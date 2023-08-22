The good news about Lebanon football is that the roster has 41 names on it.

That’s not a big number for a Class 6A school, or even compared to Lebanon a year ago. For a program that has lost 22 straight games, it’s not bad.

The Cedars actually had a large, experienced senior class a year ago, but were riddled with injuries and other issues, ended up playing four quarterbacks and faced the weekly reality of Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two (Manheim Central, Exeter, etc.).

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Two • PIAA: Class 6A • Head coach: Frank Isenberg (fourth season, 3-23) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: 3-4 • 2022 results: 0-10 (0-6 L-L) • Key players returning: WR-LB Braylon Beaver, OG-DT Corbett Brickle, WR-DB Derrick Briddell, QB Brandyn Castro, OT Cayden Clentimack, OT Mahkye Cortes, RB-LB Aidan Fernandez, DB Jack Herr, WR-DB-K-P Derek Infante, OG Colin Johnsen, RB-LB Kai Rivera, WR-DB Paul Trace, DE Josiah Wright.

“Everybody in our section is a problem,’’ fourth-year coach Frank Isenberg said. “But we do have a lot of kids coming back. If we can stay away from off-the-field issues, we should be able compete with everybody we play, just due to the athleticism we have.’’

About the offense

Isenberg is a spread guy, having worked under former Lebanon boss Gerry Yonchiuk, now at Central York. The quarterback will be either Brandyn Castro or Kareem Stoner, both juniors who played some last year, although Stoner sustained a season-ending injury in Week One.

Last year’s leading receiver, Paul Trace, is back. Also at WR, three-year starter Derrick Briddell and Derek Infante, a former soccer player who will also kick and punt. Infante’s getting some college looks.

Lebanon is relatively experienced up front on both sides of the ball. The returning OLs include seniors Josiah Wright and Corbett Brickle, both of whom have gotten small-college recruiting interest.

About the defense

The Cedars will go with a 3-3-5 base to utilize their speed. Brickle and Wright will be down guys. Linebackers include Aidan Fernandez, Kai Rivera and Braylon Beaver. The receivers are also defensive backs.

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: Palmyra Aug. 31: Garden Spot Sept. 8: at Ephrata Sept. 15: Muhlenberg Sept. 22: at Exeter Sept. 29: Conestoga Valley Oct. 6: at Manheim Central Oct. 13: Governor Mifflin Oct. 20: at Warwick Oct. 26: at Cedar Crest

The schedule

It begins and ends with nonleague Lebanon County rivals, Palmyra at Lebanon in Week One, and the annual Cedar Bowl at Cedar Crest in Week 10, one of two Thursday games on the slate.

Etc.



The Lebanon School District is in the midst of a $40 million construction project at the high school campus that will include a new middle school and new field-turf athletic fields.

The football team will still play at historic Alumni Stadium downtown, but the construction did obliterate the former high school track and football practice field. The Cedars are now practicing on a grass surface north of the high school also used by the Lebanon matching band.