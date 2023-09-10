Week 3 just doesn’t want to end. Like, ever.

After one game Thursday, 11 games Friday and another 12 games Saturday, the Week 3 slate won’t end until Monday, with four suspended games that are set to resume.

Thunderstorms. Lightning. Excessive heat. You name it. We’ve seen a little bit of everything in Week 3, including Manheim Township’s eye-popping 38-6 win over Harrisburg, and Cocalico’s 48-28 victory over Manheim Central.

Trying to make some sense of where we stand in Week 3, with 23 games down, and five games still to go Monday: Lancaster Catholic at Octorara; Pequea Valley at Hanover; Hempfield at Central York; Cheltenham at Wilson; and Reading at Red Lion …

1. Six teams improved to 3-0 with victories on Saturday. And all half dozen took completely different routes to wins: Garden Spot fended off previously undefeated Conestoga Valley 27-26 on Reed Gruber’s key stick on the Buckskins’ potential go-ahead 2-point conversion play with time running out … Cedar Crest outlasted Warwick 29-23 in (gulp) triple-OT on Fernando Marquez’s 2-yard TD plunge … Ephrata cruised past Lebanon 51-12 to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2000 … Lampeter-Strasburg’s defense pitched its second straight shutout — and held Kennard-Dale to minus-30 rushing yards and minus-6 total yards — in a 63-0 beat-down over the Rams … Exeter scored early and often on the way to a 49-14 triumph over West York … and Manheim Township steamrolled to a 31-0 lead and axed Harrisburg 38-6 to get some revenge after the Cougars beat the Blue Streaks in last year’s D3-6A title game. … Those squads joined Twin valley, Elco, Wyomissing and Hamburg, who all improved to 3-0 on Friday.

2. Three games, and a staggering three 300-yard passing performances by Hamburg QB Tyler Shuey. In the Hawks’ 48-28 win over Fairfield, he hit on 17-of-21 passes for 347 yards with four TD strikes. Shuey is the first L-L League QB to eclipse 1,000 passing yards this season — he’s at 1,006 heading into next Friday’s Section 5 opener at home vs. Annville-Cleona — and he has 11 TD throws.

3. Because I need to get Week 3 out of my head for a little bit, here’s a quick Week 4 primer: 20 games in all. One game Thursday (nonleague clash, Manheim Central at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.), one game Saturday (Berks Catholic at Wyomissing in the Backyard Brawl, 1:30 p.m.) and 18 tilts on Friday, when the section openers get started in full force. The only 3-0 vs. 3-0 game on Friday is a nonleague showdown: Spring-Ford at Manheim Township.

