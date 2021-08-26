The 2021 Lancaster-Lebanon League football season starts with some good news and some bad news.

The bad news first: A trio of Week 1 games involving L-L League teams have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

Yes, that’s still very much a thing, and a three-pack of local teams are already dealing with it.

Elco (vs. Susquenita), Annville-Cleona (vs. Schuylkill Valley) and Pequea Valley (vs. Biglerville) are idle in Week 1, and those games have been bumped back to Nov. 5.

Now the good news: Hey, it’s football season. Everyone had a normal summer, with camps and heat acclimatization practices and a scrimmage date.

Despite Elco, A-C and PV being on the sidelines on Friday, there are 17 Week 1 games teed up and ready to go as L-L League football celebrates its golden 50th anniversary.

Previewing Friday’s nonleague tilts, which all start at 7 p.m. …

Lampeter-Strasburg at Warwick: One of the juiciest matchups on Friday’s slate, L-S is coming off back-to-back District 3 Class 4A titles, and Warwick was barreling right along at 8-0 last fall before having to forfeit the D3-5A finale to Governor Mifflin because of a coronavirus outbreak. Both teams here took gnarly graduation gut punches — all-state QBs Sean McTaggart and Joey McCracken are gone, as are Wisconsin recruit Nolan Rucci and Cincinnati recruit Caleb Schmitz — but both return a nice nucleus. New looks on both sides of the field here, yes. But the bars remain high in Lampeter and in Lititz. Key kid: L-S QB Berkeley Wagner will be making his first start behind center since 2019. And this: Warwick QB Jack Reed has started two games in his career — the Warriors are 2-0 in those tilts — so Warwick’s O is in good hands. … There was a ton of buzz surrounding this game last year — with so many all-stars and college recruits dotting both rosters — but that clash was bagged because of the coronavirus pandemic. Oh by the way, Victor Ridenour will be making his head-coaching debut for L-S in this scrap. Of course, if you've been following along this preseason, you already knew that.

Cumberland Valley at Manheim Central: These powerhouse programs have combined to win 31 D3 championships — a record 18 by the Barons. CV (21) and Central (22) have also combined for 43 D3 championship-game appearances. Mind-boggling numbers there. They’ll finally collide on a football field for the first time on Friday — both coming off funky seasons; Central went 3-5, CV 3-6 last fall in Josh Oswalt’s first season as coach. He shelved the Eagles’ Wing-T look for a spread attack. Key kid: Central RB Jaden Weit is poised for a big junior season. He averaged 6.0 yards per carry with a pair of TD romps in limited duty last fall. Remember his name. And this: Central enters the season with 574 victories — No. 2 in L-L League history; Wilson has 576 — and CV is at 526.

Conrad Weiser at Cocalico: A delicious matchup here, as Weiser is coming off a D3-4A playoff trip with a blue-chip QB in tow, and Cocalico returns 18 total starters, including skill-kid and trench protectors aplenty, spearheaded by South Carolina commit Ryan Brubaker, the Eagles’ bulldozer OT. Weiser QB Logan Klitsch (1,330 passing yards, 13 TD tosses last year) can wing it. Key kid: Cocalico’s Blayke Taddei will make his first start at QB; he’ll have tons of protection up front, and plenty of speed-burners at his disposal. And this: Weiser WR Aanjay Feliciano (28 catches for 596 yards, 7 TD) is Klitsch’s top target, and he’s also a blue-chipper. Cocalico’s secondary should have a busy night.

Conestoga Valley at Penn Manor: Can the Buckskins keep their good mojo going after winning their final five games in a row last fall? They sure hope so, especially with QB Macoy Kneisley back in the fold. He flashed some outstanding game-management skills during CV’s hot finish last fall. Meanwhile, PM QB Eli Warfel will be making his debut behind center for the Comets, and he’ll have some serious beef up front to keep him upright. Key kid: CV’s Jaiyell Plowden is a playmaker; PM must contain him on the flanks and on special teams. And this: CV-PM was a late-addition game last fall; the Bucks clipped the Comets 35-10 in Witmer after their Week 1 date was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lebanon at Cedar Crest: It’s the golden anniversary of the Cedar Bowl, which celebrates the big 5-0 on Friday. The Falcons, who lead the series 32-16-1, are angling for their ninth win in a row in the set, as the Cedars look to retool after some graduation hits. Key kid: All eyes on Lebanon’s Pedro De’Arce, a converted RB who will be making his first start at QB. And this: From colleague Mike Gross, who attended the first Cedar Bowl as a grade-school fan — Cedar Crest won the inaugural head-to-head meeting 15-13 back in 1971 on a late field goal by Gil Weik, and that game was played, interestingly, in Hersheypark Stadium.

Elizabethtown at Donegal: A tasty backyard rivalry will resume in Mount Joy, where the visiting Bears hope to unleash some offensive firepower after last year’s 0-5 league run. Donegal’s defense will be tested early. Keep an eye on E-town RB Logan Lentz; we’re hearing good things about his skill set. Key kid: Donegal QB Landen Baughman will be making his first career start steering the Indians’ trusty Wing-T. And this: E-town coach Andy Breault’s nephew, Brady Breault, should be a two-way threat for the Bears at WR-DB.

Central Dauphin at Wilson: What a simply scintillating lid-lifter in West Lawn, where these longtime nonleague and playoff foes will collide. Both clubs took graduation hits — pow! — but have huge expectations. As usual. Winner here gets a big leg-up in the D3-6A playoff chase. Playoffs? Key kid: Big expectations for Wilson RB Jadyn Jones. Can he shred the Rams? And this: CD leads Wilson 4-3 in the series since 2014. The Bulldogs won the last matchup, 21-13 in 2019, and Wilson topped CV 21-10 in the D3-4A playoffs in 2014; the Bulldogs also beat the Rams 14-12 in the regular season that year.

McCaskey at Reading: Red Tornado will ride into Albright’s Shirk Stadium trying to snap a hair-pulling 26-game losing streak, with rookie skipper Ben Thompson at the wheels. The Red Knights return to fall ball, after playing a coronavirus-induced spring schedule last season. McCaskey’s last victory? On Sept. 15, 2017 at — ta-da — Reading. Safe to say the Tornado would love a bookend here. Key kid: McCaskey WR Isaac Burks is a handful on the flanks and on special teams. Reading can’t let him shake loose. And this: Since 2017, McCaskey is 3-36 and Reading is 9-25.

Dallastown at Hempfield: A couple of 6A heavyweights will knock heads in Landisville, where the Black Knights had to do some offseason tweaking. Still, Hempfield should be in good shape with vet QB Cam Harbaugh taking snaps. Key kid: Hempfield dual-threat Tommy Minnich will be busy at wideout and outside ‘backer. And this: Minnich and the Knights’ D must tangle with Dallastown WR Kenny Johnson, a blue-chip pass-catcher and YAIAA all-star last fall, who transferred in from York Suburban.

Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township: Yet another intriguing matchup of D3 powers, and the Blue Streaks are thinking big with a boatload of returning talent — plus newbie sophomore QB Hayden Johnson is ready for his close-up. Township’s top priority: Limiting fleet East WR Mekhi Flowers, a Penn State commit. He transferred in from Steel-High, after helping the Rollers go 12-0 and win PIAA-1A gold last fall. After a 0-2 start last season, Township brings a 5-game winning streak into this showdown. Key kid: MT RB Isaiah Jones is set to make his first start as the Streaks’ feature back. And this: Lance Dean — age 25 — will be making his debut as East’s head coach. He replaces Aaron Blanding.

Palmyra at Solanco: Should be a trench warfare kind of a night in Quarryville, where the Cougars will do their utmost to contain the Golden Mules’ triple-option attack. A hot start would behoove Solanco, with a daunting Section 2 slate up ahead around the bend. Key kid: Solanco two-way threat Elijah Cunningham is a game-changer at wideout and DB. And this: Palmyra, coming off a 3-5 campaign, must replace its QB, top three rushers and its leading receiver from last year. Could be some growing pains in Cougars’ camp.

Muhlenberg at Ephrata: The Mountaineers — with multi-purpose standout Andre Weidman ready to do damage — would love a hot start here, and they’ll welcome a Muhls’ team that went 0-7 and averaged just 7.8 points a game last fall. Key kid: Ephrata WR Elijah Knowles should be a go-to target for rookie QB Hunter Mortimer. And this: Muhlenberg will park the bus at Ephrata War Memorial lugging a 17-game losing streak. The Muhls are 1-26 in the last three seasons, and their last win was a 23-13 victory over Reading on Oct. 26, 2018. They’re due.

Garden Spot at Twin Valley: There’s a different vibe in the Spartans’ camp, with a new QB (hello, Tristin Sadowski) and some key holdovers back in the mix. They’ll get a tricky Raiders’ squad that went 4-3 last year, and returns its QB, leading rusher and leading receiver. Key kid: TV RB Dominic Caruso is a player; he rushed for 929 yards last fall — including an epic 358-yard night against Fleetwood — and he’s already the program’s all-time leader in rushing yards (2,714 stripes) and touchdowns (27). And this: TV QB Ryan Scheivert threw for 679 yards with seven TD tosses last year. We’re anxious to see if GS LB Tyler Gillenwater, who had a team-best 55 stops last fall, can keep Scheivert and Caruso occupied.

Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon: The Jason Rice Era gets started in Fredericksburg, as the Vikings turn to a new skipper to get their ship straightened out. NL was 0-8 last fall and is in a 2-26 tailspin over the last three years. PG went 4-6 with a lot of crooked offensive numbers last fall, but the Cardinals must replace skill kids all over the place, including QB. Key kid: NL must contain PG WR Dalton Geesey (24-388-3 receiving) on the flanks. And this: Geesey slides in as the go-to guy for the departed Shea Morgan, who had a crazy-good 2020: 65 receptions for 1,030 yards with 12 TD grabs. He’ll be missed.

Lancaster Catholic at York Catholic: A tricky opener for the Crusaders, who must go behind enemy lines to face a Fighting Irish squad that fell to Camp Hill in last year’s D3-2A finale. Key kid: YC QB Levan McFadden passed for 703 yards and 11 scores and he rushed for 190 yards with five TD keepers last year — while throwing just one pick. He’s efficient. Lancaster Catholic’s D must try and fluster McFadden. And this: The Crusaders head to York riding a modest 2-game winning streak. But it’s a much-needed winning streak after last year’s 0-6 getaway.

Columbia at Eastern York: Never any love lost when the Crimson Tide and the Golden Knights crack the pads. Columbia missed out on a D3-2A playoff slot by mere percentage points the last couple of years — hello, motivation — and the Tide gets an EY squad coming off a 1-5 campaign, and the Knights’ lone victory was over winless Susquehannock. Key kid: When Columbia sticks the ball on the ground to establish a running attack, move the chains and chew clock, RB Steven Rivas (435 rushing yards, 7 TD) has proven that he can get that job done. And this: One of the best quotes from the preseason from Tide coach Bud Kyle, on getting his team hyped up after just missing out on the postseason the last couple of years: "I just always remind them of how short we've come to making the playoffs the last couple of years," Kyle told LNP. "If that's not enough to motivate you, nothing will." Boom.

Octorara at Kennard-Dale: The Braves want to pick up where they left off in 2020, when they won six games and pushed Elco to the max in Section 4. Their next step starts now. Key kid: Octorara vet C-DT Kaden King is the Braves’ line anchor. They’ll need to own the trenches against K-D, which went 4-2 last year. And this: K-D returns its second-leading rusher from last season; Steven Lukes bolted for 373 yards — averaging a cool 13.8 yards per carry — with three TD runs last fall. He’ll test Octorara’s D right out of the gates.

