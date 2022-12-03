The award haul continues for a five-pack of Lancaster-Lebanon League football standouts.

Wilson’s Cam Jones in Section 1, Manheim Central’s Brycen Armold in Section 2, Ephrata’s Andre Weidman in Section 3, Wyomissing’s Jven Williams in Section 4, and Annville-Cleona’s Phoenix Music in Section 5 are this year’s Lions Club L-L League football Players of the Year.

The Lions Club awards are named for former Elizabethtown coach Bill Frantz, former Warwick coach Bernie Rider and former Columbia and Hempfield coach Jack Yohe.

Congrats to the Lititz Lion’s Club LL League Players of the Year. Special group of kids! Missing from the picture is J’ven Williams from @WyoFootball @krismiller1022 @Wilson_Bulldogs @AnnvilleCleona @CoachHahnMCFB @ACFootball_Club pic.twitter.com/YnghHqCpRK — AC Coach Gingrich (@AC_coachG) December 3, 2022

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL FINAL STANDINGS, STATS

Jones, Armold, Weidman, Williams and Music all had big seasons for their respective teams this past fall.

Jones, a Holy Cross commit, rushed for 999 yards with 19 TD runs for Wilson, and he tacked on four punt-return touchdowns, giving him 11 special teams returns for scores in his Bulldogs’ career. Jones was the unanimous Section 1 Outstanding Back of the Year and he was tabbed Offensive Back of the Year and Defensive Back of the Year, and he also earned first-team all-star honors at RB, DB and long snapper.

Armold had a breakout season in the backfield for the Barons, rushing for 2,242 yards with 34 TD runs. He was named Section 3 Outstanding Back of the Year and Offensive Back of the Year, and he was a first-team all-star RB pick after becoming the eighth player in league history to rush for 2,000-plus yards in a single season. Armold helped Central reach the D3-4A championship game.

Weidman capped his prep career in style for Ephrata, rushing for 1,262 yards with 16 TD runs. He finished as the Mountaineers’ all-time leader is rushing yards and TD runs, and he was named Section 3 Outstanding Back of the Year and Offensive Back of the Year, and he was a first-team all-star selection at RB.

Williams is a Penn State recruit, and he’s one of the top-ranked offensive linemen in the country. He dominated up front for the Spartans, earning Outstanding Lineman of the Year and Offensive Lineman of the Year honors, and Williams was a Section 4 first-team all-star pick at offensive guard and at defensive tackle — all unanimously. Williams helped Wyomissing win its fourth D3-3A championship in a row and go to the state semifinals.

Music became the seventh back in L-L League history to have a 2,000-yard rushing season — he beat out Armold by a couple of weeks — and he had 2,227 stripes with 28 TD runs for the D3-2A runner-up Dutchmen. Music was named Section 5 Outstanding Back of the Year and Offensive Back of the Year, and he was a first-team all-star pick at RB.

