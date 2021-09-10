Pequea Valley had its home opener Friday night, but Kutztown was not particularly kind to its host, running off with a 76-37 nonleague football victory in Kinzers.

The Braves (0-2), led by junior running back Orlando Stoltzfus, ran into a tough Cougars' team led by the even tougher senior running back Lennon Neiman. He ran for 330 yards and scored six touchdowns in the rout.

Kutztown racked up a total of 656 yards on offense — 587 on the ground and 69 in the air.

The Cougars' defense held the Braves to 104 yards on the ground and 182 in the air.

The turning point of the game was when Neiman walked on the field. The senior ran seemingly untouched most of the night, and also returned a fumble for an 81-yard touchdown.

Up next, Pequea Valley will host Jenkintown next Saturday, while Kutztown will be at home against Twin Valley.