Here are the LNP | LancasterOnline helmet sticker winners from the L-L League football Week 2 games. Honorees helped their teams pick up victories on the first weekend in September ...

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest: The Falcons’ pass-catch combo of QB Jay Huber and WR Nolan Groff were lethal in Cedar Crest’s 29-21 win over CD East. Huber hit 22-of-35 passes for 296 yards with four TD tosses, while Groff had nine catches for 168 yards with a pair of TD grabs as the Falcons zoomed to 2-0.

Hempfield: RB Grant Hoover is off to a scathing start for the Black Knights. In Hempfield’s nail-biter 35-32 win over York, he rumbled for 163 yards with a TD run as the Knights improved to 2-0.

Manheim Township: A great night for Nick Good, who rushed for 72 yards and a TD and he hauled in six catches for 115 yards with two TD snags in the Blue Streaks’ 40-0 win over Dallastown.

Reading: Shifty QB Amier Burdine passed for 55 yards with a TD toss and he rushed for 141 yards with a TD keeper as the Red Knights clipped Muhlenberg 33-20 to win the Battle of the Border trophy.

Wilson: He returns kicks and punts. He plays a mean DB. He’s a reliable receiver on the flank. Now, Cam Jones runs the ball. The Holy Cross commit rushed for 122 yards with a TD jaunt in the Bulldogs’ gotta-have 17-10 win over Central Dauphin.

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley: RB Nick Tran ran wild in the Buckskins’ 42-7 triumph over Daniel Boone, with 173 yards on 18 carries with a pair of TD bolts.

Exeter: QB Mason Rotelli dominated the airways, clicking on 7-of-10 passes for 140 yards with three TD strikes, and Richie Karstien carved it up on the ground with 90 yards and two TD romps as the Eagles built a hefty 30-0 halftime lead on the way to a 37-21 win over Boyertown —- and a 2-0 start.

Manheim Central: RB Brycen Armold had his breakout game, dashing for 175 yards on 24 carries with four TD romps in the Barons’ wild 47-46 OT victory over Immaculata (N.J.) as Central improved to 2-0.

SECTION 3

Elizabethtown: RB Logan Lentz barreled for 268 yards with three TD runs, and WR Braden Cummings continued his sizzling start with five catches for 123 yards with three TD receptions in the Bears’ 50-21 victory against McCaskey. Cummings has seven TD grabs in two games for E-town, which is 2-0.

Garden Spot: Another game, another big effort for the Spartans’ offense, as QB Kye Harting clicked on 20-of-33 passes for 248 yards with four TD throws in Garden Spot’s 46-14 win over Lebanon, as the Spartans went to 2-0.

Ephrata: Plenty of heroes to go around, but a sticker to Angel Collazo, who hauled in the game-icing 92-yard TD catch in the Mountaineers’ 29-21 win over Warwick, as Ephrata took back the George Male trophy for the first time since 2005.

Solanco: LB Aden Herr (that's him swooping in and getting some serious air time in the photo at the top of this post) got the Golden Mules going in their 21-7 victory over Cocalico with a pick-6; he intercepted a pass and zoomed 34 yards the other way for a game-changing TD, as Solanco improved to 2-0.

SECTION 4

Conrad Weiser: A big game in the pocket for QB Donovan Gingrich, who hit on 17-of-26 passes for 223 yards with a pair of TD tosses in the Scouts’ 28-21 triumph over Berks rival Fleetwood.

Elco: Rookie QB Dom Thornton passed for 147 yards with a pair of TD throws, both to Elliot Kreider, who caught four passes for 86 yards and those two scores as the Raiders stormed past Annville-Cleona 22-19 and improved to 2-0.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Newbie QB Trent Wagner had his hello-world moment behind center, completing a cool 12-of-15 passes for 175 yards with three TD darts in L-S’s 35-0 romp over Penn Manor.

Octorara: QB Braedon Wood threw for 105 yards with two TD tosses, and he tacked on a TD keeper as the Braves blanked backyard rival Pequea Valley 35-0 to win the Battle of the Braves Bowl.

Wyomissing: A sticker for the entire Spartans’ defensive unit, which held Pottsville to 54 rushing yards and 129 total yards in Wyo’s 49-0 whitewash win over the Crimson Tide. The Spartans have outscored their opponents 98-0 in their first two games, and their D has been superb.

SECTION 5

Columbia: QB Daezjon Giles stood tall in the pocket, hitting on 10-of-16 passes for 263 yards with three TD strikes, and he added a TD keeper as the Crimson Tide improved to 2-0 with a 30-7 win against Hanover.

Hamburg: Have a night, Pierce Mason. The Hawks’ multi-purpose back returned a kickoff 83 yards for a TD, he returned a punt 49 yards for a TD, and he rushed for 90 yards and tacked on a pair of TD runs as Hamburg improved to 2-0 after a 75-win over Warrior Run. It was the most points the Hawks scored in a varsity football game in program history.

Lancaster Catholic: A 2-0 start for the Crusaders, and they were spurred on by R.J. Gonzalez, who returned the second-half kickoff 76 yards for a TD, and Josh Acker, who picked off a pass and returned it 45 yards for a TD in Catholic’s 33-21 win over Delone Catholic.

