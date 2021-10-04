From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Finally, some better vibes for Lebanon, which got its offense chugging on Friday vs. Ephrata. The Cedars did suffer a 48-32 setback to dip to 0-6, yes. But for the first time this season, Lebanon moved the ball and put some crooked numbers on the scoreboard and on the stat sheet. The Cedars also snapped a 2-game shutout streak, which was a great thing. Lebanon came into the clash against the Mountaineers with a league-low 28 points, and put up 32 markers. And the Cedars gouged out a season-best 420 yards vs. Ephrata. The catalyst was triggerman QB Emanuel Mason, who was a one-man wrecking crew: 14-of-22 passing for 210 yards with three TD tosses, plus 159 rushing yards on 18 carries with a pair of TD keepers. Was nice to see Lebanon’s passing game click; the Cedars’ spread attack hadn’t had much luck up top over the first five weeks, but Mason and his flank targets had plenty of success through the airways; Zahir Stoner caught 10 passes for 139 yards with two scores, and Munir Lowery had four grabs for 71 yards and a TD catch. Lebanon will again try for its first dub this season Friday when the Cedars head to New Holland for a turf game vs. Garden Spot, which will be coming off a coronavirus-induced quarantine week; the Spartans’ Week 6 game vs. Donegal was postponed. FYI: The Indians will come back to a first-place showdown; they’ll put their 4-game winning streak on the line Friday at Lampeter-Strasburg, where the Pioneers and their nifty 5-game winning streak will be ready, salivating and waiting.

2. Speaking of Mason and multi-purpose QB efforts in Week 6, he had the fourth 100/100 night among L-L League signal-callers so far this season. That’s 100-plus passing yards and 100-plus rushing yards in the same game, by the way. Mason went for 210 passing yards and 159 rushing yards vs. Ephrata. L-S QB Berkeley Wagner has strung together back-to-back 100/100 efforts: He amassed 192 passing yards and 104 rushing yards (with 5 TD runs) in Week 6 against Lancaster Catholic, one week after totaling 173 passing yards and 121 rushing yards in a win over Northern Lebanon. The other L-L League QB to go 100/100 this season? Hempfield’s Cam Harbaugh pulled off the feat in Week 5 vs. Warwick, with 145 passing yards and 208 rushing yards vs. the Warriors. Harbaugh nearly pulled off a 100/100 night back in Week 1 against Dallastown, when he went for 195 passing yards and 99 rushing yards.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATISTICS

3. Mentioned the Donegal at L-S (1-0 league) tilt on Friday. The only other Week 6 game that will feature a first-place tie is in Section 2, when Cocalico (1-0) heads to Conestoga Valley (1-0) to tangle with the Buckskins. The winner there remains in first place. … The most intriguing game will play out in Myerstown, where Elco (1-0) will welcome Octorara (0-1) in a rematch of last year’s thriller in Atglen. The Raiders held on late in that clash — Braden Bohannon had a leaping interception at midfield with time running out to ice it for Elco — on their way to winning the Section 4 banner. The Braves are smarting, coming off a heart-breaker 48-46 setback against Columbia. Octorara would love some payback here. And will this be the week Elco gets back rehabbing RB-LB Jake Williams? The Raiders sure hope so; he’s a difference-maker.

