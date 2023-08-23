More Week 1 previews, news and nuggets, with 28 big games on Friday’s docket …

1. Lebanon — jonesing to snap a 22-game losing streak — must be in defensive mode from the jump, when neighboring Palmyra invades Alumni Stadium for a backyard tussle. The Cougars, who edged the Cedars 14-6 in last year’s opener, will feature a pair of returning wideouts, Keagan Kleinfelter and Kadan Readinger, who combined to catch 35 passes last season. Palmyra will feature a new QB, and talented RB Juan Figueroa, a Mid-Penn all-star a year ago, transferred out to Bishop McDevitt. But the Cougars will try and stretch the field with Kleinfelter and Readinger. Five Lebanon defenders to watch: DE Josiah Wright returns to anchor the D for the Cedars, and he can blow stuff up off the edge. And the linebacker corps of Aiden Fernandez, Kai Rivera, Cam Buckmoyer and Sebastian Polanco need to swarm. … Someone is ending an L skid here; Palmyra has dropped nine games in a row.

2. Octorara’s defense will also be tested on Friday, when the Braves head to Muhlenberg to clash with the Muhls. Here’s a name to remember this fall: Muhlenberg’s Michael Miller had a heck of a breakout freshman season last year. He popped a kick return 80 yards for a TD. He averaged nearly 10 yards per carry out of the backfield. And he registered five sacks and picked off three passes from his ‘backer spot. Now that 2022 1,000-yard rusher Gio Cavanna has graduated, Miller is poised to step into the lead-back role for the Muhls, and Octorara’s D absolutely, positively must keep tabs on him. Good news for the Braves: They’re set to return five of their top-10 tacklers from last fall, including LB Austin Kurtz (63 stops in 2022), S Colton Focht (32 stops), LB Mason Colligan (32 stops, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 INT), S Chandler Stoltzfus (22 stops, 1 INT) and DT Mason Woodall (19 stops). … Woodall had three tackles and a sack last year vs. Muhlenberg; the Muhls won that game 25-13. … Ed Smith makes his coaching debut for Octorara in this tilt. He’s just the second skipper in the history of the Braves’ pigskin program. It will be weird not seeing Jed King prowling the sidelines in Atglen this fall. But Smith, an Octorara grad and former Braves’ player, was one of King’s trusty assistants, so he knows the drill.

3. Garden Spot’s offense put up 410 yards a game last fall, when the Spartans challenged in the Section 3 race and went to the D3 playoffs. Dual-threat QB Kye Harting returns to pilot Garden Spot’s attack — one year after he put up a rare 1,000-pass/1,000-rush season in New Holland. With some vet skill kids at his disposal — and some powerful trench protectors also back in tow — the Spartans are thinking big. They’ll get started on Friday at home vs. Conrad Weiser, as the Scouts’ D will take a stab at slowing down Harting. Weiser is set to return six of its top-10 tacklers from last fall, and that’s certainly a good thing. Some names to know: DE Evan Miller (58 stops, 2 sacks in 2022), S Evan Rittle (47 stops), LB Sevon Parham (46 stops, 2 sacks), S Davis Keppley (35 stops), DB Josh Miller (23 stops) and DB Luis Huertas (18 stops, 2 INT) have to keep Harting on his toes.

