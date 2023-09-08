Thunderstorms and especially lightning wreaked havoc around the area on Friday night, making a mess of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Week 3 football slate.

Fourteen of the 25 games on the original schedule were either postponed or suspended, with 10 games being pushed to today and four to Monday.

Ten games were suspended:

* Penn Manor and Solanco were scoreless in the first quarter; that game will resume Saturday morning at 10 in Quarryville.

* Governor Mifflin was leading Boyertown 35-0 at halftime; that game will resume at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Shillington.

* Cocalico was leading Manheim Central 28-14 at halftime; that game will resume Saturday morning at 11 in Denver.

* Palmyra was leading Donegal 7-0 in the first quarter; that game will resume Saturday morning at 11 in Mount Joy.

* Exeter was leading West York 14-0 in the first quarter; that game will resume Saturday morning at 11 at WY.

* Lampeter-Strasburg was leading Kennard-Dale 7-0 in the first quarter; that game will resume Saturday at 2 p.m. in Lampeter.

* Central York was leading Hempfield 22-0 in the second quarter; that game will resume Monday at 4 p.m. at Central York.

* Lancaster Catholic was leading Octorara 14-7 at halftime; that game will resume Monday at 4 p.m. in Atglen.

* Hanover was leading Pequea Valley 14-6 at halftime; that game will resume Monday at 6 p.m. at Hanover.

* And Reading and Red Lion were scoreless in the first quarter; that game will resume Monday at 6 p.m. at Red Lion.

Meanwhile, the following games never got out of the starting gate, and were postponed before kickoff: Harrisburg at Manheim Township (Saturday at 10 a.m.), Garden Spot at Conestoga Valley (Saturday at 10 a.m.), Lebanon at Ephrata (Saturday at 11 a.m.) and Cedar Crest at Warwick (Saturday at 11 a.m.).

Saturday’s slate also includes Northern Lebanon visiting York Tech at 11 a.m. and Wilson welcoming Cheltenham at 6 p.m. Those games were already slated for Saturday.

