburg to snare the Milk Jug trophy.

Twin Valley: A solid night on the ground for RB Jayden Goebel, who bolted for 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Raiders’ 39-12 win at Schuylkill Valley.

SECTION 4

Cocalico: The Eagles went ground-and-pound against Warwick, and RB Sam Steffy ran wild with 199 yards on 20 carries with a pair of TD jaunts in Cocalico’s 42-27 win over the Warriors.

Elco: Welcome back, Jake Williams. After missing most of last season with an injury, the Raiders’ RB returned with a vengeance against West York, rushing for 168 yards on 20 carries with three TD bolts in Elco’s 44-22 victory over the Bulldogs.

Wyomissing: A great start for RB Matt Kramer, who rushed for 69 yards on just seven takes, and he scored three first-quarter touchdowns to stake the Spartans to an early lead on the way to a 49-0 whitewash win against Kennard-Dale.

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona: Talk about making sweet music. Dutchmen RB Phoenix Music took the ball 39 times and rushed for 241 yards with four TD romps in A-C’s 55-12 runaway win at Hanover.

Columbia: Demari Simms came up clutch for the Crimson Tide; he returned an interception 97 yards for a TD, and he hauled in a TD catch in Columbia’s 34-7 win over Eastern York in the River Rivalry showdown.

Hamburg: A fast start for the Hawks, who humbled host Halifax 48-6. A nod to RB Pierce Mason, who had three first-half TD runs to give Hamburg a 42-0 lead at the break.

Lancaster Catholic: Talk about getting the season off on the right foot. Jaevon Parker returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a TD, and he chipped in with three receptions in the Crusaders’ 22-14 win over reigning D3-2A champ York Catholic.

