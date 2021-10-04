2021 Lebanon at Cedar Crest Football
Lebanon takes the field against Cedar Crest in the Cedar Bowl during L-L League Week 1 action at Earl Boltz Stadium in Lebanon on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

 MARK PALCZEWSKI | LNP Correspondent

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league

1. Finally, some better vibes for Lebanon, which got its offense chugging on Friday vs. Ephrata. The Cedars did suffer a 48-32 setback to dip to 0-6, yes. But for the first time this season, Lebanon moved the ball and put some crooked numbers on the scoreboard and on the stat sheet. The Cedars also snapped a 2-game shutout streak, which was a great thing. Lebanon came into the clash against the Mountaineers with a league-low 28 points, and put up 32 markers. And the Cedars gouged out a season-best 420 yards vs. Ephrata. The catalyst was triggerman QB Emanuel Mason, who was a one-man wrecking crew: 14-of-22 passing for 210 yards with three TD tosses, plus 159 rushing yards on 18 carries with a pair of TD keepers. Was nice to see Lebanon’s passing game click; the Cedars’ spread attack hadn’t had much luck up top over the first five weeks, but Mason and his flank targets had plenty of success through the airways; Zahir Stoner caught 10 passes for 139 yards with two scores, and Munir Lowery had four grabs for 71 yards and a TD catch. Lebanon will again try for its first dub this season Friday when the Cedars head to New Holland for a turf game vs. Garden Spot, which will be coming off a coronavirus-induced quarantine week; the Spartans’ Week 6 game vs. Donegal was postponed. FYI: The Indians will come back to a first-place showdown; they’ll put their 4-game winning streak on the line Friday at Lampeter-Strasburg, where the Pioneers and their nifty 5-game winning streak will be ready, salivating and waiting.

2. Speaking of Mason and multi-purpose QB efforts in Week 6, he had the fourth 100/100 night among L-L League signal-callers so far this season. That’s 100-plus passing yards and 100-plus rushing yards in the same game, by the way. Mason went for 210 passing yards and 159 rushing yards vs. Ephrata. L-S QB Berkeley Wagner has strung together back-to-back 100/100 efforts: He amassed 192 passing yards and 104 rushing yards (with 5 TD runs) in Week 6 against Lancaster Catholic, one week after totaling 173 passing yards and 121 rushing yards in a win over Northern Lebanon. The other L-L League QB to go 100/100 this season? Hempfield’s Cam Harbaugh pulled off the feat in Week 5 vs. Warwick, with 145 passing yards and 208 rushing yards vs. the Warriors. Harbaugh nearly pulled off a 100/100 night back in Week 1 against Dallastown, when he went for 195 passing yards and 99 rushing yards.

3. Mentioned the Donegal at L-S (1-0 league) tilt on Friday. The only other Week 6 game that will feature a first-place tie is in Section 2, when Cocalico (1-0) heads to Conestoga Valley (1-0) to tangle with the Buckskins. The winner there remains in first place. … The most intriguing game will play out in Myerstown, where Elco (1-0) will welcome Octorara (0-1) in a rematch of last year’s thriller in Atglen. The Raiders held on late in that clash — Braden Bohannon had a leaping interception at midfield with time running out to ice it for Elco — on their way to winning the Section 4 banner. The Braves are smarting, coming off a heart-breaker 48-46 setback against Columbia. Octorara would love some payback here. And will this be the week Elco gets back rehabbing RB-LB Jake Williams? The Raiders sure hope so; he’s a difference-maker.

