The newly combined and realigned Lancaster-Lebanon League, while generally, enthusiastically approved by the league’s football people, had to be tough on somebody. Five sections, 37 schools ... no way around it.

Which brings us to Lebanon, 0-10 last year, now in Class 6A after playing in 5A in the last two-year cycle, and placed in the new-look Section Two with Manheim Central, Exeter, Governor Mifflin and Warwick.

“I can’t worry about that,’’ coach Frank Isenberg said. “I can control how these guys play, and getting them ready. I think these guys want the challenge. We have (some guys) who have college aspirations. Going against great competition is a good thing for that.’’

About the offense

Two years ago, Lebanon had a 5,000-yard career passer (Isaiah Rodriguez) and an all-state receiver (Alex Rufe), but were ravaged by injuries and COVID-19 issues and got in just six games, with three wins.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Two • PIAA: Class 6A • Head coach: Frank Isenberg (third season, 3-13) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: 3-4 • 2021 results: 0-10 (0-5 L-L) • Key players returning: WR-LB Braylon Beaver, RB-LB Adam Bowers, OG-DT Corbett Brickle, WR-DB Derrick Briddel, OT Keith Ellis, TE-LB Will Figueroa, OT Colin Johnson, WR-DB Munir Lower, QB-LB Emanuel Mason, RB-DB Alexandel Orosco, RB-LB Stephon Prester, WR-DB Julian Selmon, WR-DB Robert Spivey-Nickerson, WR-DB Zahir Stoner, RB-DE Jerry Torres, OG-DE Josiah Wright.

Last year, more injuries, and a season-long struggle. The Cedars did get a boost in Week Four, when Emanuel Mason took over the QB job, due to injuries, and proved to be a pass/run threat.

Mason is probably Lebanon’s best player, but he may not be this year’s QB. That job may go to sophomore Brandyn Castro, with Mason moving to running back or another skill position.

The Cedars have some runners and catchers: Zahir Stoner, who had 32 receptions last year, Alexander Orosco, Munir Lowery, et al.

There are also some returning linemen, like guards Josiah Wright and Corbett Brickle, and tackles Keith Ellis and Colin Johnson.

About the defense

This is where Mason really shines, as an inside LB in Lebanon’s 3-4 whom Isenberg calls “the quarterback of the defense.” He’s getting some college looks.

Last year’s D, however, was not good. The Cedars allowed 450 points and 350 yards per game. Improvement will depend on a little more depth, a little more experience and, perhaps, a monster year from Mason.

The schedule

Gets tougher as it goes along. The four October games are, in order, Manheim Central, Governor Mifflin, Warwick, and a non-league finale against neighboring rival Cedar Crest.

Bottom line

This is Lebanon’s 125th year of football, including a long run, pre-L-L League, in the late, great Central Penn League. The Cedars have never won an L-L League section title, and are riding a 12-game losing streak.

Lebanon will be better than last year, certainly more experienced and deeper, with 18 starters back and 52 on the roster as of the beginning of practice.

Better enough to negotiate Section Two, though, is a big ask.