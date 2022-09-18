Here are the LNP | LancasterOnline Helmet Sticker winners from the L-L League football Week 4 games. Honorees helped their teams pick up victories this past weekend …

SECTION 1

Hempfield: A pair of defensive touchdowns for the Black Knights in their 42-7 win over McCaskey, so a tip of the cap to DB Brian Williams and LB Brody Gebhard, who each recovered fumbles for scores as Hempfield got a quick jump in section play. Hempfield at Manheim Township in the Kurjiaka Trophy game next. Circle it.

Manheim Township: QB Hayden Johnson clicked on 24-of-33 passes for 281 yards with a pair of TD throws in the Blue Streaks’ gut-check 17-14 nonleague victory at Spring-Ford. Johnson is up to 1,012 passing yards already this season, and he’s helped Township win three straight games heading into its section opener in Week 5 vs. rival Hempfield.

Penn Manor: A solid dual-threat effort in the pocket for Comets’ QB Eli Warfel, who hit 7-of-15 passes for 134 yards with a TD toss, and he rushed for 68 yards with a TD keeper in Penn Manor’s eke-it-out 14-9 win over Cedar Crest. Warfel and Penn Manor host Reading in Week 5.

Wilson: Have a night, Cam Jones. The Bulldogs’ Holy Cross commit returned two punts for touchdowns — covering 57 and 61 yards and giving him an even 10 kick-return touchdowns in his prep career — and he had TD runs of 15 and 7 yards for four scores in all for visiting Wilson, which rattled Reading 48-6. Jones and the Bulldogs welcome Cedar Crest in Week 5.

SECTION 2

Exeter: Joey Schlaffer had a do-it-all kind of a night in the Eagles’ 36-6 win at Governor Mifflin. The Penn State commit caught four passes for 62 yards, including a 31-yard TD catch. He also had a 9-yard TD run, and he completed a pass for 29 yards on a trick play as Exeter remained unbeaten. The Eagles will go for a 5-0 start Friday at Lebanon.

Manheim Central: These two playmakers are quickly becoming the Barons’ dynamic duo. QB Zac Hahn went 7-for-8 through the air for 210 yards with four TD tosses against no interceptions, and RB Brycen Armold scooted for 173 yards on just nine carries (19.2 yards per pop) with a pair of TD runs in Central’s 49-0 nonleague wipeout over Susquehannock to go to 4-0. Barons vs. Warwick next for Central’s section opener. Hang a star next to that one.

Muhlenberg: Giovanni Cavanna continues to sizzle for the Muhls. The scat-back carried 15 times for 240 yards (16 yards per touch) with four TD runs, and he also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score in Muhlenberg’s 47-25 victory over Lebanon. The Muhls welcome Governor Mifflin in Week 5.

Warwick: Let’s hear it for the special teams guys; K Ian Jerchau drilled a 34-yard field goal and a 35-yard field goal in the Warriors’ 21-10 win over Conestoga Valley. Up next for the Warriors is a trip to Manheim Central for a section showdown between the backyard rivals.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 3

Elizabethtown: The Bears’ fancy passing attack has received plenty of pub, but RB Logan Lentz has been taking care of business on the ground. In E-town’s 34-17 nonleague win over Red Lion, he rumbled for 125 yards on 27 workmanlike carries with three TD romps as the Bears remained undefeated. They’ll go for a 5-0 getaway in their section opener Friday at Twin Valley.

Garden Spot: QB Kye Harting passed for 147 yards with a TD toss, and he rushed for 119 yards for a 100-100 night, and RB Blake Weaver bolted for 73 yards, including a 38-yard TD jaunt with 1:38 to play to ice the Spartans’ 19-10 win at Daniel Boone. Harting joined Reading QB Amier Burdine as the only L-L League signal-callers with 100-100 games this season; Burdine has done it twice. Harting, Weaver and Sparty Nation host Fleetwood next.

Solanco: Double-barreled backfield duo of QB Brody Mellinger (106 rushing yards, 2 TD keepers) and FB Cole Harris (118 yards, 2 TD runs) helped the Golden Mules remain undefeated with a clutch 25-17 win at Ephrata. Solanco gets Conestoga Valley in Quarryville on Friday in a nonleague tilt between the longtime Section 2 rivals.

Twin Valley: RB Evan Johnson dominated on the ground with 144 yards on 11 carries (13.1 yards per tote) with a trio of TD runs in the Raiders’ 42-14 triumph over Fleetwood. Johnson and TV will host undefeated E-town on Friday.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SECTION 4

Cocalico: Stickers for the Eagles’ entire O-line crew, who blew open holes aplenty in Cocalico’s 56-6 win over Octorara. The Eagles ran 38 plays from scrimmage — all runs and zero pass attempts — and they piled up 555 rushing yards (14.6 yards per play) with 13 different players getting carries. Cocalico is at old foe Lampeter-Strasburg in Week 5.

Conrad Weiser: The pitch-and-catch combo of QB Donovan Gingrich (13-for-23 for 223 yards, 3 TD passes) and WR Trey Dianna saved the Scouts. Gingrich zipped a 14-yard TD pass to Dianna in the waning seconds of regulation, and the two hooked up again on the game-winning 2-point pass as Weiser shocked Elco 22-21 with a late-game comeback, handing the Raiders their first loss in the process. Gingrich, Dianna and Weiser visit Octorara on Friday.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Two big games on the ground for RB Carson Coleman (92 yards, 1 TD) and Jonathan Mellinger (91 yards, 1 TD) as the Pioneers blanked Donegal 35-0 for their third win in a row. L-S hosts Cocalico in Week 5. Circle that one, won’t you.

Wyomissing: The RB duo of Drew Eisenhower (183 yards, 1 TD) and Matt Kramer (121 yards, 4 TD) helped the Spartans rally past rival Berks Catholic 41-24 in the “Backyard Brawl” to remain unscathed. Eisenhower, Kramer and Wyo go on the road to Elco on Friday.

SECTION 5

Hamburg: Another night, another huge performance by RB Pierce Mason. In the Hawks’ 39-26 win over Annville-Cleona, he rushed for 277 yards on 20 carries (13.9 yards per touch) with a school-record five TD runs as Hamburg remained undefeated. The Hawks will go for a 5-0 start Friday at home vs. Kutztown.

Lancaster Catholic: QB Will Cranford orchestrated the Crusaders’ O in their 26-6 win at Columbia; he was a tidy 4-for-9 passing for 133 yards with a pair of TD tosses as Catholic won its fourth game in a row to open the season. Cranford and Catholic will welcome old foe Northern Lebanon in Week 5.

Northern Lebanon: Moises Gonzalez continues to be a pass-catching machine for the Vikings. He hauled in four receptions for 159 yards with a pair of TD grabs — covering 75 and 29 yards — in Northern Lebanon’s 22-8 victory over Pequea Valley. Gonzalez and the Vikes at Lancaster Catholic on Friday.

Schuylkill Valley: Stickers for a pair of defensive stalwarts — LB Jacob Stelluti and DB Logan Cammauf — who each recovered fumbles for touchdowns in the Panthers’ 35-6 win over Kutztown. Those two helped SV’s D hold the Cougars to 3 yards a carry and zero passing yards. SV’s hot D will host Pequea Valley in Week 5.

TWITTER: @JeffReinart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage