WRIGHTSVILLE — Three weeks, three first quarter deficits for Donegal. But for the second week in a row, the Indians found an answer—this week scoring 35 unanswered points on their way to a 42-14 non-conference football win over Eastern York.

Senior Cody Stough and junior Jon Holmes lead a rushing attack that piled up 383 yards on 45 carries. Overall, the Indians (2-1) amassed 478 yards of offense and did not punt the ball once. Holmes—who who finished with 7 carries for 104 yards and touchdown—opened the scoring with a 53-yard touchdown reception from Landen Baughman (2-for-3, 95 yards, 2 TDs) on Donegal’s first play from scrimmage.

Donegal did turn the ball over once—Landen Baughman was intercepted at the Eastern York 10. Three plays later, Eastern York quarterback Austin Billet (15-for-21, 172 yards, 2 TDs) hit Javier Parks for a 48-yard touchdown that gave the Golden Knights a 14-7 lead with 0:49 left in the first quarter.

Turning point: Trailing by 7, Donegal quickly tied the game with a quick four-play, 73-yard drive capped by a Jon Holmes 10-yard touchdown run. On the Golden Knights next drive—the Indians came up with a stop on fourth-and-one at their own 33. Donegal ran right back down the field—67 yards on eight plays (all runs) capped by a 25-yard touchdown run by Stough.

Star of the game: Donegal’s Cody Stough had this second straight three touchdown game. Stough had 9 carries for 127 yards and had touchdowns of 25, 32, and 6 yards.

Key statistic: Donegal held the Golden Knights (0-3) to 95 yards of total offense after the first quarter—with just 18 yards allowed after halftime.

Quotable: “We were trying to exploit how they play defense and it happened to be our halfbacks—Stough and Jonny Holmes. That’s where we could execute and run the ball,” Donegal head coach Chad Risberg.

Up next: Donegal visits Annville-Cleona (1-1) in a nonleague game.