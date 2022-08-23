Continuity is key for programs to find success.

And even with a first-year head coach, Fleetwood has found that familiarity where it knows it can finally break through when it comes to the win column.

Under the direction of coach Steve Pangburn, who served as the team’s offensive coordinator the last two seasons, Fleetwood hopes that the continuity leads to the program’s first consecutive seasons above .500 since the 2013 and 2014 campaigns.

“Schematically, there won’t be a ton of changes,” Pangburn said, “But the learning curve has been tremendous in year three. Now it's about adding more layers.”

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Three • PIAA: Class 4A • Head coach: Steve Pangburn (first season) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: 40, 50 • 2021 results: 7-4 (4-2 Berks) • Key players returning: RB-LB Czion Brickle, OL-DL-LB Landon Hare, RB-LB Trey Killian, TE-DE Owen Kotsch, OG-DT Hunter Leister, WR-DB Tristin McFarland, WR-DB Mason Musitano, RB-LB David Ramsey, QB Jack Riffle, OT-DE Hunter Svoboda, WR-DB Landon Tomes, DB Ty Wamsher, C-DT Noah Yourkawitch.

Those layers include eight returning starters on both sides of the ball and a brand new conference that Pangburn feels is a wide-open field toward a section title.

“We’re all in the same tier which is exciting for us,” Pangburn said. “I don’t know who would be a clear-cut favorite for the section. “We’re all kind of clumped together.”

About the offense

Fleetwood will be solid both in the trenches thanks to a trio of returning starters in Noah Yourkawitch, Hunter Svoboda and Hunter Leister, as well as a strong skill group spearheaded by receivers Mason Musitano and Landon Tomes, running back David Ramsey and athlete Ty Wamsher.

The one remaining question heading into the campaign centered around who would take over the quarterback role after Tanner Maddocks, now a freshman at Villanova, led Fleetwood to a seven-win season in 2021.

Fleetwood didn’t need to look far for its next signal-caller, in Jack Riffle. And according to Pangburn, the new quarterback will fit in perfectly with the Tigers’ spread offense.

“There’s not a kid that has worked harder at his craft than (Riffle),” Pangburn said. “He wants nothing but success. The main thing I’ve noticed is that his arm strength has increased tenfold. It took a big leap. The arm matches up with his football IQ.

“I don’t see us taking a dip in that area.”

About the defense

The defensive side of the ball will return the majority of returning starters with five. And while that unit took a step in the right direction, there’s still plenty of work to be done.

Pangburn has been adamant about his defense finding its identity. What will help aid in that goal will be a handful of defensive specialists that will only play on that side of the ball, as opposed to most players playing both ways.

While the two-way player won’t be completely extinct for the Tigers, that specialization could go a long way in helping the defense discover that identity.

“When your day in and day out focus is just one side of the ball, that helps once you get on the field,” Pangburn said. “I always felt like we needed to improve in the most important aspect which is tackling.

“It’s about constant repetition to get up to their skill level. There will be guys that play both ways but we’ll have a few specialists that’ll help us out on that side.”