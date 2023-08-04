L-L Football Media Day
Sports writer Mike Gross, left, interviews Exeter's Joey Schlaffer, a Penn State recruit, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football media day at the LNP office in Lancaster on Friday, August 5, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

2022 saw L-L League football expand to 37 teams with the inclusion of 13 schools from Berks County. 

Year one was successful across the board, with 6 teams making it their respective District 3 championship games. Two, Cocalico and Wyomissing, came away with district titles to advance to states as well.

Now, year two is set to kick off, and LNP is ready to help get things going at this season's L-L Football Media Day.

LNP sports reporters Mike Gross, Jason Guarente and Jeff Reinhart, along with a large group of correspondents, will be on hand to provide with all the info you need to get ready for the landmark 2022 season.

Thirty-seven teams from four counties will be headed to 101NQ for one reason: to talk about high school football in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. About a dozen media outlets will be on hand to talk to players and coaches, and we will take you behind the scenes with video, photos and social. Get full coverage starting Friday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. with Section 1. 

(Media day is sponsored by Autohaus Lancaster Inc., with food provided by Hinkle's.) 

