ATGLEN — The next two punts didn’t land anywhere near Brandon Way. Octorara wasn’t about to make that mistake again.

The Lancaster Catholic sophomore took his one chance the distance. The 79-yard return was reminiscent of a player from a different era. One who has the same name.

Lancaster-Lebanon League football fans might remember Brandon Way Sr. He was part of McCaskey’s great teams featuring Perry Patterson and Niquan Lee in the early 2000s.

Brandon Jr. has inherited some of his dad’s talent and his passion for the game.

“I’m happy for him,” said Brandon Sr., an assistant coach at Catholic. “He works at it. He loves it. It’s nice to see his work pay off. It’s fun to watch.”

Catholic pulled away from Octorara 34-7 in a nonleague matchup at Gene Davis Stadium. The second half was played Monday after lightning suspended play Friday.

Brandon Sr. played in a District Three championship game more than two decades ago. Any stories he tells his kids about that time are greeted with skepticism.

“They don’t believe them,” Brandon Sr. said. “I’m fat and I’m old.”

“Some stuff I believe,” Brandon Jr. said. “Some stuff I don’t.”

The magic that Way put on display during his punt return had to come from somewhere. It was a dazzling run that was slow to materialize.

Way caught the ball pinned on his team’s sideline surrounded by would-be tacklers. He waited patiently. He ran through the first defender.

Then he was gone.

“When I got out in the open field, my teammates had good blocks,” Way said. “I just used my speed to get into the end zone.”

Catholic (3-0) used the three-day halftime to set themselves straight. They weren’t happy with their sloppy play in the first half, which ended with the Crusaders leading 14-7.

The seniors and coaches reminded everyone who was wearing purple and gold that they needed to play better.

“They got our message loud and clear over the weekend,” head coach Chris Maiorino said. “You just can’t make mistakes and do the things we want to do. I’m excited. The guys came back and they were hungry.”

David Stefanow connected with RJ Gonzalez on a 12-yard touchdown on Catholic’s first possession after play resumed. The quarterback threw for 127 yards and a pair of scores.

Maiorino liked how Stefanow managed the offense and used his variety of weapons. Josh Acker caught a 66-yard TD Friday night.

Running back Elijah Cunningham did the rest. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior rushed for 206 yards and two more touchdowns.

Octorara (2-1), which outscored Pequea Valley and Muhlenberg by a combined 50-7 in its first two games, was blanked in the second half. The Braves managed just 46 yards of offense.

Brandon Sr. likes reminiscing about when McCaskey advanced deep into the district playoffs. Those are fond memories. Especially as the years pass.

Watching his son from the sideline is rewarding for a different reason.

“It’s definitely a blessing,” Brandon Sr. said. “You never know about the good old days when they’re happening. You have to look back on them.”

Brandon Jr.’s good old days are happening right now. His dad will make sure to enjoy them.