SECTION 1

Manheim Township: QB Hayden Johnson passed for 209 yards, including the game-winning 4-yard TD strike to Asher Wolfe with four seconds to play in the Blue Streaks’ riveting 24-20 victory at Harrisburg. Johnson tacked on a TD keeper for Township, which won its second game in a row, a clutch road win vs. the reigning D3-6A champs.

Reading: For the second time this season, QB Amier Burdine had a 100-100 night — he passed for 147 yards with three TD throws and he rushed for 113 yards — and WR Ruben Rodriguez caught five passes for 85 yards with three TD grabs in the Red Knights’ sparkling 42-35 win over Red Lion. It was Reading’s second victory in a row, giving the Knights a ton of momentum heading into Friday’s Section 1 opener vs. Wilson.

Wilson: Cam Jones, subbing in at RB once again, had four rushing touchdowns and Ryan McMillan had three tackles for losses from his LB spot, as Wilson held Martin Luther King to 18 rushing yards, 53 total yards and three first downs in the Bulldogs’ 37-0 whitewash win. That’s two victories in a row for Wilson, which opens defense of its Section 1 crown on Friday vs. Reading.

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley: RB Nick Tran scooted for 270 yards on 24 carries (11.3 yards per rush) with a trio of TD runs, including an 82-yarder, a 60-yarder, and his 7-yard TD run in OT gave the Buckskins a thrilling 41-35 win over Garden Spot. It was CV’s second win in a row — they’ve scored 83 points over that red-hot clip — and the Bucks handed the Spartans their first setback this season.

Exeter: RB Richie Karstien pounded out 111 yards on 16 carries with a pair of TD runs as the Eagles remained perfect compliments of a 35-0 win over West York. They’ll got for a 4-0 getaway in their Section 2 opener on Friday with a trip to rival Governor Mifflin. Circle it.

Governor Mifflin: The Mustangs picked up their first win this season thanks to K Jackson Schools, who booted the game-winning 33-yard field goal with 22 seconds to play for an eke-it-out 17-14 victory over Boyertown. Exhale, Shillington. Up next: Exeter comes to town on Friday.

Manheim Central: QB Zac Hahn had his breakout game behind center for the unscathed Barons, clicking on 14 of 24 throws for 289 yards with four TD tosses in Central’s 35-19 win over rival Cocalico. The Barons wrap up their nonleague slate on Friday vs. Susquehannock.

Warwick: QB Jack Reed passed for 259 yards with three TD strikes — giving him 3,164 career passing yards in the process — WR Brendon Snyder caught 13 passes for 138 yards with all three of those TD grabs, and DB Trevor Evans iced the game with a late interception in the Warriors’ 26-20 win over Cedar Crest. It was Warwick’s first win this season, and the Warriors needed it. They’ll get a trending Conestoga Valley squad in the Section 2 opener on Friday in Lititz.

SECTION 3

Daniel Boone: The Blazers picked up their first victory, thanks in large part to RB Ethan Kryman, who took the rock a workmanlike 31 times for 181 yards with a pair of TD runs in Daniel Boone’s 39-15 win over Muhlenberg. The Blazers get their Section 3 schedule started Friday by hosting Garden Spot, which will likely be spitting fire after that gut-punch OT setback vs. Conestoga Valley.

Elizabethtown: More eye-popping numbers for the undefeated Bears, including another big game on the flanks by WR Braden Cummings, who pulled in 10 receptions for 208 yards with a pair of TD snags in E-town’s 41-28 win over Lower Dauphin in Hersheypark Stadium. Cummings has nine TD receptions in three games, most in the league. The scalding-hot Bears will wrap up their nonleague slate Friday when Red Lion comes to E-town.

Ephrata: QB Sam McCracken hit 19 of 32 passes for 272 yards with four TD strikes, and RB Brayden Brown rushed for 128 yards on 12 takes (10.7 yards per carry) with a pair of TD runs, including a 78-yard romp in the Mountaineers’ 42-20 victory over Lebanon. That’s two wins in a row for Ephrata, which will host unbeaten Solanco in a must-see Section 3 opener on Friday at The War.

Fleetwood: In the Tigers’ 35-3 romp over Upper Perkiomen, RB David Ramsey rushed for 97 yards with three TD runs. That’s a 2-1 getaway for Fleetwood, which will host Twin Valley in the Section 3 opener on Friday. That’s a big game for section jockeying.

Solanco: Scat-back Josiah Forren rushed for 128 yards on eight carries (16 yards per pop) with a pair of TD runs as the Golden Mules scored 15 unanswered fourth-quarter points to rally past Penn Manor 29-26 and remain undefeated. They’ll go to Ephrata next. Circle that one.

Twin Valley: Drew Engle returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score, and RB Jayden Goebel rushed for 116 yards in the Raiders’ 28-16 triumph over Conrad Weiser. TV at Fleetwood on Friday. This Section 3 race should be outstanding.

SECTION 4

Donegal: The Indians picked up their first win this season — you can call off the dogs in Mount Joy — and Noah Rohrer had his fingerprints all over it: He returned an interception 30 yards for a TD, booted a 29-yard field goal, rushed for 90 yards with a TD run, and made eight tackles, including three sticks for losses in Donegal’s 30-13 win over Palmyra. The grueling Section 4 race has arrived for the Indians. Up first: Friday at home vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, which has been to three D3-4A title games in a row.

Elco: Jake Williams returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a TD, and he rushed for 250 yards with two TD romps in the Raiders’ 21-12 win over Columbia. That’s a 3-0 start for Elco, which opens Section 4 play with a Saturday, 6 p.m. kick at Conrad Weiser.

Lampeter-Strasburg: RB Carson Coleman had another big night running the ball; he piled up 138 yards on 15 carries with a pair of TD strolls in the Pioneers’ 54-7 runaway over Kennard-Dale. L-S at Donegal on Friday. Section 4, baby. Section 4.

Wyomissing: Another game, another big rushing effort for the Spartans, who dominated on the ground in their 35-14 win over Trinity. Charlie McIntyre was one of the heroes; he raced for 154 yards on just six carries (25.7 yards per touch) with a pair of TD runs — including an 80-yard blast — as Wyo remained perfect. Spartans at Berks Catholic on Friday for the Holy War. Be there.

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona: There is simply no slowing down Phoenix Music. The Dutchmen’s breakaway back piled up 250 yards on 19 carries (13.2 yards per rush) with three TD runs in A-C’s 42-14 win over Littlestown. Music has 619 rushing yards, tops in the league. A-C hosts undefeated Hamburg on Friday in the Section 5 opener. Hang a star next to that one.

Hamburg: Have a game, Pierce Mason. The Hawks’ RB zoomed for 292 yards on 19 carries (15.4 yards per touch) with four TD runs as Hamburg remained undefeated with a 54-34 win over Eastern York. Mason tied the program’s single-game record with his rushing and TD output. Hamburg at A-C on Friday. Winner gets a gigantic leg-up in the race.

Kutztown: Stickers for the Lafferty brothers, who helped the Cougars earn their first win this season with a 26-20 victory over Pottsville Nativity BVM: QB Jacob Lafferty rushed for 147 yards with a pair of TD keepers, and DB Ethan Lafferty returned a fumble 93 yards for a TD in Kutztown’s victory. Familiar face Schuylkill Valley up next on Friday in Leesport for the Section 5 opener.

Lancaster Catholic: QB Will Cranford had a perfect night through the air, completing all seven of his pass attempts for 203 yards with three TD strikes — two to WR Jaevon Parker, who had three catches for 134 yards (44.7 yards per grab) as the Crusaders remained unbeaten with a 41-7 win over Octorara. Catholic at Columbia on Friday in the section opener between a couple of longtime foes.

Northern Lebanon: Moises Gonzalez sparked the offense with seven receptions for 148 yards with a TD catch, and LB Luke Shaffer spearheaded the defensive effort with 19.5 tackles, including three hits for losses and a forced fumble in the Vikings’ 20-7 win over York Tech. It was NL’s first victory this season, and gave the Vikings some much-needed momentum heading into Friday’s section opener at home vs. Pequea Valley.

Schuylkill Valley: The Panthers picked up their first win this season, and RB Dom Giuffre played the starring role with 131 rushing yards and a pair of TD runs, and he also caught four passes out of the backfield for 69 yards in SV’s 31-13 victory over Susquenita. SV welcomes Kutztown on Friday as the Section 5 party gets started.

