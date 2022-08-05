It's almost time for L-L League football to officially return, and in a form we've never seen before.

Twelve Berks County teams (Reading, Governor Mifflin, Exeter, Muhlenberg, Twin Valley, Daniel Boone, Fleetwood, Berks Catholic, Wyomissing, Kutztown, Hamburg and Schuylkill Valley) will be joining Wilson and the Lancaster-Lebanon squads to form a 37-team mega conference, and today's L-L Football Media Day, held at LNP headquarters in Lancaster for the first time, acts as the welcoming party.

LNP sports reporters Mike Gross and Jeff Reinhart, along with a large group of correspondents, will be on hand to provide with all the info you need to get ready for the landmark 2022 season. Check out their tweets below, along with a full overview video.