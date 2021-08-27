It wasn’t quite the way the Lancaster-Lebanon League was hoping to kick-off its 50th season of football action.

With heavy thunderstorms and picturesque lightning crackling all over the area Friday night, 11 of the scheduled 17 Week 1 football games were postponed because of the inclement weather.

Those 11 games will be played Saturday:

~ Muhlenberg at Ephrata, 11 a.m.

~ Cumberland Valley at Manheim Central, 11 a.m.

~ Conrad Weiser at Cocalico, 12 p.m.

~ Lebanon at Cedar Crest, 12 p.m.

~ Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township, 2 p.m.

~ McCaskey at Reading, 3 p.m.

~ Central Dauphin at Wilson, 6 p.m.

~ Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.

~ Garden Spot at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.

~ Palmyra at Solanco, 7 p.m.

~ Lampeter-Strasburg at Warwick, 7 p.m.

It will be a quick turnaround for Cocalico and Warwick, which are slated to play Thursday, Sept. 2.

Annville-Cleona, Elco and Pequea Valley are idle this weekend; the Dutchmen, Raiders and Braves had their Week 1 games postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

As for Friday’s action on the field:

Robert Footman tossed five touchdown passes in Columbia’s 46-25 win over Eastern York; Elizabethtown got a late TD run from Hayden Haver in a 14-7 victory over Donegal; Lancaster Catholic came up on the short end of a 24-7 score in a setback in the rain at York Catholic; Penn Manor got a TD run from Noah Bolin in the waning minutes as the Comets rallied past Conestoga Valley 16-12; Cam Harbaugh had two TD keepers and a TD pass as Hempfield held off Dallastown 28-21; and Mason Ellingsworth hauled in the go-ahead TD catch late in the game in Octorara’s 18-16 victory over Kennard-Dale.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage